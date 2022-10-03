Read full article on original website
ktxs.com
San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
Goodfellow identifies Marine who died in weekend stabbing
The identity of the Marine who lost his life after a stabbing on early Sunday morning has been released by Goodfellow Air Force Base
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest 3 Local Suspects Involved in Fatal Fight at Whiskey River
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has arrested three local suspectss involved in the fatal fight at Whiskey River Saloon that led to one U.S. Marine getting killed. On October 4, 2022, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division applied for and obtained arrest...
Suspect denies stabbing US Marine in bar parking lot, affidavit states
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An arrest affidavit for the man accused in the stabbing death of a US Marine at a San Angelo bar has been released. The document provides new details about the deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend. Out of respect for the Marine’s family, FOX...
Man arrested in stabbing death of Goodfellow servicemember
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ray Vera, 40, has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation Oct. 2 in the Whiskey River Saloon parking lot, 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other men from Goodfellow Air...
myfoxzone.com
Goodfellow Marine killed in stabbing in San Angelo bar parking lot
Sgt. Bryce Rudisell was stabbed in the Whiskey River parking lot. He was pronounced dead at Shannon Medical Center.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gigantic Controlled Burn Scheduled Thursday and Friday
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation (COSA-DC) will be conducting the burning of a number of large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park Phase 2 located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College. The burning will be conducted by...
San Angelo LIVE!
Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday
This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.
National Night Out Celebration Tuesday at San Angelo Stadium
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is hosting National Night Out tonight at San Angelo Stadium. This event will take place from 4:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium on the Johnson St. side in the parking lot. National Night Out is designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies and San Angelo Fire Department will be in attendance along with vehicles for display. There will also be information booths from local agencies providing information to the public. Central…
If you see smoke coming from the area of Hwy 67N Thursday, here's why
SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you see smoke in the area towards Howard College Thursday (and maybe Friday), the City of San Angelo Development Corporation will be burning several large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park across US Hwy 67N from Howard College. Burning could...
Behind the scenes look at McGill Elementary’s KKME morning show
"It does not matter if they are in kindergarten or fifth grade, they pick up things from the show," said KKME director J.D. Ward. "There is a lot of things that even as a teacher I learn from watching."
Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day. Built in the late 1920s, the Cactus Hotel is the tallest building in San Angelo reaching 165 feet, 14 stories high which […]
Angelo State Planetarium announces fall show schedule
Fall Planetarium shows at ASU start Wednesday! Here is the schedule:
Koronazz Brings You 3 Country Bands Oct 7th!
Koronazz Event Center has a special show lined up for you this Friday, October 7th as they bring you three great country bands!!. Check this out...headlining the show is Mario Flores & the Soda Creek Band. You also get two special guest ...Gabe Garcia and Take 2 opening the live music.
