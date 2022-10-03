Read full article on original website
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited To Bring Your Dog To The 2022 Barktoberfest!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Country Music Festa! This Saturday in New Bedford
Clube S.S. Sacramento Inc., sponsors of the greatest Portuguese Feast in the World, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament. Larry Jacques, President of the Clube Madeirense S.S. Sacramento, Inc. has announced a special ticketed event. The 1st Annual Country Music Festa. at Madeira Field, New Bedford, MA. SATURDAY OCTOBER 8,...
New Bedford Artist Appearing at Indigenous Peoples Day Event in New York City
New Bedford's Erik Andrade – a community worker, cultural artist and organizer – has been asked to return to perform at the 8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day NYC on October 9 and 10. "It's very powerful and ceremonial, rooted in Indigenous culture and tradition like a time honored...
Rhode Island-Based Dancer Shares Her Experience on Set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Sept. 30 was a monumental moment for millenials as Hocus Pocus 2 was finally released on Disney+. While most of us were anxiously waiting for the first glimpse of the Sanderson sisters in 29 years, one Rhode Island-based dancer was anxious to see a glimpse of herself. Meryl Gendreau of...
Valley Breeze
Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’
CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Fall River Library Went Totally Nuts for Stephen King’s Birthday in the MOST Epic Way
Just about an hour outside of Boston, Massachusetts is Fall River. They have a library—nothing spectacular about that - except how they celebrated Stephen King's birthday. Stephen King turned 75 years old on September 21. I've always liked Stephen King, but I like him even more knowing he's a Virgo.
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
Check Out The Most Haunted Hotels Near the SouthCoast
Halloween month is here and people love to celebrate the spookiness by scaring themselves silly. Turns out there are plenty of local hotels perfect for giving yourself the creeps while also treating yourself to a night away. Of course the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast and newly owned Conjuring House...
New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens
Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The six-acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
New Bedford Will Get Its First Taste of Silmo at Saturday’s Chowderfest
There’s no doubt that the Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival – more commonly known as Chowderfest – is a signature event in New Bedford, with the chance to sample chowders and other soups from dozens of SouthCoast restaurants, kitchens and food trucks. Yet this...
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to Know
You're invited to a morning of yummy, festive fun!(Photo by Jrfotosgrand Fotografia) (DARTMOUTH) You're invited to a morning filled with festive, yummy fun! The Dartmouth Mall has announced they are hosting an exciting and delicious family-friendly event, a Not So Scary Halloween Breakfast!
Disney Princesses Are Bringing Some Halloween Fun to Stony Creek Farm in Swansea
A Halloween party for the entire family is coming to Stony Creek Farm in Swansea for a day of fall magic, thanks to the efforts of two friends that hope to bring the community together on October 29th. The Women Behind The Party. Bristol native Ali Jean is the proud...
Do You Know a SouthCoast Family that Could Use a Holiday Wish?
The holidays are fast approaching, and one of our very favorite traditions here at Fun 107 is our Holiday Wish Week with the United Way of Greater New Bedford. Each morning that week, we'll spotlight a SouthCoast family going through a tough time. With your help, Fun 107 has made...
Old Rochester Students Abandon Backpacks for Stranger Things
If you were one of the people driving on Route 6 in Mattapoisett Wednesday morning, you may have done a double take as you drove past Old Rochester Regional High School. If something seemed a little off as you saw the students piling into the Tri-town high school, your instincts were on the money.
This New Bedford Food Truck Is a Total ‘Smash’ When It Comes to Burgers
New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo recently had a food truck on-site. Let's just say it was a total "smash," but will it return?. It's said that the food truck industry in the United States is worth $1.4 billion. The Food Fighters, a locally owned business that got its start at New Bedford's Brooklawn Park in April, is trying to get its share.
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
The Second Annual Seeds of Hope Harvest Festival Returns to Dartmouth
After a brief rain delay, the second annual Seeds of Hope Harvest Festival is finally returning to Dartmouth this weekend. On Saturday, October 8th, the SouthCoast community is invited to attend a free event at the Conquerers for Christ Church located at 972 Reed Rd in Dartmouth. In 2021, the...
Fairhaven Cat Returned to Shelter & Hopes for Second Chance at Loving Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Our mission of getting animals adopted continues. When it comes to animals, there are hundreds of them on the SouthCoast waiting for a forever place to call home. The goal of Wet Nose Wednesday is to unite these loving animals with the perfect family, and this week, we head to Fairhaven Animal Shelter in Fairhaven where a loving cat is ready to meet you.
americanancestors.org
A Tale of Two Brayton Descents
Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
