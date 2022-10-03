SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night Out tonight at San Angelo Stadium. This event will take place from 4:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium on the Johnson St. side in the parking lot. National Night Out is designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies and San Angelo Fire Department will be in attendance along with vehicles for display. There will also be information booths from local agencies providing information to the public. Central…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO