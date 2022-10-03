ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

wxhc.com

X101 SPCA Cortland Pet of The Week

Listen on Mondays around 8:50 as Ed Smith features an animal every week that is available for adoption from the Cortland County SPCA. Then join him all week again around 8:50 as he features that animal to help get them adopted. See information on the Cortland County SPCA here: CortlandSPCA.org/
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Halloween celebration Zoo Boo returns to Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration, Zoo Boo is returning to Syracuse on weekends starting October 15 and running through October 30. During the event, the zoo transforms into a hauntingly fun destination for families and children of all ages. Zoo Boo includes trick-or-treat...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Clay Fall Fun Festival is Oct. 8

CLAY — Traditionally, the town of Clay used to host an annual summer festival. But when attendance began to decline, the Clay Recreation Department decided last year to shift the fun to fall. “I think summers are just so busy with people going camping, going away for weekends, weddings....
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local Veterans are now targets of scamming

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell has advised the community to be aware of a company out of Phoenix, Arizona, swindling local veterans out of money. The company is called “DD214 DIRECT” and reportedly solicits Veterans to let them file their DD214 with the County Clerk for a fee of $79. According to […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Pets & Animals
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
iheartoswego.com

Pamela Marie Smith – September 29, 2022

Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida while visiting with her daughter. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil. Pam lived many places throughout her life, and...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

The Beach Boys coming to Syracuse, Buffalo for holiday concerts

The Beach Boys are coming to Syracuse for a Christmas concert. ‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra will stop at the The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to perform songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.” The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Steel Panther, Lee Greenwood added to The Vine lineup

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine continues to offer a variety of music as it adds two more acts to its lineup at del Lago Resort and Casino. Longtime country singer and former National Council on the Arts member under four presidents, Lee Greenwood will perform Thursday, November 3. The singer boasts a catalog of more than 20 albums and 35 singles. He's known for several hits "I Don't Mind the Thorns (If You're the Rose), "Dixie Road," "Going, Going, Gone," and the notable "God Bless the U.S.A."
WATERLOO, NY
cnycentral.com

Hit musical 'Annie' kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Attention all Broadway lovers! The hit musical ‘Annie’ kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday before moving to other major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Excitement is in the air as the musical will be lighting up South Salina Street.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

RetroGameCon returns to Downtown Syracuse for its 8th year

Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday and Sunday, RetroGameCon, Upstate New York's video game expo returns to The Oncenter in downtown Syracuse for its eighth year. Returning after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RetroGameCon will once again be bringing thousands of attendees, famous voice actors, content creators, competitive gamers, musical guests, and legends of the video game industry to downtown Syracuse for the weekend. The convention also features over 100 exhibitors, including video game vendors, local artists and crafters, and independent game developers.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Six new pickleball courts open in Onondaga County's Camillus community

The Town of Camillus now has six new pickleball courts. New York State Senator John Mannion cut the ribbon on the new courts Wednesday with village officials and residents. Joe Flynn of Friends of Camillus Park said in a statement the group has been working to fund and complete the pickleball courts for the last five years.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility

CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
CLAY, NY

