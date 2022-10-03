ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Vayo Avenue homicide suspect arrested in Chesterfield

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TnaO_0iKB58LF00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has announced that they’ve made an arrest in connection to an alleged homicide that took place Sept. 30.

According to police, a driver saw a man lying in the road on the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 30. Officers responded and found 36-year-old David Christopher Rosado dead from multiple gunshot wounds .

82-year-old man killed by driver accused of running red light in Virginia

On Sunday, Oct. 2, police arrested 21-year-old Kevin W. Haymore in connection to the incident and charged him with second-degree murder as well as using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police are still investigating this incident, anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Richmond Police say progress made in cases of teen shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Police Chief is out with an update on recent shooting cases involving teenagers. “Trying not to give up too much of the case because they’re making great progress with it. It’s possible that they were. It was not random. It was not random,” said Chief Gerald Smith.
RICHMOND, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Female suspect wanted for burglary in progress call in Freeman, Virginia

An arrest was made Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Watch for more information about this case in the Oct. 12, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette. On Oct. 3, 2022 at approximately 12:41 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen who advised that he caught a female burglarizing his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road, in Freeman. He stated that when he arrived home and attempted to confront her she exited the house through a downstairs window and eventually ran into the woods. The home owner was able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a photograph of the female and gave a direction of travel. Deputies and investigators quickly responded and set up a perimeter in an attempt to contain her to a small wooded area. Search and K-9 assistance was provided by both the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police.
FREEMAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
NBC12

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Two men stealing from Chesterfield residence

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men in Chesterfield were caught stealing from a Chesterfield homeowner’s garage/yard on video. In the minute-and-a-half-long video filmed on Sept. 20, one man is seen sneaking into the garage, about 15 seconds later another man appears. The two appear to dance around for a bit and then come up with a game plan to just as stealthily as they came in sneak out with a pipe bender.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Lockdown lifted at VSU after two men open fire on campus

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) – Two men exchanged gunfire at Virginia State University early Thursday morning. VSU and Chesterfield Police were called to the Quad Courtyard around 1 a.m. The university was placed on lockdown for several hours while police were on scene, but has since been lifted. There is...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Vayo Avenue#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Courthouse Road (Route 653) near Dakins Road. Police said a 2007 Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling north on Courthouse Road when it collided...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy