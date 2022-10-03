Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxhc.com
X101 SPCA Cortland Pet of The Week
Listen on Mondays around 8:50 as Ed Smith features an animal every week that is available for adoption from the Cortland County SPCA. Then join him all week again around 8:50 as he features that animal to help get them adopted. See information on the Cortland County SPCA here: CortlandSPCA.org/
cnycentral.com
Halloween celebration Zoo Boo returns to Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration, Zoo Boo is returning to Syracuse on weekends starting October 15 and running through October 30. During the event, the zoo transforms into a hauntingly fun destination for families and children of all ages. Zoo Boo includes trick-or-treat...
Clay Fall Fun Festival is Oct. 8
CLAY — Traditionally, the town of Clay used to host an annual summer festival. But when attendance began to decline, the Clay Recreation Department decided last year to shift the fun to fall. “I think summers are just so busy with people going camping, going away for weekends, weddings....
Local Veterans are now targets of scamming
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell has advised the community to be aware of a company out of Phoenix, Arizona, swindling local veterans out of money. The company is called “DD214 DIRECT” and reportedly solicits Veterans to let them file their DD214 with the County Clerk for a fee of $79. According to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More than 200 band members picked for Macy’s parade. Only 2 are from CNY, and they are twins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As two of eight children in a military family, twins Brooklyn and Bree Goring have already seen much of the country in their 17 years. They’ve lived in California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Indian River.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
iheartoswego.com
Pamela Marie Smith – September 29, 2022
Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida while visiting with her daughter. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil. Pam lived many places throughout her life, and...
localsyr.com
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newyorkupstate.com
The Beach Boys coming to Syracuse, Buffalo for holiday concerts
The Beach Boys are coming to Syracuse for a Christmas concert. ‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra will stop at the The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to perform songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.” The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
cnycentral.com
Steel Panther, Lee Greenwood added to The Vine lineup
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine continues to offer a variety of music as it adds two more acts to its lineup at del Lago Resort and Casino. Longtime country singer and former National Council on the Arts member under four presidents, Lee Greenwood will perform Thursday, November 3. The singer boasts a catalog of more than 20 albums and 35 singles. He's known for several hits "I Don't Mind the Thorns (If You're the Rose), "Dixie Road," "Going, Going, Gone," and the notable "God Bless the U.S.A."
cnycentral.com
Hit musical 'Annie' kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Attention all Broadway lovers! The hit musical ‘Annie’ kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday before moving to other major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Excitement is in the air as the musical will be lighting up South Salina Street.
cnycentral.com
RetroGameCon returns to Downtown Syracuse for its 8th year
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday and Sunday, RetroGameCon, Upstate New York's video game expo returns to The Oncenter in downtown Syracuse for its eighth year. Returning after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RetroGameCon will once again be bringing thousands of attendees, famous voice actors, content creators, competitive gamers, musical guests, and legends of the video game industry to downtown Syracuse for the weekend. The convention also features over 100 exhibitors, including video game vendors, local artists and crafters, and independent game developers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
Rock or bust: A 12-year-old Liverpool guitarist is tearing up the Syracuse music scene
Three teens slam danced in front of the public library on a rainy Sunday in Westcott, spraying water on passers-by as they whipped their heads around to Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. Neither the teens nor the guy playing the guitar were bothered by the downpour. Call...
SYSCO Foods Strike is Now Spreading, Causing Concern for Restaurants
What started out as one SYSCO distribution center in Syracuse going on stroke last week, is now spreading throughout the northeast, account to the union that represents the workers. Restaurants and Hospital Cafeterias which rely on SYSCO for food supplies, are getting more worried as the strike lingers on and...
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
cnycentral.com
Broadway production of 'Annie' generates economic impact of $1.5 million in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Broadway production of ‘Annie’ kicked off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday night, and officials estimate that the production has already generated an economic impact of over $1.5 million for Syracuse. The production travels with 89 people, including managers, performers, technicians,...
waer.org
Six new pickleball courts open in Onondaga County's Camillus community
The Town of Camillus now has six new pickleball courts. New York State Senator John Mannion cut the ribbon on the new courts Wednesday with village officials and residents. Joe Flynn of Friends of Camillus Park said in a statement the group has been working to fund and complete the pickleball courts for the last five years.
cnycentral.com
Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility
CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
Worker’s hand crushed at North Syracuse cookie factory, firefighters say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters on Tuesday freed a worker’s hand from a dough roller in a cookie factory in North Syracuse, fire officials said. She was doing maintenance on the machine before it turned on at the Corso’s Cookies warehouse on South Main Street, North Syracuse District Chief Casey Daugard said.
Comments / 0