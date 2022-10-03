ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 141

Bobert joker
2d ago

Chucky Schumer is full of 💩💩 ,he knows there's only one thing to do ,Biden needs to rescind the all executive orders he has signed, then shut the border down and take the pen away from Biden,that's the only way to fix this perpetual democratic 💩💩💩 storm !

Reply(14)
93
Dave Mercier
2d ago

Just wait and see IMO what this Biden administration and democrats have cost this country with this open border. With all the drugs, criminals and terrorists we did not catch, and in the next year or 2 when they set up all their cells around our country to be ready to create havic everywhere. This will be bad in our future. The drugs are more than bad now. The cartels are loving this but we will pay a huge price in the end. All the blood and death will be on the democrats hands.

Reply(7)
64
Leo Vallier
2d ago

presidents can only pardon a few people. This president is illegally pardoning hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. states that have these illegals are harboring fugitives

Reply(3)
45
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Washington Government
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Colin Allred
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Chuck Schumer
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Homeland Security#Democratic#Capitol Lrb Photo#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox News

Fox News

831K+
Followers
6K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy