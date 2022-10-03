WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine continues to offer a variety of music as it adds two more acts to its lineup at del Lago Resort and Casino. Longtime country singer and former National Council on the Arts member under four presidents, Lee Greenwood will perform Thursday, November 3. The singer boasts a catalog of more than 20 albums and 35 singles. He's known for several hits "I Don't Mind the Thorns (If You're the Rose), "Dixie Road," "Going, Going, Gone," and the notable "God Bless the U.S.A."

WATERLOO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO