Springfield, MA

Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Springfield, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMvo2_0iKB5sQ400
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man died after crashing his car into a tree in Western Massachusetts.

The crash took place in Hampden County around 1;20 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 in Springfield in the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue.

According to Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers who responded to the area found a single-car crash into a tree.

The lone occupant, an adult male, was transported to Baystate Hospital where he died from his injuries, Walsh said.

The department's Traffic Unit is investigating.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

