Vayo Avenue homicide suspect arrested in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has announced that they’ve made an arrest in connection to an alleged homicide that took place Sept. 30.
According to police, a driver saw a man lying in the road on the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 30. Officers responded and found 36-year-old David Christopher Rosado dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, police arrested 21-year-old Kevin W. Haymore in connection to the incident and charged him with second-degree murder as well as using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Police are still investigating this incident, anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251.
