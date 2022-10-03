ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

HBCU Gameday

Morgan State QB Carson Baker named MEAC POTW

BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Morgan State graduate quarterback Carson Baker was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today.  Delaware State senior defensive lineman Isaiah Williams was named Defensive Player of the Week, while the Hornets’ Cole on Williams was named Rookie of the Week […] The post Morgan State QB Carson Baker named MEAC POTW appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
Front Office Sports

Orioles’ New Lease Unlocks $600M in Development Funds

The Orioles are committing to Baltimore, as the team and city look to collaborate on a development surrounding Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Team CEO John Angelos signaled his intent to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority to keep the team in their beloved Camden Yards. A potential sale of the team had stirred up chatter that it could move to Nashville or elsewhere.
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Young Leaders Speak Out

This year, The Associated celebrated six leaders who have made an impact on Baltimore’s Jewish community. We spent time with them to find out what it takes to be a leader and where they go from here. Here is what some of them had to say:. What makes a...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: October 4-10

This Week: Sonya A. Lawyer at Stevenson University, Irene Chan at UMBC CIRCA, Ayanna Greene, Will Watson, and Jill Orlov at Bromo Arts Tower, When Will it End (Reboot) at Current, ABUNDANCE exhibition opens at AVAM, International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and Awards, Valeska Populoh leads a lantern making workshop at the Patterson, 20th Annual Pigtown Festival, and Fickle Mirror closes at Academy Art Museum — PLUS Hyperalleric Journalism Fellowship for Curators call for applications and more featured opportunities!
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school

(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Anne Arundel poll shows Haire with narrow lead over Pittman in county exec race

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A new Democratic poll on the Anne Arundel County executive race shows the Republican challenger, County Councilmember Jessica Haire, with a narrow lead over the Democratic incumbent, Steuart Pittman. But the poll also shows Pittman prevailing after voters are told more about the two candidates — and an outside organization seeking to boost Pittman’s re-election bid has set about to do just that.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Spend the Day at BMI This Saturday

A great place to visit for both adults and families, the Baltimore Museum of Industry is hosting a fun-filled day this Saturday, October 8. Start your day with some fresh produce and tasty treats at BMI’s weekly farmers market, learn more about bats with UMBC graduate, Chris Blume, by building a bat box, and support the industrial super heroes of tomorrow at the 6th annual Baltimore Children’s Business Fair. Check it all out this Saturday, October 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says

BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
MARYLAND STATE

