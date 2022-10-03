Friends, supporters, members, and all residents in the surrounding communities are invited to join FrOGS for a weekend celebrating the awesome beauty, incalculable value, and prominent benefits of the Great Swamp. Each year this premier event is full of fun, educational, and inspirational activities for the whole family. The “26th Annual Celebration of the Great Swamp” will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23, 2022, at Christ Church on Quaker Hill (17 Church Road, Pawling, NY). The Celebration will be open from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm on Saturday and Noon until 4:00 pm on Sunday. Admission is free to all.

PAWLING, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO