KPVI Newschannel 6
Four Virginia brownfield sites get $847,000 for restoration
(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects. More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Economist: 'Basket full of good news" for northwest Louisiana four-parish area
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska
This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures took a plunge. Friday packed the coldest air the area has seen since late May, with temperatures...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Rebate checks continue going out; more parking tickets; barges getting stuck
Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year's state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. Information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina commission approves nearly $2.5B in school bonds for four counties
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved nearly $2.5 billion in school bonds for four counties on Thursday, including $1.7 billion for Guilford County that was delayed during a previous meeting. The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his department, is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes
(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. candidate reaching out to rural voters
LINCOLN – Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is making sure rural Nebraskans learn her stance on the issues. Her organization, Nebraskans for Carol Blood, has been distributing a campaign periodical to Nebraskans titled, "The Changing Times-Nebraska's Voice of Reason." More than 11,338 copies have recently been mailed to residents in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in California
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in California using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process
OMAHA — An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over as the state's education commissioner following Matthew Blomstedt's official resignation in January. Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon gubernatorial candidates offer opposing paths for state's future
In an hour-long contentious debate between Oregon’s three candidates for governor, one thing became perfectly clear: Each candidate has an entirely different path in mind to get Oregon to a more prosperous, successful future. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazen and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson agreed on just one...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom calls special session in December to weigh windfall tax on oil companies
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling a special session on Dec. 5 for lawmakers to discuss a proposed windfall tax on oil companies, a move that he says will address “greed,” but admitting it could face legal scrutiny. Newsom proposed a new tax...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois gubernatorial candidates differ on the shape of the state’s budget
(The Center Square) – The condition of Illinois’ budget depends on who you ask, especially the two candidates for governor. Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker have differing views on how the state budget has been handled the past four years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Votes for Tennessee amendments, governor linked but voters not required to vote for both
(The Center Square) — You don't have to vote for Tennessee's next governor to vote for the four constitutional amendments in the Nov. 8 election. And you don't have to vote on the constitutional amendments to vote for governor. But the two votes are inextricably linked. That's because constitutional...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
