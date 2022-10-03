ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Country Music Festa! This Saturday in New Bedford

Clube S.S. Sacramento Inc., sponsors of the greatest Portuguese Feast in the World, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament. Larry Jacques, President of the Clube Madeirense S.S. Sacramento, Inc. has announced a special ticketed event. The 1st Annual Country Music Festa. at Madeira Field, New Bedford, MA. SATURDAY OCTOBER 8,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’

CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
CUMBERLAND, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
State
New York State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Check Out The Most Haunted Hotels Near the SouthCoast

Halloween month is here and people love to celebrate the spookiness by scaring themselves silly. Turns out there are plenty of local hotels perfect for giving yourself the creeps while also treating yourself to a night away. Of course the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast and newly owned Conjuring House...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens

Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The six-acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sedaris
FUN 107

Do You Know a SouthCoast Family that Could Use a Holiday Wish?

The holidays are fast approaching, and one of our very favorite traditions here at Fun 107 is our Holiday Wish Week with the United Way of Greater New Bedford. Each morning that week, we'll spotlight a SouthCoast family going through a tough time. With your help, Fun 107 has made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Storyteller#Macy
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
FUN 107

Fairhaven Cat Returned to Shelter & Hopes for Second Chance at Loving Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Our mission of getting animals adopted continues. When it comes to animals, there are hundreds of them on the SouthCoast waiting for a forever place to call home. The goal of Wet Nose Wednesday is to unite these loving animals with the perfect family, and this week, we head to Fairhaven Animal Shelter in Fairhaven where a loving cat is ready to meet you.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
americanancestors.org

A Tale of Two Brayton Descents

Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy