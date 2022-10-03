Read full article on original website
Related
Teen accused of stabbing girl at Buffalo school indicted
The teen accused of stabbing her, who was charged with second-degree assault, is scheduled to be back in court on November 1.
Crimestoppers WNY is asking for information leading to arrest of a Buffalo man
The Buffalo Police Department is currently attempting to locate a man wanted for questioning as a person of interest in a Wednesday morning homicide.
NYSP looking for help identifying suspect in Cattaraugus County
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (585) 344-6200.
Buffalo teen charged in stabbing at Buffalo culinary school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl has been arraigned in Erie County Court in connection with a stabbing at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. The teen, who is not being identified due to her age, is charged with one count of assault in the second degree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge finds Buffalo man guilty of assault
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was found guilty of one count of assault in the second degree.
Buffalo Police probe fatal morning shooting
Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning. Police say it happened after 8:30am this morning near Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for DWI
On October 2, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Angelina C. Albert., 46, of Lockport, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on Transit Road and Wolcott Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Albert was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Albert had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Clarence, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Albert was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Wanted: Police In WNY Need Your Help Finding These 9 Suspects
Police in Buffalo and Western New York need your help finding these suspects. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards that lead to the capture and arrest of these 9 people. Please do not try to apprehend any suspect yourself. Each of these 9 suspects is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect ‘armed and dangerous’ after woman fatally shot in vehicle Wednesday morning
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
nyspnews.com
Seeking public assistance identifying suspect
On August 17, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Spectrum Store located at 1747 Plaza Drive in the town of Allegany. If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 reference case number 10998324.
wnynewsnow.com
Dunkirk Man Sentenced In Connection With A Residential Burglary
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old Dunkirk man will serve up to seven years in state prison after he was sentenced in connection with a residential burglary on Monday. In November 2021, Thomas Fafinski was accused of breaking-into an apartment in the City of Dunkirk and stealing...
Neighbors of Kenmore Avenue apartments fight back against ‘neglectful landlord’
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents in one Town of Tonawanda neighborhood are demanding change following what they call years of neglect to a row of apartment buildings that line Kenmore Avenue. This comes more than one month after three people were shot, two of them killed, inside one of the units on Parker […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Felon Allegedly Busted With Loaded Pistol During Traffic Stop In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A local felon is facing weapons charges after police recovered a loaded pistol during a traffic stop in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police pulled over 56-year-old Carlos Rivera Leon just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of West Second and Sprauge Streets.
North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Electric scooters have hit the streets of North Tonawanda. The city is partnering with the company “Bird” to bring the scooters to the Western New York community. North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec (D) joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about the partnership and the rollout. You can watch […]
WIVB
2 charged with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in Hamburg bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undercover law enforcement busted two citizens of India trying to get married in Hamburg for a green card. Dishant Patel, 24, and Shweta Patel, 23, who both were living in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time, are facing a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud charge. It’s...
Western New York village set to drop ban on open containers
ANGOLA, N.Y. — The Angola village board voted on Monday to allow open containers of alcohol after several weeks of discussions. “Anything that we can do to improve the economy, if this is a little step forward, then it's great,” said BTR Brews owner Brandy Lombardo. BTR Brews...
“Students in Buffalo Public Schools are not out of control”: Superintendent addresses McKinley HS fight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools Dr. Tonja Williams and community leaders are trying to tamp down concerns over schools safety after police swarmed McKinley High School Wednesday. Williams began her news conference with a direct message, “The students at Buffalo Public Schools are not out of control.” Her message comes in […]
Shooting sends teenage girl to hospital in Buffalo
A teenage girl is hospitalized following a weekend shooting here in Buffalo. Police say that a 17 year old girl was attacked on Schuele Avenue around 10:30 Sunday morning.
WKBW-TV
Four officers who confronted Tops shooting suspect receive Medal of Honor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department awarded its highest award, the Medal of Honor, to the four officers who confronted the Tops mass shooting suspect, on May 14, Monday night. The ceremony was part of the department's annual awards ceremony, which took place at East Community High...
BPS superintendent: The students 'are not out of control'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a 16-year-old was arrested after a series of fights outside McKinley High School after dismissal on Tuesday. Buffalo Public School officials provided some new information about what happened during a news conference on Wednesday. "When you have several hundred students in a place where there...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1