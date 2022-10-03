Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Centralia Should Take Care of Sidewalks Before Annexing More Land
I have hesitated to write this letter because I was told it would probably be a waste of time; however, since reading an article in a morning paper, I have decided to go ahead and waste your time. First, I owe an apology to all those folks who have to...
gigharbornow.org
Long-running Gig Harbor preschool closes, unable to secure a location
The evening before their daughter Thea was to start her first day at Rainy Dayz Preschool, Jon and Cecily Novotney stopped by the school to make sure they knew the drop-off location. Looking in from outside the building, they were surprised to see the classrooms empty. School was to start...
KOMO News
Green River encampment is still an issue after it was cleared this summer, Kent mayor says
The notorious Green River encampment in unincorporated King County continues to cause problems in surrounding neighborhoods, according to Kent mayor Dana Ralph. The camp between Auburn and Kent was cleared back in July, but Ralph says the county has since let campers return. “We are asking [county officials] every single...
Chronicle
Centralia Pastor Responds to Lewis County Proposal Against Homeless Camps
That’s the question on top of mind for Cole Meckle, pastor of Centralia’s Gather Church, as Lewis County commissioners are entertaining an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments. Gather spent over 20 months running a housing program for the county, serves weekly free meals and works toward harm reduction for...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Everett mayor pushes back against legislator who says police ‘can’t go around killing people’
One day after a bipartisan coalition of 15 Snohomish County mayors announced a new campaign to tackle increasing crime and related issues, an outgoing King County legislator who has mocked the coalition’s “fear-mongering” efforts now claims police are angry because “they can’t go around killing people.”
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council opens public hearing for Fones Road improvement project
Olympia Public Works Director Mark Russell gave an overview of the Fones Road improvement project during the eminent domain public hearing at the city council meeting last night, October 4. "Fones Road is in bad shape," Russell told the council members, explaining that the road's current condition has incomplete sidewalks...
Chronicle
Unclaimed Remains: Lewis County Coroner Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Family of Infant Who Died in 1992
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding family members for the cremated remains of an infant who died in 1992. The remains belong to Ian Glenn, who was stillborn, referred to by the coroner’s office as a fetal demise, on May 20, 1992, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Chronicle
Pedestrian Who Was Hit and Killed in Mason County Has Been Identified
A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a driver in Mason County Sunday night has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol. The man was identified as Paul B. Taft, 56, of Shelton by Mason County Coroner Jaime Taylor Tuesday morning. About 8 p.m. Sunday, two Shelton residents...
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Releases Identity of Middle Fork Road Crash Victim
A 30-year-old Centralia man who died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24 was identified in a news release from the Lewis County Coroner’s Office Tuesday. Kyle R. Perkins, 30, was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest County Fails to Meet Goals After Spending over $230 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Homeless Housing
King County, Seattle, has poured $230 million into homeless housing projects in the area since 2020, but half of those properties are vacant and they have yet to meet even half their goal of housing 1,600 homeless people, according to The Seattle Times. The county is still buying up hotels...
Chronicle
Morton Council Approves Pe Ell Police Contract
The Morton City Council voted unanimously Monday, Sept 26, to approve a contract with Pe Ell to provide police coverage to the west Lewis County town. “I was the one that delayed the contract because I wanted to double check everything,” Morton Mayor Dan Mortensen said. “It’s always a challenge when you enter into a contract like this because, one, it’s so far away and, two, it’s a different entity.”
KOMO News
2 dogs found 'dangerously' skinny in Tacoma now getting help at local shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — Two dogs found "dangerously skinny and extremely dehydrated" in Tacoma are receiving care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Now, shelter officials are drawing attention to the high number of animals receiving critical treatment at their facility. On Sept. 30, two pit bulls...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Former Jail Chief Backs Murphy for Sheriff
I worked for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in corrections from 1991 until 2016. My last position was that of jail chief, overseeing the corrections bureau for former sheriff Steve Mansfield and then for Sheriff Rob Snaza. During my tenure with the office, I worked for four sheriffs. Each sheriff had their own direction, with the safety of the community being the primary objective.
q13fox.com
Retail theft plaguing Western Washington
Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
Chronicle
John McCroskey Commentary: Thoughts on the Lewis County Sheriff Race From a Former Sheriff
Several weeks ago, my curiosity got the better of me and I met with candidate for sheriff Tracy Murphy to ask him “why?”. Why was he running and did he know what a campaign would involve and how hard it is historically to unseat an incumbent sheriff? After we met, I concluded he may not know what kind of effort is required in countywide campaigns, but then again neither did I when I ran.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teenager who was last seen in mid-September. According to the WSP, 17-year-old Kiona Johnson went missing on Sept. 18 after telling someone she was going on a walk to a nearby store. She turned her phone off, and never returned home.
KUOW
No one's getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried
Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the Omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
Chronicle
Tenino Food Bank Facing Donation Shortage, Supply Chain Issues
As inflation continues to rise, not only are citizens feeling the burn in their pocketbooks, but outreach organizations such as Tenino Food Bank Plus are seeing declines in donations. State Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, visited the food bank in Tenino on Monday to tour the building and listen to the...
KOMO News
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
