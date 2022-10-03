ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to report yourself safe from Hurricane Ian

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dt0ss_0iKB5nFf00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As first responders continue search-and-rescue operations in areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian, the state of Florida has set up a website for residents to report themselves safe from the storm.

Chief Information Officer Jamie Grant said that the state’s new website, safe.FL.gov , allows residents to report themselves or someone else safe after the hurricane.

‘Do not disaster sightsee’: FDEM director tells people to stay out of areas hit by Hurricane Ian

Grant said the website allows the state to efficiently direct resources to look for those who are still missing by marking certain individuals as safe.

“That means that a body, a team, a person doesn’t actually have to review and go out and respond and can get to the right place more quickly,” he said.

The website is run in conjunction with missing.FL.gov , which allows people to report individuals who went missing in the hurricane’s aftermath. Grant said 74 cases were reported to ESF 4 and 9 through this portal.

With both websites in operation, the state will be able to clear out the missing person records in a faster manner.

Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said 17 urban search-and-rescue teams out in the field have put out 45,000 waypoints. He said he is confident that every address has been checked at least once.

“I’m not saying we’re not going to find anybody else,” he said. “I don’t want to put that context out. We may find other people, but here’s the thing, we believe we have searched very quickly. Now we’re going back and doing that technical search by address.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Hurricane Ian’s stunning science lessons

Scientists understood just how impactful the storm would be in numbers, but even for those same meteorologists well-versed in storm damage, the reality of what those numbers would translate to on the ground was hard to visualize ahead of the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Nexstar#Fdem#Hurricane Ian#Esf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy