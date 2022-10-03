Chucky Schumer is full of 💩💩 ,he knows there's only one thing to do ,Biden needs to rescind the all executive orders he has signed, then shut the border down and take the pen away from Biden,that's the only way to fix this perpetual democratic 💩💩💩 storm !
Just wait and see IMO what this Biden administration and democrats have cost this country with this open border. With all the drugs, criminals and terrorists we did not catch, and in the next year or 2 when they set up all their cells around our country to be ready to create havic everywhere. This will be bad in our future. The drugs are more than bad now. The cartels are loving this but we will pay a huge price in the end. All the blood and death will be on the democrats hands.
presidents can only pardon a few people. This president is illegally pardoning hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. states that have these illegals are harboring fugitives
Related
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject | Opinion
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
Jesse Watters: Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president?
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
RELATED PEOPLE
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Vice President Kamala Harris if 'threat from within' is a bigger threat than 9/11
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
Donald Trump Was Queen Elizabeth II's Favorite President—Newsmax Presenter
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
MSNBC guest: If people of color don’t vote Dem, they ‘may not have opportunity’ to vote freely again
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 141