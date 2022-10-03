ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Captain Dean
3d ago

Cities are further in violation of ADA by not clearing sidewalks of the homeless which would be relatively inexpensive. The disabled should sue cities... They could receive millions! Attention attorneys!

Toni Taylor
2d ago

Where's all the transparency with the Cannabis 💲 and the 💲 for taxes on alcohol now? Before COVID we had the most money in our coffers in Washington state that we had ever had and I'd like to know WHERE it ALL went? Inslee, what's up with THAT?

letsbreal54
2d ago

maybe inslee should use some of the millions of federal dollars and even more millions of gas, lottery, license and tolls fees for it intended infrastructure use. oh that's right it's all been diverted to climate change and his wallet

Chronicle

Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up

SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter

(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast

After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Washington, Speak at Murray Fundraiser

First lady Jill Biden will visit Tacoma and Seattle later this week for official events and a political fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. After appearances in San Francisco, Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Friday afternoon, landing at 3:15 p.m. at Boeing Field and heading to Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight workforce development programs, according to the White House.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Mormon Church Announces Tacoma as One of 18 Sites Worldwide Chosen for New LDS Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday's announcement are in the U.S.
TACOMA, WA

