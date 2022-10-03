ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for DWI

On October 2, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Angelina C. Albert., 46, of Lockport, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on Transit Road and Wolcott Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Albert was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Albert had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Clarence, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Albert was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

Seeking public assistance identifying suspect

On August 17, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Spectrum Store located at 1747 Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 reference case number 10998324.
ALLEGANY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Sentenced In Connection With A Residential Burglary

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old Dunkirk man will serve up to seven years in state prison after he was sentenced in connection with a residential burglary on Monday. In November 2021, Thomas Fafinski was accused of breaking-into an apartment in the City of Dunkirk and stealing...
DUNKIRK, NY
