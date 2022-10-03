ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
gigharbornow.org

Long-running Gig Harbor preschool closes, unable to secure a location

The evening before their daughter Thea was to start her first day at Rainy Dayz Preschool, Jon and Cecily Novotney stopped by the school to make sure they knew the drop-off location. Looking in from outside the building, they were surprised to see the classrooms empty. School was to start...
GIG HARBOR, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Thurston County, WA
Society
Thurston County, WA
Government
thejoltnews.com

Olympia City Council opens public hearing for Fones Road improvement project

Olympia Public Works Director Mark Russell gave an overview of the Fones Road improvement project during the eminent domain public hearing at the city council meeting last night, October 4. "Fones Road is in bad shape," Russell told the council members, explaining that the road's current condition has incomplete sidewalks...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Family Support#Hen#Cac
Chronicle

Morton Council Approves Pe Ell Police Contract

The Morton City Council voted unanimously Monday, Sept 26, to approve a contract with Pe Ell to provide police coverage to the west Lewis County town. “I was the one that delayed the contract because I wanted to double check everything,” Morton Mayor Dan Mortensen said. “It’s always a challenge when you enter into a contract like this because, one, it’s so far away and, two, it’s a different entity.”
PE ELL, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Former Jail Chief Backs Murphy for Sheriff

I worked for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in corrections from 1991 until 2016. My last position was that of jail chief, overseeing the corrections bureau for former sheriff Steve Mansfield and then for Sheriff Rob Snaza. During my tenure with the office, I worked for four sheriffs. Each sheriff had their own direction, with the safety of the community being the primary objective.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Retail theft plaguing Western Washington

Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

John McCroskey Commentary: Thoughts on the Lewis County Sheriff Race From a Former Sheriff

Several weeks ago, my curiosity got the better of me and I met with candidate for sheriff Tracy Murphy to ask him “why?”. Why was he running and did he know what a campaign would involve and how hard it is historically to unseat an incumbent sheriff? After we met, I concluded he may not know what kind of effort is required in countywide campaigns, but then again neither did I when I ran.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teenager who was last seen in mid-September. According to the WSP, 17-year-old Kiona Johnson went missing on Sept. 18 after telling someone she was going on a walk to a nearby store. She turned her phone off, and never returned home.
ABERDEEN, WA
KUOW

No one's getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried

Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the Omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Food Bank Facing Donation Shortage, Supply Chain Issues

As inflation continues to rise, not only are citizens feeling the burn in their pocketbooks, but outreach organizations such as Tenino Food Bank Plus are seeing declines in donations. State Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, visited the food bank in Tenino on Monday to tour the building and listen to the...
TENINO, WA
KOMO News

Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy