KSP investigating after truck recovered from Green River

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Multiple agencies worked together Tuesday night to extract a truck from Green River. Police chief of Morgantown Police Department Giles Taylor stated Morgantown officers responded around 6 p.m. with Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown for reports of a submerged vehicle detected by a boat mounted sonar.
Barren County issues burn ban until further notice

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have issued a burn ban until further notice. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon. According to the order, local Volunteer Fire Departments made the request for ab urn ban due to “excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions”. The ban encompasses...
Rescue Squad Recovers Stolen Vehicle in the Lake

At approximately 6:00 this evening rescue units were dispatched by Monticello Wayne County 911 to the carters dock boat ramp of lake Cumberland alongside Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a reported car in the water. Upon arrival on scene the vehicle was removed from the water and later found to be reported stolen out of Louisville Kentucky. At that time divers Sgt. Noah Dishman and Terry Dishman began searching the area the vehicle was located for any further debris or evidence from the vehicle. Divers returned to the surface safely at approximately 8:00 with nothing found.
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
Columbia woman killed in Adair Co. crash

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Columbia killed an Adair County woman, according to police. The Columbia Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Veterans Memorial Bypass Wednesday. According to witnesses, the crash occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia, was driving a 1998...
Allen County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Niko

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K-9 Niko Wednesday. Niko died as a result of complications from a scheduled operation today, according to the sheriff’s office. Niko first joined the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and served as a dual-purpose...
Old Fonthill post office damaged in crash

An historic Russell County landmark was severely damaged earlier this week during a one-vehicle crash eight miles east of Russell Springs on KY 76, according to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston. Polston said that around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, a 2021 Ford F-550 being driven by 37-year-old Melissa Thomas of Louisville...
‘Horse lawsuit’ filed against Hale family, others dismissed

Allegations against Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale (pictured here); Shani, his wife; and others, were dismissed in an order handed down by Barren Circuit Court Judge John T. Alexander on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The allegations were made by Greg and Brittany Turner and their business, BG Stables, and dealt with the seizure of a group of horses they previously owned.
Road Rage Incident Leads To Shots Fired

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:51 A.M. Campbellsville Police received a complaint of shots fired at the intersection of Meader Street and Nancy Cox Drive. After an investigation, it was determined that 22-year old Zachary L. Robertson of Campbellsville got into a verbal altercation with a 79-year old male over a road rage incident. During the verbal altercation, Robertson fired several shot into the 79-year old male’s vehicle. Robertson was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
Section of U.S. 31-W temporarily closed in downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The City of Franklin is temporarily closing a section of U.S. 31-W in downtown Franklin in Simpson County. As of Monday morning, the road section is closed from Kentucky Avenue to Madison Street for maintenance on brick crosswalks. The road is expected to reopen Thursday, Oct. 6.
Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead

A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Fire destroys Falls of Rough home

A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
Nelson Co. deputy shot while responding to domestic disturbance

A man has been arrested for shooting a Nelson County deputy. The incident took place Friday afternoon just after 3:30 in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue in Botland, a small community approximately five miles southeast of Bardstown. According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Bryan Adams was responding...
Glasgow nonprofit accepting donated children’s Halloween costumes

GLASGOW, Ky. – Nonprofit Bridge Kentucky announced Wednesday they are now accepting Halloween costumes for children. The group says the donations will allow them to give costumes to children who may be unable to afford one. You can drop off clean, gently used or new costumes at the Bridge...
Bypass closure returns through Oct. 7

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A closure impacting a section of U.S. 31-W Bypass is returning today though Friday. All lanes of U.S. 31-W Bypass will be closed from Broadway to East 10th Ave. The project is due to BGMU replacing aged infrastructure. Beginning next week, all lanes from East...
