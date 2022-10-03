LoRa Alliance® Announces New Relay Feature that Extends LoRaWAN® Coverage for Metering, Utilities, Smart Cities and Industrial Applications

Read full article on original website
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
informedinfrastructure.com
Marmon Industrial Water Launches Containerized WT Solutions Line and Operating Services
Reduce long-term cost and alleviate the risk of producing demineralized water. BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA – With more than 180 years of combined water purification industry experience, Marmon Industrial Water is unveiling its Containerized WT Solutions line. These compact water treatment containers contain a combination of ultrafiltration (UF), reverse osmosis (RO) and electrodeionization (EDI) technologies to produce ultrapure demineralized water for industrial processes. Designed and assembled using a 20- or 40-foot shipping container as both the skid structure and building, the sleek product line offers a host of benefits over traditional in-plant building, including simplified deployability resulting in a rapid installation to production timeline.
hackernoon.com
Role of Cutting-Edge Technology in Transformation of the Parking Industry
The world of parking is changing in significant ways, driven largely by the adoption of new technologies. New apps and digital services are making it easier for people to find and pay for parking, while connected car features are helping cities monitor where spaces are most needed. Emerging innovations like...
cryptopotato.com
Next-Generation Mainnet Project NvirWorld Signs MOU With ‘High-Performance’ Blockchain Solana
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 5th October 2022]. NvirWorld, a blockchain company with platforms such as NFT marketplace Nvir Market and decentralized finance (DeFi) service N-Hub, announced the MOU with the Solana Foundation. NvirWorld signed an MOU with the Solana Foundation on September 23, agreed on long-term strategic cooperation...
informedinfrastructure.com
Leica Geosystems launches the Leica iCON site excavator, bringing machine control to compact excavators
Software versatility enables contractors to utilise their equipment for both on- and off-machine applications. (Heerbrugg, Switzerland) Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, today announced the launch of the new Leica iCON site excavator, a machine-control solution that enables compact excavators to carry out designs easily and accurately. When space is limited,...
informedinfrastructure.com
Together, Blyncsy and Rekor Systems will bring AI and real time insights to roadways across the country
SALT LAKE CITY – Blyncsy and Rekor Systems (“Rekor”) announced they are partnering to utilize AI-powered detection of roadway assets to enhance Rekor’s Roadway Monitoring & Response Platform. By integrating Blyncsy’s real-time automated detections into Rekor’s roadway management platform, Rekor will increase visibility into the state of incidents to respond quickly and efficiently, thus increasing roadway safety.
coinjournal.net
LG partners with FR0NTIERX for next-generation smart screen NFT displays
LG Electronics Business Solutions has announced a global partnership with Portuguese-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform Fr0ntier X for world-class interactive NFT integrations and experiences on LG webOS Smart Signage. Fr0ntierX offers a suite of software solutions and its unique application that allows for secure authentication of NFTs on-screen. LG will...
informedinfrastructure.com
HNTB partners with State DOTs to deliver plans for electric vehicle infrastructure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — HNTB recently partnered with 10 departments of transportation from across the country to assist in the successful development of their National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Infrastructure Program implementation plans. The firm provided consulting services to state departments of transportation in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Michigan,...
informedinfrastructure.com
Newforma Announces New Study “Finding Common Ground: The Future of Project Information Management”
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Newforma, provider of Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, announces the release of its new thought leadership study, “Finding Common Ground: The Future of Project Information Management.”. The primary focus of this year’s research is to examine the...
informedinfrastructure.com
New Soil Connect Marketplace Website is Faster, More Intuitive
NEW YORK – Soil Connect the award-winning online soil and aggregate marketplace has unveiled their new faster and more efficient marketplace website at www.Marketplace.SoilConnect.com. The industry’s first free materials marketplace created by building professionals for building professionals, Soil Connect Marketplace features a proprietary matching algorithm that matches users who have materials available with those looking for the same. In addition to saving time, Marketplace allows users to find materials like soil and aggregate closer to where they are needed, saving substantially on trucking costs, and significantly reducing their carbon footprint. Users can sign up and post for free. A QuickStart program allows users to claim their digital storefront which provides immediate access to thousands of prospective customers.
informedinfrastructure.com
NELSON Worldwide Welcomes Kelly Giddens as Senior Project Manager, Asset Strategy Practice
The detail-oriented project manager will advance design intent to implement solutions that address business performance and project deliverables. ATLANTA — NELSON Worldwide, award-winning architecture, design, and strategy firm, welcomes Kelly Giddens, AIA NCARB, as Senior Project Manager, Asset Strategy Practice. In his new role, Kelly will be responsible for balancing the performance and process of multiple projects of varying sizes and scopes. Additionally, he will advance opportunities for continued growth in market share and profitability in specific service lines, practice areas, and the local market.
Blockchain Interoperability, New Tech, and Lofty Goals: Interview With Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann at Cosmoverse 2022
Hosted in Colombia last month, Cosmoverse 2022 curated thought leaders within the still nascent industry of blockchain interoperability. Among these speakers was industry veteran Kadan Stadelmann, who helped build Komodo, a technology that aims to facilitate a cross-chain future for blockchain networks. Blockchain users can’t trade bitcoin for dogecoin out...
Norauto Shifts Into High Gear With SD-WAN From Orange Business Services
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Norauto, a leading automotive service company in France that provides multi-brand maintenance, equipment and repairs, has joined forces with Orange Business Services to upgrade its network infrastructure to SD-WAN, supporting its digital transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005531/en/ The modernization of its network will allow Norauto to offer new customer experiences in its auto centers. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)
cryptoslate.com
Swiss data and analytics service Nuant prepares for the Q4 launch of the first unified platform for digital asset data, analytics & portfolio intelligence
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Zug, Switzerland, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire — Swiss-based digital asset data and analytics Fintech, Nuant, is launching a platform that solves...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Xenter Unveils the XenFI Wireless Network
In an effort to improve the adoption of new technology in healthcare, Xenter today unveiled XenFI, the first product in its wireless "Technology in Medicine" ecosystem. XenFI is comprised of XMD (a HIPAA-compliant, global healthcare cloud) and its XenFI-Hub, Xenter's wireless communications device that is designed for use in various healthcare settings. These first Xenter products are designed to automate clinical workflow, enable smart/wireless devices, improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.
thefastmode.com
South Africa's Vodacom Hits 2Gbps on its Commercial 5G Network
Vodacom has achieved 2.4 Gbps throughput on a live site - a first for South Africa. The trial made use of a commercial smartphone and was conducted through the commercial base stations which serve Vodacom’s Midrand campus. The record throughput speed is approximately 100 times faster than the average fibre-to-the-home connection.
spendmatters.com
xSuite Vendor Analysis — P2P solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]
XSuite is a set of add-on solutions for SAP’s procure-to-pay (P2P) processes. xSuite targets organizations that want an easier time using the SAP ERP modules Material Management (MM) and Financial Accounting (FI). It started operations in Ahrensburg, Germany, and has since expanded to other territories including North America, Europe and APAC. It considers companies like Opentex that work within the SAP partner system as its main competitors; based on its value proposition, we’ve added some other competitors in our market analysis.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Modern Digital Infrastructure: Accelerating Efficiency of End User Computing for Frontline Staff
Modern Digital Infrastructure: Accelerating Efficiency of End User Computing for Frontline Staff. There are huge new developments in end user computing. How has our approach changed over the last five years? The pandemic uncovered a need for flexibility. We simply cannot have suboptimal experiences. How can we reduce the operational complexity? How do we break down our security needs? What happened when we sent clinicians to their home early on in the pandemic? What did that look like? How were we able to create a remote experience that mirrored in-person? What tools and systems were put in place for accessing the EHR? How did we ensure a good experience when they moved to essentially a new location of care? How does VMware differentiate in this updated environment? The evolution of healthcare is tied to the level of care. If a separate environment is really what’s optimal for the patient, then we have to find a way to support that. It’s what you call a surround strategy. There are displacement strategies but what’s more important to VMware is, instead of just burning your business, they make sure that they’re enhancing that experience and that outcome.
consumergoods.com
Pressed Revamps IT Infrastructure to Boost Expansion and Accelerate Digital Transformation
“Pressed is a growing company. To scale 40-plus stores a year, we needed a partner who can facilitate our growth,” said Blaine LaBron, Pressed VP of digital commerce and technology, in a statement. He noted that bundling managed services across all facets of store operations provides predictable monthly costs and service levels, as well as valuable business insights.
