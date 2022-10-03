Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Kurmi Software Names Micah Singer as New Chief Executive Officer
Kurmi Software today signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Kurmi Software signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Singer, the founder of VoIP Logic, will lead the company from its US offices. His appointment follows the successful five-year leadership of Thibaut Felgeres, during which Kurmi Software quadrupled its revenue and transformed into an established global Unified Communications Administration Management provider with Global 2000 enterprise customers and service providers in 25 countries around the world.
constructiondive.com
Lendlease Americas names new CEO
Australia-based contractor and developer Lendlease has appointed a new CEO for its Americas division, effective Nov. 1. Claire Johnston, managing director of the firm’s Google Development Ventures division, will replace former global chief operating officer and CEO Americas Denis Hickey, who is leaving the organization after 10 years, the company announced Thursday. With Hickey’s departure, Global CEO Tony Lombardo will assume the responsibilities of global COO.
Target Names Prat Vemana Chief Digital and Product Officer
Target Corp. is getting a fresh pair of eyes on its digital business — one of its key growth areas. The discounter hired Prat Vemana to be executive vice president, chief digital and product officer, starting Oct. 31 and reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection Vemana will oversee Target’s digital business, a big job that includes site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product and the company’s third-party marketplace, Target+. Brian Cornell, chief executive officer, said: “Digital continues to be...
LoopMe Welcomes Former OMD CEO Mainardo de Nardis as Board Chair
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced that Mainardo de Nardis, former CEO of OMD Worldwide, is joining its Board of Directors as Chairman. de Nardis brings more than 30 years of industry and business experience in global media and advertising, including executive positions at Omnicom Media Group, OMD Worldwide, Aegis Media (Dentsu) and MEC (WPP). In addition to his extensive agency leadership, de Nardis is an experienced entrepreneur, investor and advisor for many privately held adtech companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005271/en/ Mainardo de Nardis, Board Chair, LoopMe (Photo: Business Wire)
Security Benefit Promotes Brianne Johnson to Independent Broker Dealer Manager
TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Security Benefit, a leading provider of retirement planning products and solutions, today announced that Brianne Johnson would be promoted to National Accounts Manager for Independent Broker Dealers. Johnson will oversee key relationships with large scale independent broker-dealer distribution partners and aid in new business development. She will report directly to Mike Maghini, SVP, Head of National Accounts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005173/en/ Brianne Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)
daystech.org
Modern Data Company to Present, Demonstrate at North America AI & Big Data Expo
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Modern Data Company created the world’s first information working system, DataOS, to simplify and operationalize complicated information infrastructures and allow enterprises to rapidly rework to a data-centric structure as a substitute of being product or device centric. Modern will play a lead position within the North America AI & Big Data Expo, held October 5-6 in Santa Clara, California, together with thought management discussions exploring the AI and large information ecosystem, improvements and options.
Bakersfield Californian
WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia
Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/. The WeQual Awards were created to accelerate gender parity at the top of the largest companies...
How liquor brands are shrugging off the family-run ethos to better diversify their workforces
People want to see themselves in the brands they buy.
Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States
REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
Puig Appoints Chief Communications Officer
PARIS — Family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company Puig has named Eugenia de la Torriente as its chief communications officer, a newly created position that became effective Oct. 1. De la Torriente is now responsible for the group’s internal and external communications, and reports to Marc Puig, Puig chairman and chief executive officer.More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere De la Torriente was formerly managing editor of El País, where she oversaw the arts, lifestyle and culture sections and supplements. Prior to that, she served as Vogue...
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
D.A. Davidson Advises Leading InsurTech Provider Global IQX on Its Sale to Majesco
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Global IQX, a leader in insurance procurement and automated employee benefits technology, on its sale to Majesco, a global company that provides cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005665/en/ This transaction represents another successful closing by D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking Group, highlighting our deep domain expertise in the Insurtech space and successful track record generating highly favorable outcomes for high-growth technology companies globally. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Board Appoints Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer
Former TIBCO Software Global CTO Joins Board’s Executive Leadership Team. Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter – enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced the appointment of Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer. “I am delighted to welcome Nelson...
labpulse.com
Thermo Fisher announces decentralized clinical trials network
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD (Pharmaceutical Product Development) clinical research business on Wednesday announced the creation of a decentralized clinical trials (DCT) network for investigators and research sites participating in trials for pharmaceutical and biotech customers. DCTs afford greater access to clinical trials for patients who previously may have been...
Perficient Renews Partnership with Latin American Robot Building Team RioBotz, Announces Multi-Year Agreement
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the extension of its partnership with the Brazilian-based fighting robot building team, RioBotz, and their BattleBots competitor, “Minotaur.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005119/en/ Minotaur Robot (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
OverIT Appoints Aurora Grieco as Chief Legal Officer
OverIT, leading Field Service Management software provider, announced the appointment of Aurora Grieco as its new Chief Legal Officer. Grieco will report to OverIT’s CEO and Chairman, Paolo Bergamo. With a background of legal studies and a Master in Intellectual Property Law, Grieco has rich advisory expertise and employment...
Soundport, the New Domicile of Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S is Inaugurated
Soundport has officially been inaugurated. Soundport is Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S new domicile and is the company’s biggest site for biopharmaceutical research & development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005093/en/. The property, at Kastrup old harbour a short walk from Copenhagen Airport, was acquired in...
Under Armour Makes Shifts in Executive Team
Under Armour, Inc. said Wednesday that David Baxter and Mehri Shadman will join its executive leadership team, effective Oct. 24. Baxter will join as president of the Americas, succeeding Stephanie Pugliese, who will be exiting the company early next year. Until then she will remain to support the transition.More from WWDMission Athletecare Launches VaporActive Cooling ApparelXuly Bët RTW Spring 2023Delos RTW Spring 2023 Shadman has been named chief legal officer and corporate secretary succeeding John Stanton, who will retire at the end of the 2022 after 16 years with the Baltimore-based sports brand. “We’re very excited to recognize the talent that David and Mehri bring to our...
hypebeast.com
INFINIT3.io Taps Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. for Charlie Grin Release
For the launch of its cultural hub and technology platform, INFINIT3.io, co-founded by Andy Chiu alongside a team of culture and consumer veterans, is now readying its inaugural collaborative release with Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. Tapping into the infinite possibilities to bridge physical and digital experiences, INFINIT3.io is developing consumer participation in the rapidly growing digital economy, providing a more familiar experience.
salestechstar.com
Gryphon.ai Named a Contender in Sales Engagement Platforms Report, Q3 2022
AI-powered, real-time conversation intelligence platform evaluated on offering, strategy and market presence. Gryphon.ai, the leading platform for AI-powered sales intelligence and real-time guided coaching, announced that it has been recognized as a contender in The Forrester Wave: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022 Report. According to the report, Gryphon.ai was recognized...
