Liverpool starlet Sepp van den Berg is ruled OUT of action until 2023 after on-loan Schalke defender suffers a serious ankle ligament injury during Bundesliga defeat by Augsburg

By Ed Carruthers For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg was taken to hospital on Sunday after he suffered a 'serious' ankle injury while playing for Schalke.

The 20-year-old has been ruled out until 2023 after he was carried off not long into the second half of the Royal Blues' 3-2 defeat to Augsburg.

The centre back had attempted to block a shot from Augsburg forward Mergim Berisha and was subsequently taken to hospital, with the club confirming on Twitter that he had suffered a severe ankle ligament injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZXOf_0iKB7Kv800
Sepp van den Berg (pictured) suffered an ankle ligament injury while playing for Schalke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hctok_0iKB7Kv800
The Liverpool loanee was taken to hospital with scans revealing he will be sidelined until 2023

The defender signed a long-term deal with Liverpool before moving to Schalke on a one-year loan agreement earlier this summer and has had a bright start to life in the Bundesliga.

Van den Berg has started all four of Schalke's league matches this season, while also making two appearances for Holland Under 21s.

But the injury is a tough set back for Van den Berg, who was given treatment on the side of the pitch.

Schalke tweeted: 'Sepp van den Berg is on the way to the hospital with a suspected ankle injury. We keep our fingers crossed for you, Sepp!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLppt_0iKB7Kv800
Van den Berg signed a long-term contract with Liverpool before joining Schalke on loan  

But it was a difficult night for Schalke, who also lost midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar, after he suffered a broken metatarsal during the game.

'This is really tough news,' sporting director Rouven Schroder said.

'We wish Sepp and Rodri a speedy recovery, and we will be supporting them fully during their recoveries so that they are back on the pitch as soon as possible.'

Van den Berg joined Liverpool in 2019 from PEC Zwolle, before moving to Preston on loan in 2021, where he made 66 appearances for the club over two seasons.

