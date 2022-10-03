ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daily Mail

Nanny, 30, who 'really hated' her single father boss, 50, while she cared for his three children reveals they're now MARRIED after they fell madly in love over late-night texts

A nanny who 'really hated' her boss while she looked after his children has revealed they ended up having an unlikely romance, despite their 20-year age gap. Krystle Romano, 30, from New York, started working as a nanny for single father-of-three, Ben Romano, 50, who works in real estate, in October 2014.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
pawesome.net

Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry

Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
PETS
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Declares He's 'Extremely Proud' Of Daughter Destiny For Pursuing Her Modeling Dreams: 'She's A Natural'

A new beginning! On Friday, September 23, Lamar Odom and daughter Destiny made a joint appearance to go for a bike ride in Venice Beach, Calif., and fans should get used to the sweet sighting, as the former NBA star revealed the 24-year-old — whose mom is Liza Morales — has moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue a career in modeling!"I’m extremely proud of her for having the faith in herself and the faith in me to make this happen for her," the reality TV alum, 42, gushed to OK!. "There is nothing else I want more in...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The People We Hate at the Wedding

Weddings often come with baggage, but they're especially complicated when they're the nuptials of your estranged, wealthy half-sister. Ben Platt, Kristen Bell, and Allison Janney are about to find out just how messy things can get in The People We Hate at the Wedding. EW has your first look at...
RELATIONSHIPS
Agatha Christie
Tom Handy

T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His Daughter

Pastor T.D. Jakes poured oil on his daughterScreenshot from TwitterT. D. Jakes. Dallas Pastor, T. D. Jakes was in Atlanta, George last month for the final Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference where he passed the torch to his daughter. Jakes anointed his daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, with oil.
ATLANTA, GA
The Guardian

Girls Girls Girls review – intimate Finnish dating drama

The dating travails of three young Finnish women, all at the jaded end of their school careers and the beginning of their adult lives, makes for an engaging and intimate Gen Y drama. Mimmi is the rebel, a feisty lesbian with an air of ennui that is sporadically punctuated by bursts of violence. Emma is a competitive figure skater whose world, and her rigorous training regime, is rocked when she falls in love with Mimmi. And Rönkkö hooks up with boy after hapless boy in the hope that one of them will unlock something in her soul.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Amber Midthunder has signed with CAA for representation amid a breakout year following her performance in the hit Hulu film “Prey.” Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Hulu touted the “Predator” prequel — the fifth film in the action-thriller franchise — as its most-watched TV or movie premiere ever. Set in the Comanche Nation in 1717, the project also marked a major cultural moment for Indigenous representation, both for the industry and for Midthunder, who is an enrolled tribal member at the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Indian Reservation. In the film, Midthunder plays Naru, a young warrior fighting to save her tribe...
MOVIES
