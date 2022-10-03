ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

It’s Almost Time For the Annual EMCID Fall Fair

Grab your costume and prepare to be delighted at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s Fall Fair set for Saturday, October 15th from 10 am – 4 pm at 22296 Market Place Dr., Suite 100, in Valley Ranch Town Center, next to Hobby Lobby. EMCID’s Fall Fair will include FREE…
Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards

CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
CONROE, TX
American Heart Association Celebration Kicks Off 2023 Philanthropic Efforts in Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President of The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
Montgomery County Hospital District recognizes a special group of emergency services personnel and the woman they saved

THE WOODLANDS, TX – In July of this year, Meagan Kelley, a youthful 36-year-old local singer/songwriter, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home in The Woodlands. Her mother called 911, and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the home and performed CPR and other life-saving interventions to save the young woman’s life.
Ash Jurberg

Houston billionaire makes another huge donation

I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
fox26houston.com

Renter gets $7,000 water bill; who's responsible for leaks?

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Missouri City mother couldn't believe her last water bill. It was for more than $7,000 for their first month living in a rental home. "I was just like, 'wow,' because I was looking at it, like this has to be a typo!" said Termeria Harrison.
hellowoodlands.com

OctoBEARfest to Raise Funds for Local Animal Rescue Sanctuary

CONROE, TX – Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animals. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
KHOU

Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
stthom.edu

RSVP for USTMAX Center Second Anniversary Event “Bubbles, BBQ and Bundtinis”

Make plans to attend the second anniversary of the USTMAX Center in downtown Conroe from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, to honor the program chairs and faculty of University of St. Thomas' online programs promoted in Montgomery County. Dubbed “Bubbles, Barbeque and Bundtinis,” this celebration is going to be festive.
KHOU

I-69 Eastex Freeway reopens near North Loop after crash

HOUSTON — The I-69 Eastex Freeway near Kelley reopened Tuesday after a 2-vehicle crash. The crash caused traffic to push to the shoulders of the freeway, causing backup for miles. Houston police said no one was injured. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the...
Click2Houston.com

Seeking applications: Houston Health Foundation awarding $700K in grants to improve COVID-19 response in underserved communities

Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is seeking applications from small community organizations that serve Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and other minority populations in the following zip codes: 77075, 77047, 77031, 77051, 77017, 77013, 77026, 77076, 77080, 77016, 77028, 77078, 77091, 77093, 77034, and 77092. This disbursement of grants will address inequities in COVID-19 outreach, expand health education, and increase testing and vaccinations.
