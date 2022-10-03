Read full article on original website
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
phillyvoice.com
'Jeopardy!' contestant Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, dominates in 4-game winning streak
A "Jeopardy!" contestant from the Jersey shore is making waves with a 4-game winning streak that has earned him over $100,000 so far. Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, has won over $20,000 each game, and his win last night put his earnings at $111,058. If he wins tonight's game, bringing his total to 5 wins, he could qualify for a future Tournament of Champions.
phillyvoice.com
Stockton University to hold pop-up exhibits of $1 million Nolan Ryan memorabilia collection
A Nolan Ryan memorabilia collection containing nearly 15,000 items that was donated to Stockton University this summer will now be on display at various locations for public viewing. The school will be holding pop-up exhibitions through Dec. 11. at locations including Stockton's Richard E. Bjork Library in Galloway, Kramer Hall...
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
phillyvoice.com
Party in LOVE Park with Mural Arts Philadelphia during a month-long celebration
Celebrate Philadelphia's status as "Mural Capital of the World" this month with a variety of events across the city dedicated to public art. Mural Arts Philadelphia and TD Bank are hosting Mural Arts Month, which includes tours, happy hours, exhibitions and a festival in LOVE Park. This is the 24th time the event has taken place and this year's theme is "A Universe of Possibility."
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA aims to make bus system more reliable with proposed network overhaul plan
Bus riders in the Philadelphia region could soon see changes to their daily commutes, as SEPTA plans an overhaul of its bus network with the goal of increasing access and reliability. The transportation authority unveiled a Proposed Draft Bus Network Monday, which would increase bus frequency and reduce the overall...
Man killed in ambush-style shooting in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in an ambush-style shooting in Philadelphia's Girard Park section on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at South 19th and Mifflin StreetS around 3:40 p.m.Police say four unidentified men jumped out of a passing car and shot the man in the head. They then fled the scene.The victim died at the scene.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
fox29.com
Video released in the murder of Philly artist and musician Chali Khan
PHILADELPHIA - A local husband, father, and artist lost his life to gun violence on Labor Day and now his family wants answers after police released surveillance video of the suspect on Monday night. 50-year-old Charles Gossett, known to many as Chali Khan, was well-known in the music and arts...
EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee
A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern
The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo Diocese parishioners in for a long ride down church's Road to Renewal
At 8 a.m. on any given Sunday, inside Saint James Catholic Church in Jamestown, Father Todd Remick is celebrating mass. Lately, the mass has included an update on the Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal Program, the foundation of which is a spiritual renewal. It also looks to refocus church...
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Philly teens attack, carjack 82-year-old man
Two teen suspects attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in a Philadelphia mall parking lot last month, police said. The victim had just finished buying his wife a gift, which was also stolen in the attack. The Abington Township Police Department wrote in a press release that the elderly man...
Crimestoppers WNY is asking for information leading to arrest of a Buffalo man
The Buffalo Police Department is currently attempting to locate a man wanted for questioning as a person of interest in a Wednesday morning homicide.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead in North Philadelphia Event Hall
A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
In the midst of a tight race for US Senate, Oz visits Philly Black clergy members
PHILADELPHIA — With the latest polls showing a tightening race, Mehmet Oz returned to Philadelphia on Sunday night to meet with local Black clergy members to press his case to be elected to the U.S. Senate. The Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries was celebrating its 13th anniversary as a congregation...
Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?
There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
