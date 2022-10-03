ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

'Jeopardy!' contestant Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, dominates in 4-game winning streak

A "Jeopardy!" contestant from the Jersey shore is making waves with a 4-game winning streak that has earned him over $100,000 so far. Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, has won over $20,000 each game, and his win last night put his earnings at $111,058. If he wins tonight's game, bringing his total to 5 wins, he could qualify for a future Tournament of Champions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Party in LOVE Park with Mural Arts Philadelphia during a month-long celebration

Celebrate Philadelphia's status as "Mural Capital of the World" this month with a variety of events across the city dedicated to public art. Mural Arts Philadelphia and TD Bank are hosting Mural Arts Month, which includes tours, happy hours, exhibitions and a festival in LOVE Park. This is the 24th time the event has taken place and this year's theme is "A Universe of Possibility."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man killed in ambush-style shooting in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in an ambush-style shooting in Philadelphia's Girard Park section on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at South 19th and Mifflin StreetS around 3:40 p.m.Police say four unidentified men jumped out of a passing car and shot the man in the head. They then fled the scene.The victim died at the scene.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee

A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
ERIE, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

Two Philly teens attack, carjack 82-year-old man

Two teen suspects attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in a Philadelphia mall parking lot last month, police said. The victim had just finished buying his wife a gift, which was also stolen in the attack. The Abington Township Police Department wrote in a press release that the elderly man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead in North Philadelphia Event Hall

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?

There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY

