Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Hollow Tree Wine Vault Grand Opening on October 22
Hollow Tree Wine Vault Grand Opening celebration on October 22 from 2 to 6pm. We are proud to introduce our new wine storage vault at Hollow Tree Self Storage. Wine storage is a new concept at Hollow Tree, but one that we have taken great care to design and build so that wine connoisseurs in Darien and other areas of Fairfield County can store their collections in climate-controlled units that are safe from temperature fluctuations and protected from the harmful effects of too much light.
hamlethub.com
New Milford Parks and Recreation Scarecrow Contest
New Milford Parks and Recreation invites you to participate in their Scarecrow Contest which will take place on The Town Green!. All scarecrows must be up by October 21. The community is invited to vote for their favorite scarecrow from October 24 through October 28. The winner will be announced on Halloween!
hamlethub.com
Whip Salon in Ridgefield is SIX! Book an Appointment for Friday and CELEBRATE!
Since opening Whip Salon in Ridgefield six years ago, founder and owner Amy Pal has created an upscale, trendy brand that includes five locations - each staffed with a talented team of hair and beauty professionals. Congratulations, Amy!. "Whip Salon Ridgefield is where it all started! We are so fortunate...
hamlethub.com
Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT, Meet the Local Stars: Mike Boland
There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Shop J.McLaughlin on Oct. 14 and Support Ridgefield A Better Chance
J.McLaughlin, a retail clothing store on Main Street in Ridgefield, with the Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) Board of Directors is hosting an in-store event with 15% of sales going to support RABC. J. McLaughlin offers classic fashions for men & women, including accessories. Please stop by anytime from 12...
hamlethub.com
Tour New Milford's Buck's Rock Performing and Creative Arts Camp on October 15
New Milford's Buck's Rock Performing and Creative Arts Camp will host an Open House on Saturday, October 15th, 2022! Tours will run from 1-3pm. The 118-acre campus located in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains in Western Connecticut, surrounded by hilly farmland and quaint New England towns, is a true oasis where campers can find their best selves, belong to an inclusive community, develop a love for nature and the arts, and discover their own passions.
hamlethub.com
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Winners in “4000 Miles” Bike Giveaway
Westport, CT - Gosia Jaros of New Canaan is the winner of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960, in a contest sponsored by Westport Country Playhouse in conjunction with its recent production of “4000 Miles.” The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Ms. Jaros is giving the prize to her friend, Kelly McCaffrey of Stamford, who wanted a bike to explore the trails in Connecticut.
hamlethub.com
Stylish Spoon gluten-free bakery opens in Norwalk!
Yesterday, Mayor Rilling, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader, Common Council Member Goldstein and community members officially welcomed Stylish Spoon to Norwalk with a ribbon cutting at their grand opening event. Stylish Spoon is a gluten-free bakery located at 97 Water Street in South Norwalk. You can learn more about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Eat Well, Live Long: Gallo Family Restaurant Brings Classic Italian to Danbury!
Gallo Family Restaurant will open this month at 116 Newtown Road in Danbury. Named after owner and front-of-house manager, Raffaele Gallo of Ridgefield’s “Gallo Ristorante”. Gallo and his partner, Executive Chef Giuseppe Castellano have been working together to create classic Italian dining experiences for over twenty years. Chef Castellano’s award-winning food has become a staple for Ridgefield locals and the duo is looking forward to carving a home in Danbury as well!
hamlethub.com
WCSU invites high school students interested in theatre to free ‘Super Sunday’ event on October 30
Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts invites all high school juniors and seniors who are interested in any aspect of theatre, including theatre tech, design, costumes, management and performance, to a free “Super Sunday” event from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 30.
hamlethub.com
Celebration of the Great Swamp
Friends, supporters, members, and all residents in the surrounding communities are invited to join FrOGS for a weekend celebrating the awesome beauty, incalculable value, and prominent benefits of the Great Swamp. Each year this premier event is full of fun, educational, and inspirational activities for the whole family. The “26th Annual Celebration of the Great Swamp” will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23, 2022, at Christ Church on Quaker Hill (17 Church Road, Pawling, NY). The Celebration will be open from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm on Saturday and Noon until 4:00 pm on Sunday. Admission is free to all.
hamlethub.com
Challenging Minds To Host Grand Opening Of Bantam Location Oct. 22nd
Torrington-based Challenging Minds, LLC Wellness Center will celebrate the launch of its second location in Bantam at 896 Bantam Road with a Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Challenging Minds offers a distinctive variety of healing solutions that range from individual mental health therapy, clinical group therapy, yoga, meditation, massage, Reiki, reflexology, Buteyko Breathing, and detoxification Infrared Sauna sessions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: The Pampered Pup Patisserie
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Pampered...
hamlethub.com
SafeWalk: Ridgefield resident Chip Neumann and Fairfield County Bank are top fundraisers
The Center Far Exceeded Its Fundraising Goal for the 16th Annual Virtual SafeWalk. Chip Neumann of Ridgefield was The Center’s top individual fundraiser. Fairfield County Bank’s Strength in Numbers was the highest fundraising team for the fourth year in a row. The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly...
hamlethub.com
adam broderick salon & spa goes pink in October and supports Ann's Place
During the month of October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the adam broderick salon & spa in Ridgefield and Southbury will support Ann’s Place, an organization that provides help and hope to those living with cancer. The Salon will donate October proceeds to the Danbury-based nonprofit.
hamlethub.com
Bernard's Now Taking Reservations for Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving 2022 at Bernard’s - Thursday, November 24. Bernard's has announced that they are now taking reservations for Thanksgiving. Let Chef Bernard Bouissou prepare an unforgettable meal for you and your loved ones this holiday season!. View the menu HERE. Reservation are available at the following times: 12:00, 12:15,...
hamlethub.com
Special Discounts & Programs for Homeschool Families Oct. 21 at Maritime Aquarium
NORWALK, CT – Homeschool families can take an exciting educational dive into the marine world through grade-appropriate programs and discounted admission on “Home School Day,” Friday, October 21, at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. "This focused day gives homeschool students the opportunity to participate in many of...
hamlethub.com
Environment's Inspiration, Contemporary Exhibit By Ginny Howsam Friedman at The Geary Gallery of Darien
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its October exhibit, "Environment's Inspiration," featuring the contemporary landscape paintings of Dutchess County, NY artist, Ginny Howsam Friedman. Her nature-inspired abstracts will be on display October 1-29. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30...
hamlethub.com
The Stamford Land Conservation Trust Is Turning 50!
The Stamford Land Conservation Trust Is Turning 50!. Join us on October 12, 2022, to help us celebrate. Bring the family!. The Stamford Land Conservation Trust is celebrating 50 years of protecting open space with a family-friendly event at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center’s Knobloch Farmhouse. Mayor Caroline Simmons will be among the guests.
hamlethub.com
Weekday Public Skating Membership at Winter Garden Ice Arena
Winter Garden Ice Arena is offering a weekday Public Skating membership!. Hit the ice Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:00-1:15 PM. Fees: $199 Adult, $179 Senior, $149 Child (12 & younger). Register online at http://www.wintergardenarena.com/ or call 203-438-4423.
Comments / 0