ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Oath Keeper's founder Jan. 6 defense is that he thought Trump would call up militia

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ngl7Q_0iKB7WGc00
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. Photo credit Emily Elconin/Getty Images

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the certification of the 2020 election. Now almost 21 months later, those supporters stand in court defending or admitting to their actions.

Among those facing charges in court is Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, an extremist group that supports former President Donald Trump.

Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers have all been accused of planning the Capitol attack for weeks prior to Jan. 6, 2021. The plans came to a head when the group stormed the Capitol in battle gear with hundreds of other rioters.

Rhodes' attorneys have started their defense of their client by taking an unusual strategy, claiming that Rhodes is not guilty of seditious conspiracy because his actions were in preparation for orders he anticipated from Trump, who was president at the time. The only issue is that the orders never came.

The trial kicked off with opening statements on Monday, with lead prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler telling jurors that Rhodes had a phone call with Florida Oath Keepers leader Jelly Meggs and "operations leader" Michael Greene on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on the day of the insurrection, according to The Washington Post.

Nestler said that Meggs and 14 other members of the group then "pushed their way past Capitol Police officers" so that they could gain entry to the building.

"The crowd cheered for them, yelling 'Oath Keepers, Oath Keepers' — they were the leaders," Nestler said.

The Oath Keepers' defense team has yet to make their opening statements.

During the trial, Rhodes intends to take the stand and pursue the angle of his belief that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act to call up a militia in his support, according to HuffPost

Rhodes continues to make the claim despite Trump never invoking the act. While prosecutors have said his actions were an illegal conspiracy, his team says it was "actually lobbying and preparation for the President to utilize" the law.

"This is an incredibly complicated defense of theory, and I don't think that it's ever played out in this fashion in American jurisprudence," one of Rhodes' lawyers, James Lee Bright, told The Associated Press.

Comments / 4

Related
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Greene
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails

Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee.The panel has been engaged in a court battle to obtain emails from John Eastman, the ex-Chapman University law professor who formulated plans for Mr Trump to overturn the election with fake slates of electoral votes, and other attorneys working with the campaign. Committee attorneys said in a filing that Mr Eastman has deliberately mischaracterised multiple emails as being covered by...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Militia#James Lee#Lee Bright#The Oath Keepers#Florida Oath Keepers#The Washington Post#Capitol Police
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden

"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump blamed his supporters in 'the radical right' as the reason he didn't get the credit he thought he deserved for COVID vaccines while advising politicians not to 'make a big deal' out of the pandemic, book says

A new book reveals that former President Donald Trump told his aides not to wear masks in his presence. The book, by reporter Maggie Haberman, also said Trump told aides to avoid discussing the pandemic on TV. Haberman's book also reported that he told then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to "make...
POTUS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy