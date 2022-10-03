ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MA

Lucas Lambert has Oxford on remarkable roll entering battle of unbeatens with Quaboag

By Chris Klingenberg
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
If there were ever fantasy football leagues for high school football, Oxford’s Lucas Lambert put up stats Friday night that surely would have provided the chance to win the weekend matchup.

The senior three-year captain was electric with his arm and legs as he threw for 142 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 130 yards and three TDs in his team’s 53-16 blowout victory over previously unbeaten Abby Kelley.

“Lucas (Lambert) is just an unbelievable competitor,” said Oxford coach Jeff Clarkson, whose team is now 4-0. “He gets himself so excited for games. His preparation and enthusiasm for the game is special.”

Through four games, Lambert’s numbers are video game-like as he has thrown for 674 yards and seven touchdowns and run for 312 yards and nine TDs. If Oxford is in the end zone, Lambert likely has his imprints on the score.

When Oxford hosts also unbeaten Quaboag on Friday night, the Pirates will certainly need another special performance from Lambert to come out on top.

"Lucas (Lambert) is a great kid to be around,” Clarkson said. “He is someone that supports everyone whether you are a senior or a freshman. The kids really love being around him.”

The Pirates and Cougars are certainly familiar with each other. Last year, Quaboag beat Oxford in the regular season, but the Pirates got the last laugh as they ended the Cougars’ season in the opening round of the Division 8 playoffs.

While Oxford has Lambert, Quaboag has a special offensive talent in Brendan Burke. On Friday, Burke rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 36-6 victory over North High.

“The last few years have been battles between the two teams, so I expect it will be more of the same this year,” Quaboag coach Dave Shepherd said. “It will be a game where whatever team doesn’t turn the ball over, along with whatever team makes a few big plays, will be the team that wins the game.”

Clarkson knows his team will be up for the challenge.

“The kids were already talking about Quaboag on the bus ride home on Friday, so I know they will be ready for this,” Clarkson said. “I think the team that is disciplined will be the team that wins the game.”

Shepherd is aware of Lambert but knows that his team has other Oxford players to watch.

“The quarterback is a great all-around player, but they have multiple weapons, so it is going to be hard to stop them,” Shepherd said.

Friday night will be another under the lights for the Clarkson family as the Pirates have senior Quinn Clarkson and sophomore Kellen Clarkson on the starting defense.

“Honestly, it is why I got into coaching to be able to coach my kids,” Clarkson said. “I cherish the moments and experiences through football with my boys.”

St. Bernard’s 1-2 punch explosive in win

Seniors Antonio Mancini and Damien Jones have turned into quite the 1-2 punch for the St. Bernard’s this fall.

On Friday night, Mancini and Jones combined for 355 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead their team to a 44-14 victory over Leicester.

“Obviously, it starts up front,” said St. Bernard’s coach Tom Bingham, whose team improved to 3-1. “The offensive line is starting to come together, and they are seeing the concepts in front of them. There is no doubt though that both Antonio (Mancini) and Damien (Jones) are special talents.”

Mancini and Jones showed that they know how to make explosive plays. Mancini had touchdown runs of 58, 33 and 6 yards, while Jones had touchdown runs of 62 and 22 yards.

“They both do a really good job of being patient and waiting for holes to open up,” Bingham said. “They work well together and feed off each other. There is only one football, but they are both unselfish and just want the team to win.

Humphrey leads Lions to huge win

In a game that was previewed as an epic showdown, the West Boylston football team went to Clinton High and ruined the Gaels' Homecoming with a dominating 42-7 victory.

Leading the Lions was senior Bobby Humphrey, who made the most of his touches as he scored three 1-yard touchdown runs and bulldozed his way in from 5 yards. Humphrey finished the game with 61 yards on 16 carries.

—Contact Chris Klingenberg at sports@telegram.com.

