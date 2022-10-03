ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algood, TN

Putnam County September 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 65 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of September 2022. There were 59 new retail businesses licensed along with six manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Clay Commission Fills District 2 Vacancy

Clay County Commission has filled its vacant District 2 seat with the commissioner who left it vacant. Jeff Gentry, the incumbent, ran for Sheriff and lost. County Mayor Dale Reagan said the commission decided it wanted Gentry to fill the vacancy. “He’ll be here I’m sure at planning, and he’ll...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Six Applicants Apply For The Livingston Police Chief Position

Six people will be considered for the vacant Livingston police chief position. Municipal Management Consultant Warren Nevad updated the Livingston Board of Aldermen Monday night. Nevad said six applications were submitted over a six week time frame. “So our next step is our police consultant and myself will screen the...
LIVINGSTON, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville PD Seeking Approval To Purchase Upgraded Camera System

The Crossville City Council will vote next week to buy a new camera system for the police department. Police Chief Jessie Brooks said the some $200,000 purchase includes 42 body cameras and in-car cameras for a fleet of 24 vehicles. “We decided that we want to go with both,” Brooks...
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Tractor Supply In Sparta Working Towards November Opening Date

The Tractor Supply Company location in Sparta will have its grand-opening on November 5th. That is according to Store Manager Olivia Jones. Jones said the store will offer a full garden center, a drive-thru for large items and other standard merchandise. ‘We still have some construction workers trying to finish...
SPARTA, TN
ucbjournal.com

UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance

Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance?. For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this month. Please contact...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue

Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

High School Playbook: How Teams Approach The Bye Week

Stone Memorial and Macon County battle for the top spot in Region 4-AAAA. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Most teams are on bye this week, so we find out how they handle the bye week. Livingston and Cumberland County both search for their first win of the season. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
CROSSVILLE, TN

