Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders. A famous movie, The Town that Dreaded Sundown was based on this Phantom...
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new border wall in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it’s unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information. The Texas Facilities Commission last week...
Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states, including California and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia now offer...
Kari Lake walks back ‘rare and legal’ abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies.
KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: October 5th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Scattered showers, especially west. Low of 57°. Winds NNE 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms. High of 77°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH. Scattered showers and storms have brought locally heavy rainfall...
KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: October 4th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny, rain moving in from the west late. Chance of rain: 10% High of 81°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. A few lingering showers, otherwise cool and calm Low of 59°....
Below-average pecan harvest due to drought, summer heat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist Larry Stein about this season’s expected Texas pecan crop. The projections weren’t as optimistic as we’d hope for. Early season varieties of pecans are ready for harvest, but unfortunately, it’s been a...
