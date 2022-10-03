Read full article on original website
Morgan State QB Carson Baker named MEAC POTW
BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Morgan State graduate quarterback Carson Baker was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. Delaware State senior defensive lineman Isaiah Williams was named Defensive Player of the Week, while the Hornets’ Cole on Williams was named Rookie of the Week […] The post Morgan State QB Carson Baker named MEAC POTW appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
testudotimes.com
In year four under Mike Locksley, Maryland football is on the verge of a breakthrough
Throughout Mike Locksley’s tenure as head coach at Maryland, each season has been a familiar routine for fans. The season starts with optimistic — but tempered — expectations, and the team beats up on a weak nonconference schedule as excitement builds for a big game against a highly-ranked opponent.
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
Orioles’ New Lease Unlocks $600M in Development Funds
The Orioles are committing to Baltimore, as the team and city look to collaborate on a development surrounding Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Team CEO John Angelos signaled his intent to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority to keep the team in their beloved Camden Yards. A potential sale of the team had stirred up chatter that it could move to Nashville or elsewhere.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owed over $20,000 in Baltimore water bills
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, owes Baltimore City $21,200 for outstanding water bills according to online public records.
weaa.org
Anti-violence rally expected outside of Perry Hall High School Monday
(Perry Hall, MD) -- An anti-violence rally is expected to be held today outside the doors of Perry Hall School. The rally comes after a student was attacked at the school last week. A video of the attack on a 15-year-old girl was circulated on social media. Pastor Charles Neal...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Young Leaders Speak Out
This year, The Associated celebrated six leaders who have made an impact on Baltimore’s Jewish community. We spent time with them to find out what it takes to be a leader and where they go from here. Here is what some of them had to say:. What makes a...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland 'NFL' Gang Leader, Member Admit To Murder, Drug Distribution In Southwest Baltimore
A leader and member of a Maryland “NFL” gang are expected to be sentenced to decades in prison after admitting to a wide-ranging conspiracy that included murder and drug distribution charges. Gang leader Gregory Butler - also known as “Gotti,” “Sags,” and “Little Dick,” 31, and member James...
baltimorefishbowl.com
BmoreArt’s Picks: October 4-10
This Week: Sonya A. Lawyer at Stevenson University, Irene Chan at UMBC CIRCA, Ayanna Greene, Will Watson, and Jill Orlov at Bromo Arts Tower, When Will it End (Reboot) at Current, ABUNDANCE exhibition opens at AVAM, International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and Awards, Valeska Populoh leads a lantern making workshop at the Patterson, 20th Annual Pigtown Festival, and Fickle Mirror closes at Academy Art Museum — PLUS Hyperalleric Journalism Fellowship for Curators call for applications and more featured opportunities!
weaa.org
Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school
(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
WTOP
Anne Arundel poll shows Haire with narrow lead over Pittman in county exec race
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A new Democratic poll on the Anne Arundel County executive race shows the Republican challenger, County Councilmember Jessica Haire, with a narrow lead over the Democratic incumbent, Steuart Pittman. But the poll also shows Pittman prevailing after voters are told more about the two candidates — and an outside organization seeking to boost Pittman’s re-election bid has set about to do just that.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Spend the Day at BMI This Saturday
A great place to visit for both adults and families, the Baltimore Museum of Industry is hosting a fun-filled day this Saturday, October 8. Start your day with some fresh produce and tasty treats at BMI’s weekly farmers market, learn more about bats with UMBC graduate, Chris Blume, by building a bat box, and support the industrial super heroes of tomorrow at the 6th annual Baltimore Children’s Business Fair. Check it all out this Saturday, October 8.
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says
BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
fox5dc.com
Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor
With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Park plan for base of Roland Water Tower put on hold while elected officials ‘redo the process’
A $450,000 plan to create a family-friendly park at the base of the Roland Water Tower has been put on hold, while elected officials address questions about the “final design” that was unveiled last summer. Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos said at a recent meeting of the Roland...
