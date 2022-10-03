ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

KOMO News

Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
SEATTLE, WA
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Accidents
bellevuereporter.com

Man stabbed and left with ‘serious injuries’ in Overlake area

A 30-year-old male is in custody on investigation of assault following a stabbing in the Overlake area this morning near 148th Ave NE and NE 24th St., according to the Bellevue Police Department. Just before 8 a.m., officers received a call that a person had been stabbed multiple times and...
Chronicle

Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Wreck Near Roy Identified by Medical Examiner

A 19-year-old man who was killed last month near Roy when the driver of the car he was in wrecked at high speed on a rural Pierce County road was identified Tuesday. Alex Pulley, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries Sept. 25 near the 800 block of 304th Street East, about six miles east of Roy, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. Family of the victim said Pulley loved life and his family.
ROY, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
#Police#Harborview Medical Center#Accident
Chronicle

Pedestrian Killed After Jumping Into Traffic in Mason County

A pedestrian was killed when he jumped into traffic on Sunday evening, Oct. 2, off State Route 3 near Bayshore in Mason County. Washington State Patrol trooper Katherine Weatherwax said WSP received calls about a man walking in and out of the road near milepost 8 just prior to the crash. She said as a car drove by, the man jumped into the road from the shoulder and was hit.
MASON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges

Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies behind the wheel during medical issue just west of Snoqualmie Pass, sending vehicle adrift

SNOQUALMIE PASS - A Covington man has died after succumbing to a medical issue behind the wheel near Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., Troopers say the 66-year-old man, who won't be identified, was going east on I-90 in lane three when he experienced a medical issue and became unresponsive. The vehicle drifted across lane four and onto the left shoulder, striking the jersey barrier. The vehicle traveled along the jersey barrier for about 400 ft. and eventually came to rest on the left shoulder.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

