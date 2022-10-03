Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Zach Bryan Gives Taste Of Red Rocks Live Album With Teaser Of Unreleased Song, “Starved”
As much as I absolutely love Zach Bryan’s debut studio album American Heartbreak, I’m really looking forward to the live album he promised will be recorded at his Red Rocks debut in November. He’s currently out an extensive trek across the country, on what he previously said would “probably be the last” tour he goes on. But that doesn’t mean he’s ready to slow down in terms of putting out more new music… quite the opposite, actually. He already dropped […] The post Zach Bryan Gives Taste Of Red Rocks Live Album With Teaser Of Unreleased Song, “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Jamila Woods Shares New Song “Boundaries”: Listen
Jamila Woods is back with the new song “Boundaries.” The Blvk-produced song is Woods’ first solo single since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback).” Listen to it below. “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods said in a statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”
Emily Nenni Releases Music Video for ‘In the Mornin” Before Hitting the Road with Kelsey Waldon
Emily Nenni has been honing her singing and songwriting craft in Nashville clubs for years. Additionally, she has released a pair of EPs and one full-length album. She introduced herself with the aptly-titled full-length Hell of a Woman in 2017. Then, she teamed up with Teddy & The Rough Riders for I Owe You Nothin’ in 2019. The next year, Nenni came back with her Long Game EP. Now, two years later, she’s getting ready to release her label debut On the Ranch via New West/Normaltown Records. On the Ranch drops November 4th. Today, she released a new music video and will be kicking off her tour supporting Kelsey Waldon tonight.
withguitars.com
Clara Mann releases new single “Go Steady”, announces new EP
Announces New EP ‘Stay Open’ Out November 1st via 7476. Photo credit: Meadow Florence Marks. hi-res available here. Clara Mann is today releasing her new single, ‘Go Steady,’ via 7476. Capturing the very essence of modern folk and flawlessly produced, the track builds up layers of warm, woody instruments, culminating in an all encompassing blanket of rich harmonies and intricate sounds, seamlessly woven together. Vocally, Clara encapsulates the magic of folk heroes such as Karen Dalton and Judee Sill, whilst having her own distinctive timbre which manages to be both delicate and tender, but still commanding and impassioned.
NME
Lizzo announces 2023 UK and European tour dates
Lizzo has shared details of UK and European dates for her ‘The Special Tour’ in 2023. The pop star, who today (October 3) kicks off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates.
Alter Bridge share lyric video for This Is War
The song is taken from their forthcoming seventh album, Pawns & Kings, out October 14
Watch Evanescence's Amy Lee perform a hilariously fun duet with Tenacious D at Louder Than Life
Evanescence's Amy Lee collaborated with the rock comedy duo at the Kentucky festival on Tenacious D tracks Lee and Kyle Quit The Band
Even Flow share lyric video for Revelation Day
Italian prog quartet Even Flow have released their fourth EP, Mediterraneo
Depeche Mode Announce First New Album and Tour in 5 Years
Depeche Mode have announced a new album, Memento Mori, and accompanying tours of North America and Europe. The follow-up to their 2017 LP, Spirit, is out on an as-yet-unannounced date next spring, via Columbia. The North American shows kick off in Sacramento, California, in March 2023, and take in a handful of cities in the United States and Canada, culminating in a Madison Square Garden concert on April 14. A huge arena tour of Europe follows. Check out the dates below.
The FADER
Sharon Van Etten shares new song “Never Gonna Change”
Sharon Van Etten has released the first of two new songs that will appear on the forthcoming deluxe edition of her May album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. “Never Gonna Change” will join the previously shared standalone singles “Porta” and “Used To It,” as well as another, yet-to-arrive track titled “When I Die,” on the extended cut, due out November 11th on Jagjaguwar.
Bono to Tour US in Support of ‘Surrender’ Memoir
Bono surrenders to the page in his latest performance as an author. The rock vocalist and U2 frontman will release his memoir, titled Surrender, on Nov. 1. The singer’s literary debut will detail the stories behind 40 different songs and will also feature original drawings for each of the tales.
Muscadine Bloodline Tease New Song “Good To Drive,” From Upcoming Album
Muscadine Bloodline is back at it again. Coming off one of my favorite albums of 2022 so far, Dispatch to 16th Ave., I really wasn’t sure if the duo would be able to top it. The whole album has songs that are easy on the ears, along with boot stompers that will have you wishing you were down at your local honky tonk, while perfectly displaying the southeastern lifestyle that both Charlie and Gary (and myself) grew up on.
Parker McCollum Says New Album Is Coming “Next Year,” Reveals Part Of 12-Song Tracklist
Parker McCollum has new music on the way. He revealed on Twitter that his next album, which is untitled as of now, will be released sometime next year. He also shared a photo of the 12-song tracklist, which was mostly blacked out, aside from two songs, “Stoned” and his current single at country radio, “Handle On You”:
John Fullbright Is Back After 8 Year Layoff With New Album, ‘The Liar’
The master singer/songwriter grew up in Bearden, Oklahoma, right near Evan Felker from the Turnpike Troubadours. In fact, he member of the group for a time and co-wrote a number of their songs like “Every Girl,” “Pay No Rent,” “Evangeline,” and “Time of Day.”
NME
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker reflects on ‘Lonerism’ on the album’s 10th anniversary
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala has reflected on the creation and creative impact of ‘Lonerism’, on the 10th anniversary of the album’s initial release. Sharing his thoughts on the sophomore project — which was released on October 5, 2012 — the Tame Impala frontman took to Instagram to post a lengthy reflection on the creative process and artistry behind ‘Lonerism’. Parker accompanied the message with an unedited copy of the photo used on the album’s cover, which was first taken in Paris a decade ago.
23 albums we can't wait to listen to this fall
How do you possibly top a music-packed summer that gave us That Album? Well, you could do worse than a new season promising long-awaited releases from Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Björk, Kid Cudi, the 1975, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and so many more. Here, we round up 23 new albums we can't wait to hunker down with this fall.
Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour
For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota. The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy...
R.E.M.’s ‘Automatic for the People': The Story Behind Every Song
R.E.M. had become rock royalty by the dawn of the '90s, and they kept their hot streak going with their eighth album, Automatic for the People. The LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, was certified four-times platinum by the RIAA and received near-universal acclaim upon its release on Oct. 5, 1992.
