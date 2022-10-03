Under Armour, Inc. said Wednesday that David Baxter and Mehri Shadman will join its executive leadership team, effective Oct. 24. Baxter will join as president of the Americas, succeeding Stephanie Pugliese, who will be exiting the company early next year. Until then she will remain to support the transition.More from WWDMission Athletecare Launches VaporActive Cooling ApparelXuly Bët RTW Spring 2023Delos RTW Spring 2023 Shadman has been named chief legal officer and corporate secretary succeeding John Stanton, who will retire at the end of the 2022 after 16 years with the Baltimore-based sports brand. “We’re very excited to recognize the talent that David and Mehri bring to our...

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO