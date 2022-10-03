ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Compass Greater Atlanta and SCAD: A Match for the History Books

By mollybrown
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta Magazine
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfA8c_0iKB7pqJ00

Atlanta is bustling with diverse people from all backgrounds and ages. Families have lived here for generations, and fresh faces from different corners of the globe move here seemingly daily. It’s a blend of old and new, traditional and progressive, classic and modern. It makes perfect sense that an innovative design institution like the Savannah College of Art and Design would choose Atlanta as a place to call home.

Moving into an area with so much cultural variation can make connecting with the community tricky for anyone, including businesses. Compass , a national luxury real estate brokerage, opened its flagship office in Buckhead in 2018 and expanded with four offices across Metro Atlanta. While the brand successfully grew through the pandemic, it faced limitations in developing partnerships with its new home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rw8h_0iKB7pqJ00

In late 2021, Compass’ Southeast Luxury Lead, Alex Page, began researching some of the city’s most influential cultural institutions that aligned with Compass’ mission in order to form meaningful connections. He identified one of the best ways to connect a brand with the community is through supporting its arts, culture, and history. Through education, he wanted to collaborate with the city’s budding creatives, and the SCADpro program emerged as the obvious choice to achieve that goal.

“We are thrilled to partner with SCADpro and help mold the next generation of innovators, artists, and doers,” Page said. “Education and innovation are key components of Compass’ culture, and as a brand founded on leveraging technology to enhance the experience of relationships, I knew the SCADpro collaboration would create something amazing to be shared with Atlanta.”

SCADpro , a collaborative design studio offered by SCAD, connects its young, creative students with Fortune 500 companies looking for inventive solutions. Both the Savannah and Atlanta campuses of the award-winning design institution provide these entrepreneurial opportunities to their ambitious students every academic quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0ocq_0iKB7pqJ00

Classes ranging from 10 to 15 students are led by one or two SCAD professors to ideate creative solutions to real-world problems that major brands present. Some examples of businesses that participated in previous Atlanta-based SCADpro collaborations are CNN, Coca-Cola, and Delta producing products and campaigns that have been rolled out internationally.

Coincidentally, the students selected to participate in the Compass x SCADpro collaboration closely reflected the brand’s target community. Thanks to SCAD’s diverse student population, passionate graduates and undergraduates ranged from countries like China, Germany, Iran, Indonesia, India, Korea, the U.S., and South Africa, they specialized in graphic design, advertising, industrial design, user experience, writing, and more. Together, the students immediately immersed themselves inthe Compass brand to better understand the challenge Compass faced and conceptualize innovative solutions. Graphic design professor, Sam Eckersley and foundations professor, Margot Ecke, were the SCAD faculty members overseeing the project.

Page and the rest of the Compass team met with the students to make introductions and present the overarching vision of the collaboration. Sitting in the SCADpro conference room with freshly baked cookies and 15 eager students ready for a challenge, Compass began a valuable, professional partnership.

“While Compass initially had a specific goal, they approached SCAD with an open mind and really challenged the students to think big,” Eckersley said.

Maintaining an open dialogue throughout the quarter, there were several touch points where the students had the opportunity to connect with various members of the Compass team such as marketing, technology, leadership, and the Luxury Division. One of the most valuable experiences for the students was the visit to the Compass Buckhead office where they engaged with some of the top real estate agents for a Q&A session to better understand the real estate industry and current market trends.

After the visit, it was clear to the students that Compass needed something innovative that would connect the  brand with its new home. They wanted to create a product perfectly tailored to Compass’ needs, a spectacle specific to Atlanta. Before they could do that, they needed to fully understand the intricacies of Atlanta, its residents, and its real estate market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6pgR_0iKB7pqJ00

Spearheaded by a student creative director, strategy lead, and design lead, the class broke into subgroups focusing on different areas of the campaign. The students began their thorough research followed by a formal presentation on their proposal.  They presented seven key concepts to the Compass team, all of which aimed to celebrate Greater Atlanta’s community and bring Compass closer to it. The concepts ranged from physical structures like murals and sculptures to digital campaigns like virtual maps and scavenger hunts. The graphic designs, copy, and physical deliverables were all masterfully created by the SCADpro class.

From those initial concepts, Compass chose two options that best aligned with the objective and after constructive feedback, the students further developed those proposals. The reimagined ideas were presented, and a winning campaign was selected: an interactive digital experience which highlights and celebrates Atlanta’s history.

“One of the most valuable resources Atlanta has is its historic architecture,” Page said. “Each historic site has years of stories that shaped Atlanta’s legacy. That’s why we felt so drawn toward this specific concept. That legacy will continue to grow with time, and we want to both celebrate it and be a part of it.”

The students proceeded to finalize assets.. They considered every detail down to the experience of the final presentation, carefully curating stunning illustrations, masterful graphic designs, and professional-quality prototypes in a matter of weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OnH0_0iKB7pqJ00

After the program concluded, Compass retained three SCADpro students as summer marketing interns. Working closely with Page and his team, they gained hands-on  experience and further developed the campaign that began in their SCADpro classroom.  What started as a student-driven idea from one of the state’s leading institutions blossomed under Compass’ professional guidance. Now, Atlanta will soon experience the perfect blend of art, culture, education, and history.

Be on the lookout for a historic, new experience, called the Atlanta Legacy Trail presented by Compass, launching in early spring 2023!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idu6m_0iKB7pqJ00

The post Compass Greater Atlanta and SCAD: A Match for the History Books appeared first on Atlanta Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

North Atlanta Pediatric Associates

North Atlanta Pediatric Associates is a primary care pediatric practice located in Sandy Springs. We specialize in taking outstanding care of children from birth through high school. We pride ourselves on offering the best patient-centered care possible. We practice the most up-to-date medicine to provide care that is appropriate and compassionate. Our friendly staff truly love to care for children. We are a family-centered practice and strive to put the health and well-being of your child and family first.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Timothy P. Ryan, MD

In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. The post Timothy P. Ryan, MD appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
SMYRNA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

W. Barry Lee, MD, FACS

Dr. W. Barry Lee starts his 20th year of practice this summer as a board-certified ophthalmologist/cornea specialist at Eye Consultants of Atlanta, affiliated with Piedmont Healthcare. The post W. Barry Lee, MD, FACS appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta

Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Peachtree Radiation Oncology Services

Peachtree Radiation Oncology Services has provided radiation therapy at Piedmont Hospital–affiliated facilities for 36 years. Our physicians trained at top residency programs, including Emory, UC Davis, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and UCSF. The practice is a proud member of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Member Network. The highest attention to detail, accompanied by what we believe to be the finest treatment delivery team in the state, makes our treatment centers a destination for many Georgia residents.Our physician assistant has more than a decade of experience in the care of complex patients and adds to our ability to provide compassionate and responsive oncologic care. Dr. Nowlan has been a recipient of Atlanta magazine’s Top Doctor designation for the past nine years. We’re proud of the personalized care our team provides, and we welcome the opportunity to give second opinions and access to all the services that Piedmont Healthcare and MD Anderson Cancer Center can provide. We’ll take great care of you at our convenient locations in Atlanta and Kennesaw.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Serenidad, from chef Deborah VanTrece, set to open October 7 in Cascade Heights

Located near Oreatha’s, Serenidad is the product of a partnership between Deborah VanTrece and chef Whitney Thomas, formerly of 5Church Midtown. Here, Thomas will serve lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Menu highlights include paella shrimp and grits, short rib tomahawk, elote ribs (a take on Mexican street corn), and albondigas con mole poblano. The post Serenidad, from chef Deborah VanTrece, set to open October 7 in Cascade Heights appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scad#History Books#Compass#Metro Atlanta
Atlanta Magazine

Preferred Fibroid & Vascular Center

Recognizing the tremendous need for vascular services for women, Preferred Vascular Group (PVG) has created and launched the Preferred Fibroid & Vascular Center (PFVC) to focus on improving life for women. PFVC offers uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a minimally invasive alternative to surgery for the treatment of uterine fibroids. UFE is performed in an outpatient setting, allows for a more rapid return to life, and spares the uterus, allowing for the possibility of future child bearing. PFVC also offers solutions for women with pelvic pain due to pelvic congestion syndrome or pelvic venous insufficiency and symptomatic varicose.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Southern Pain and Spine

With an entrepreneurial background, a passion for the economics of medicine, and a profound loyalty to his profession, Southern Pain and Spine founder and CEO Ankur Patel, DO, RPH, formed a new interventional pain management practice in late 2020. The post Southern Pain and Spine appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
JASPER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
Country
Germany
Atlanta Magazine

Gainesville Eye Associates

Since 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has upheld its positive reputation throughout Northeast Georgia for commitment in providing personalized, caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. From routine preventative care to surgical repair and cosmetic procedures, our physicians have the training, experience, and expertise to help patients achieve optimal vision. Our exceptional team of doctors have been consistently recognized for their high-quality patient care and treatment, as well as their expertise in advanced technologies and training. For over four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for their excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star award as an emerging leader in the medical community. Northeast Georgia residents have access to first-class, Top Doctor care right around the corner. At our primary clinics in Gainesville, Braselton, and Cornelia and our satellite clinics in Blairsville, Clayton, Toccoa, and Franklin, we offer the latest technologies to meet each unique eye care need, providing our patients with not only clearer vision, but also an enhanced quality of life. Our onsite state-of-the-art surgical suite is equipped for a wide range of corrective procedures, including breakthrough bladeless laser cataract surgery; we were the first practice to introduce this technology to Northeast Georgia. Gainesville Eye Associates also was one of the first practices to offer the PanOptix lens, the only FDA-approved trifocal lens in cataract surgery. Our doctors regularly contribute to clinical eye research on national and international levels.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Scott D. Miller, MD, MBA

Scott Miller, MD, MBA, serves as medical director of Wellstar Urology and as director of Wellstar Robotic Surgical Services. The post Scott D. Miller, MD, MBA appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ROSWELL, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Leela Maxa, MD

Dr. Leela Maxa is honored to be selected as an Atlanta magazine Top Doctor by her physician peers for 2022. She is a board-certified radiation oncologist at Gwinnett Radiation Oncology, a practice that takes great pride in being a leader in providing personalized, compassionate cancer care in a community setting. Dr. Maxa graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with a Bachelor of Science degree and received her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. After finishing her residency in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Reproductive Biology Associates

Reproductive Biology Associates (RBA) was established in 1983 as Georgia’s first IVF program. Since its inception, RBA has remained committed to the development of revolutionary technologies and techniques to enhance pregnancy outcomes. As the nation’s longest continuously operating full-service private fertility treatment center, RBA’s physicians boast more than 200 years of cumulative experience in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility and have helped couples have more than 30,000 babies. RBA’s specialized treatment plans combine compassionate patient care with state-of-the-art technology, much of which is pioneered by its physicians. RBA is led by reproductive endocrinologists Daniel B. Shapiro, MD, medical director; Andrew A. Toledo, MD, CEO; Monica W. Best, MD; Jessica R. Rubin, MD; Scott M. Slayden, MD; Robert J. Straub, MD; Erin I. Lewis, MD; Michael A. Witt, MD, urologist; and Zsolt Peter Nagy, PhD, lab director. When it comes to building your family, you have a team of experts committed to helping you achieve your goal of parenthood—efficiently, affordably, and compassionately. RBA is proud to congratulate and recognize our 2022 Doctors of the Year: Dr. Shapiro, Dr. Toledo, Dr. Witt, Dr. Best, and Dr. Slayden. RBA has five office locations in Sandy Springs, Atlanta-Piedmont, Cumming, Braselton, and Marietta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Gwinnett Pulmonary & Sleep

Founded in 1983 by Dr. Lawrence Kaplan, Gwinnett Pulmonary & Sleep has grown into the largest pulmonary and sleep medicine practice in Gwinnett County. The physicians have always been committed to maintaining a phenomenal level of patient care and to providing the most innovative diagnosis and treatment options. In 2003, Dr. Rajesh Jasani founded Gwinnett Pulmonary Group’s nationally accredited sleep disorders center with the sole purpose of diagnosis and treatment of a variety of sleep disorders and disturbances, including snoring, insomnia, narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, and restless legs syndrome. Over the years, we have grown into the leader of pulmonary and sleep medicine in north metro Atlanta and now have a team of 10 board-certified physicians with three convenient locations. Our patients enjoy the benefits of a provider who has decades of experience providing complete, start-to-finish care in a warm and welcoming environment. Our practice is focused on skillfully diagnosing and treating medical conditions, including asthma, COPD, emphysema, lung cancer, pneumonia, chronic bronchitis, interstitial lung disease, obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy, insomnia, and complex sleep apnea. Above all, our patients are our top priority, and we are committed to delivering care with warmth, empathy, understanding, and professionalism.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta Magazine

Troy, MI
28
Followers
36
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Magazine is the authority on Atlanta, providing a mix of long-form nonfiction, lively lifestyle coverage, in-depth service journalism, and literary essays, columns, and profiles.

 https://www.atlantamagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy