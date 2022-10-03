Read full article on original website
Police hoping a witness can help catch driver involved in Treasure Coast hit-and-run
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV they said hit a motorcyclist on Friday, Sept. 30. Authorities said the driver was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson and traveling south on 25th Street. They said the driver crossed over three lanes and hit the victim, who was waiting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Virginia Avenue. That happened at about 7:20 p.m. Then, the driver then made a U-turn and escaped the scene.
Two crashes involving semi-trailers, dump truck reported on I-95
Three people were hurt after two crashes involving semi-tractor trailers and a dump truck that occurred Wednesday along Interstate 95, officials said. The conditions of those injured were not immediately available. The first wreck – involving one semi-tractor trailer and a dump truck – happened about 7:30 a.m. on northbound...
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
What began as a robbery became a homicide. Now a 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years.
WEST PALM BEACH — A 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a man near Lantana. Reginald Owens also pleaded guilty to armed robbery during a hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer. He sentenced Owens to concurrent prison terms of 25 years, with the sentence being the mandatory minimum.
Suspect in custody after carjacking in West Palm Beach
WPTV is learning more details about what happened when a search warrant was executed at a West Palm Beach home, which eventually left a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot.
PBSO: Deputy shoots dog, bullet hits another deputy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was injured after being struck by a bullet fired by another deputy on Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office said detectives were assisting the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant at a house on Eadie Place and Rae Avenue. Once the search warrant was received, PBSO detectives entered the home.
Deputy shoots man threatening to kill his mother, himself
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in critical condition after deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed attempted suicide call on Tuesday. Investigators said deputies arrived on scene at Maddison Road in unincorporated Delray Beach around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, they...
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
Port St. Lucie Police: 17-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies Following Crash with Ford Bronco
Port St. Lucie - Monday October 3, 2022: A 17-year-old bicyclist died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning. Port St. Lucie Police responded to the accident at 5:51 am at the intersection of SE Triumph Rd and SE Veterans Memorial Pkwy. Police say the preliminary investigation...
Palm Beach Deputy attacked by pit bull while issuing search warrant
A pit bull attacked a Palm Beach County deputy (PBSO) when he tried to issue a search warrant at a home on 5400 block of Eadie Place West Palm Beach. PBSO Detectives were called to assist the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant regarding one of their investigations. Once the search warrant was received PBSO detectives began to enter the home on Eadie Place.
Crime Blotter: Oct. 4
Ashley Nicole Darley Stout, 35, of the 8800 block of 20th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Released Tuesday on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): child abuse. William Thomas Hempstead, 42, of the 300 block of 14th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $115,000 bond; Charge(s): sale/delivery/possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
Fort Pierce Police Charge 2 Teens With Auto Burglary
Fort Pierce - October 3, 2022: Fort Pierce police took two teens into custody Friday after a series of auto burglaries that occurred in the area of N Lawnwood Circle on Thursday. According to a post on the FPP Facebook page, officers responded to a call at 3:45 am Thursday...
Riverside drive railroad crossing closed for Brightline
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting on Oct. 6 the Riverside drive railroad crossing will be closed due to Brightline work. Brightline is installing rail crossing safety measures and the crossing will be closed until Oct. 16. Eastbound traffic will be directed north onto Seabrook Road (left turn) and then...
A man threatened to kill himself and his mom, PBSO said. A deputy shot them both before he could.
DELRAY BEACH — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wounded a man and his mother in suburban Delray Beach on Tuesday, in what was the third deputy-involved shooting in two weeks. Deputies, who were not wearing body cameras, arrived at a home along the 5300 block of Madison Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of...
Man takes advantage of storm to steal a vehicle
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Last week, while most people were preparing for Hurricane Ian, one man was taking advantage of the situation to burglarize the area. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year-old Javon Charles and charged him with grand theft. Charles and two other juveniles...
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
Stolen Yorkie Leads To Arrest For West Palm Beach Woman
43-year old Melissa Strong faces a charge of grand theft after allegedly putting the dog under her arm and running out of Star Pups.
PBSO deputy shot by fellow officer amid pit bull attack during search of house near West Palm
WEST PALM BEACH — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and wounded Monday afternoon while assisting West Palm Beach police with the search of a home near the city's western edge. An ambulance crew drove the deputy to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries,...
Sebastian landlord charged with burglary and criminal mischief
A 79-year-old Sebastian man was arrested after he allegedly went into his tenant’s residence to remove a sheet from a window and threw away food that was in a refrigerator. The tenant notified the police and said her landlord, Howard James Whitmore, entered her dwelling while she wasn’t home. She claims Whitmore threw out $40 to $50 of her food from the refrigerator.
Jupiter intersection near A1A bridge to close for 11 days for Brightline crossing improvements
JUPITER — Brightline is installing new rail crossing safety equipment at Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A next to the Loxahatchee River bridge, a project that will close the intersection for nearly 11 days. The project is part of Brightline preparing to run its trains along the FEC tracks from...
