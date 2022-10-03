Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Realtors, Developers Gather for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Build Day
Local Realtors and members of the Grand Central Park and Woodforest development teams built 10 walls for a house in the Habitat for Humanity Community of Cedar Creek in Conroe recently. Montgomery County, TX — Thirty people who normally sell homes spent their day Sept. 29 building a home during…
Houston-area research center is first 'net zero' office building in Texas
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Tucked in by nature along Gosling Road in the Woodlands, you’ll find a modern-looking gray and orange building with the letters HARC on the front. HARC stands for Houston Advanced Research Center. It's a non-profit that provides analysis on energy, air & water issues.
300-acre Woodhavyn community planned along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road
Developer Shea Homes has purchased land for a 700-home community spanning 300 acres along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road north of Hardin Store Road in the Magnolia area, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The community, named Woodhavyn, is anticipated to begin home sales in late 2023. Woodtrace Boulevard, an extension from...
mocomotive.com
It’s Almost Time For the Annual EMCID Fall Fair
Grab your costume and prepare to be delighted at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s Fall Fair set for Saturday, October 15th from 10 am – 4 pm at 22296 Market Place Dr., Suite 100, in Valley Ranch Town Center, next to Hobby Lobby. EMCID’s Fall Fair will include FREE…
Woodlands Online& LLC
Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards
CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
mocomotive.com
American Heart Association Celebration Kicks Off 2023 Philanthropic Efforts in Montgomery County
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President of The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hospital District recognizes a special group of emergency services personnel and the woman they saved
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In July of this year, Meagan Kelley, a youthful 36-year-old local singer/songwriter, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home in The Woodlands. Her mother called 911, and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the home and performed CPR and other life-saving interventions to save the young woman’s life.
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
North Italia prepares for grand opening near The Woodlands Mall
North Italia is holding its grand opening Oct. 5. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Italian restaurant North Italia is preparing for its grand opening Oct. 5 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. Renovations for the location began in March, and it takes the place of the former Brio Italian Grille, which...
fox26houston.com
Renter gets $7,000 water bill; who's responsible for leaks?
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Missouri City mother couldn't believe her last water bill. It was for more than $7,000 for their first month living in a rental home. "I was just like, 'wow,' because I was looking at it, like this has to be a typo!" said Termeria Harrison.
hellowoodlands.com
OctoBEARfest to Raise Funds for Local Animal Rescue Sanctuary
CONROE, TX – Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animals. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
Click2Houston.com
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson who was inside hole at warehouse construction site in Spring, Precinct 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A family is mourning, and an investigation is underway after authorities said a man accidentally caused his grandson’s death at a construction site in Spring Wednesday morning. The fatal accident happened around 10 a.m. at an industrial warehouse site in the 22600 block of the...
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
mocomotive.com
Family Thanks First Responders For Outstanding Care Of Young Mothers’ Life
CONROE, TX — ast July, 36-year-old Megan Kelley was eating breakfast at her mother’s home when she went unconscious. What her mother didn’t know at the time is that she was in cardiac arrest, stemming from a pulmonary embolism. Her mother immediately called 911 and spoke to an…
Man killed in Harris County jobsite accident caused by his own grandfather
A man is dead in Harris County where he was killed in a construction work-site accident caused by his own grandfather. It happened Wednesday at a warehouse in the Houston suburb of Spring.
stthom.edu
RSVP for USTMAX Center Second Anniversary Event “Bubbles, BBQ and Bundtinis”
Make plans to attend the second anniversary of the USTMAX Center in downtown Conroe from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, to honor the program chairs and faculty of University of St. Thomas' online programs promoted in Montgomery County. Dubbed “Bubbles, Barbeque and Bundtinis,” this celebration is going to be festive.
I-69 Eastex Freeway reopens near North Loop after crash
HOUSTON — The I-69 Eastex Freeway near Kelley reopened Tuesday after a 2-vehicle crash. The crash caused traffic to push to the shoulders of the freeway, causing backup for miles. Houston police said no one was injured. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the...
Click2Houston.com
Seeking applications: Houston Health Foundation awarding $700K in grants to improve COVID-19 response in underserved communities
Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is seeking applications from small community organizations that serve Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and other minority populations in the following zip codes: 77075, 77047, 77031, 77051, 77017, 77013, 77026, 77076, 77080, 77016, 77028, 77078, 77091, 77093, 77034, and 77092. This disbursement of grants will address inequities in COVID-19 outreach, expand health education, and increase testing and vaccinations.
