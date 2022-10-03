FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV they said hit a motorcyclist on Friday, Sept. 30. Authorities said the driver was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson and traveling south on 25th Street. They said the driver crossed over three lanes and hit the victim, who was waiting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Virginia Avenue. That happened at about 7:20 p.m. Then, the driver then made a U-turn and escaped the scene.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO