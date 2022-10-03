ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for Sept. 19-25, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill. ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Quenton Nash, 30 (bm), contempt of...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Sabine Parish Sheriffs Office Makes Arrests in Firearm Theft

Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports arrests made in the burglary and theft of firearms from a residence on Boleyn Road in northeast Sabine Parish discovered on September 23, 2022 when a stolen vehicle was recovered. 18 year old Camron Lee Barmore of Pleasant Hill was arrested and...
SABINE PARISH, LA
Natchitoches, LA
KTBS

6 arrested in theft of over 100 guns from Sabine Parish home

MANY, La. -- Six people have been arrested so far -- including three juveniles -- in the theft of over 100 firearms from a Sabine Parish home last month, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Tuesday. And investigators are not finished looking into the crime. They say more arrests are anticipated. Meanwhile,...
SABINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Large Drug Bust

Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports the arrest of SASHA L GASAWAY (age-32) of Many late Saturday night, October 1, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Gasaway's illegal narcotic activity. T.N.T. Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Gasaway's apartment at...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Many man who sold meth, Shreveport felon with gun sentenced to prison

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses. Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for obstructing traffic

At about 10 p.m. Thursday evening, a Ruston police officer was informed by a motorist that a man was running into traffic swinging his hands at vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 33 and the South Service Road. When the officer responded to the scene he found Justin Hebert,...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

One arrested in campus fight

A man was arrested by Grambling State University police Thursday after receiving a report of a fight at campus dormitory. Officers responded to Holland Hall just after midnight Thursday where a victim stated he was attacked by several students, causing him bruises to the head and neck. The suspects could not be located at the time.
GRAMBLING, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX

A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
VERNON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Juvenile killed in Natchitoches Parish UTV crash

NATCHITOCHES PARIS (WNTZ) – On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis of Natchitoches. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Second arrest made in weekend homicide in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a second man sought in connection with last weekend's homicide in the city. Kenny Wayne Smith Jr, 27, turned himself in at the Natchitoches Police Department Thursday. He was arrested without incident. Smith was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a...
kalb.com

Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling PD searching for man wanted for Attempted-Murder and other Felony charges

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following: Attempted-First-Degree Murder Attempted […]
GRAMBLING, LA

