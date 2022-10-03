Read full article on original website
One critically injured after collision with train in Kent
A person was critically injured after a collision with a train on Sunday in Kent. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, medics with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to a report of a car that was hit by a train. According to the Seattle Times, there was one person...
KOMO News
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
Chronicle
In Focus: Motorcyclist Injured During Crash in Downtown Centralia on Monday Afternoon
A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after crashing his motorcycle at the intersection of West Main and North Iron streets at 3:35 p.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist had made “an evasive maneuver” and crashed in the roadway when he lost control of the motorcycle, according to the Centralia Police Department. A collision investigation is ongoing.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kent (Kent, WA)
According to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a person in a car was hit by a train in Kent. The officials stated that the victim suffered critical injuries. According to the dashcam video footage, the train had sent...
bellevuereporter.com
Man stabbed and left with ‘serious injuries’ in Overlake area
A 30-year-old male is in custody on investigation of assault following a stabbing in the Overlake area this morning near 148th Ave NE and NE 24th St., according to the Bellevue Police Department. Just before 8 a.m., officers received a call that a person had been stabbed multiple times and...
Man airlifted with burns covering 80% of his body after propane explosion at Olympia marina
An explosion at an Olympia marina Sunday afternoon damaged several boats and sent one person to the hospital. Investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion after the victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. Sunday that...
Chronicle
Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Wreck Near Roy Identified by Medical Examiner
A 19-year-old man who was killed last month near Roy when the driver of the car he was in wrecked at high speed on a rural Pierce County road was identified Tuesday. Alex Pulley, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries Sept. 25 near the 800 block of 304th Street East, about six miles east of Roy, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. Family of the victim said Pulley loved life and his family.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
Chronicle
Pedestrian Killed After Jumping Into Traffic in Mason County
A pedestrian was killed when he jumped into traffic on Sunday evening, Oct. 2, off State Route 3 near Bayshore in Mason County. Washington State Patrol trooper Katherine Weatherwax said WSP received calls about a man walking in and out of the road near milepost 8 just prior to the crash. She said as a car drove by, the man jumped into the road from the shoulder and was hit.
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Releases Identity of Middle Fork Road Crash Victim
A 30-year-old Centralia man who died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24 was identified in a news release from the Lewis County Coroner’s Office Tuesday. Kyle R. Perkins, 30, was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound...
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
Chronicle
Sirens: Machete Wielded in Argument Over Confederate Flag; Motorcyclist Crashes During Police Stop
• A Centralia woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive just before 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 3 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail on an outstanding warrant and for first-degree criminal impersonation after she allegedly provided a false name to an officer. Trespassing. • A...
q13fox.com
Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
q13fox.com
Man who killed 68-year-old in Spanaway drive-thru sentenced to 20 years in prison
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Pierce County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for running over and killing a 68-year-old man in a Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru. Detectives called it a case of mistaken identity. "I still feel numb ... hollow inside from losing the love of my life,"...
q13fox.com
Suspected burglar uses stolen pickup truck to ram through 3 Federal Way businesses
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza. Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.
ifiberone.com
Man dies behind the wheel during medical issue just west of Snoqualmie Pass, sending vehicle adrift
SNOQUALMIE PASS - A Covington man has died after succumbing to a medical issue behind the wheel near Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., Troopers say the 66-year-old man, who won't be identified, was going east on I-90 in lane three when he experienced a medical issue and became unresponsive. The vehicle drifted across lane four and onto the left shoulder, striking the jersey barrier. The vehicle traveled along the jersey barrier for about 400 ft. and eventually came to rest on the left shoulder.
KOMO News
Man sentenced to 20 years for running over, killing man at Jack in the Box drive thru
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge sentenced 23-year-old Christian Dressel to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for running over David Brown, 68, several times in the drive-thru at a Spanaway Jack in the Box. On the night of Feb. 26, Dressel drove over and killed Brown following...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | No serious injuries as scooter rider reportedly slashes tires and driver in E Olive Way road rage incident
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Scooter rider slashing: Police say the victim in a stabbing near the Crescent Lounge Saturday night...
