San Angelo, TX

ktxs.com

San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
San Angelo LIVE!

Gigantic Controlled Burn Scheduled Thursday and Friday

SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation (COSA-DC) will be conducting the burning of a number of large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park Phase 2 located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College. The burning will be conducted by...
San Angelo LIVE!

Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
San Angelo LIVE!

National Night Out Celebration Tuesday at San Angelo Stadium

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night Out tonight at San Angelo Stadium. This event will take place from 4:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium on the Johnson St. side in the parking lot.   National Night Out is designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies and San Angelo Fire Department will be in attendance along with vehicles for display. There will also be information booths from local agencies providing information to the public. Central…
KXAN

Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day. Built in the late 1920s, the Cactus Hotel is the tallest building in San Angelo reaching 165 feet, 14 stories high which […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

