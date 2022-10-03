Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Putnam Improving Cookeville Community Center Through Roofing And Painting Project
The Cookeville Community Center getting a new look thanks to some capital projects. Putnam County Parks and Recreation Director John Ross Albertson said the classic red brick and green roof people know will soon be mostly gray after a roofing and painting project. “We were having quite a few leaks,...
ucbjournal.com
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top residential transactions in August 2022
PUTNAM COUNTY – The luxury housing market remained level in August with six houses again selling for above the $700,000 mark. The top homes were all located in the eastern half of the county stretching from central Cookeville to Glade Creek. The top home sold sits on 84.11 acres...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County September 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 65 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of September 2022. There were 59 new retail businesses licensed along with six manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
newstalk941.com
Clay Commission Fills District 2 Vacancy
Clay County Commission has filled its vacant District 2 seat with the commissioner who left it vacant. Jeff Gentry, the incumbent, ran for Sheriff and lost. County Mayor Dale Reagan said the commission decided it wanted Gentry to fill the vacancy. “He’ll be here I’m sure at planning, and he’ll...
newstalk941.com
Six Applicants Apply For The Livingston Police Chief Position
Six people will be considered for the vacant Livingston police chief position. Municipal Management Consultant Warren Nevad updated the Livingston Board of Aldermen Monday night. Nevad said six applications were submitted over a six week time frame. “So our next step is our police consultant and myself will screen the...
newstalk941.com
Retail Consultant Says Several National Companies Are Interested In Livingston
Several national chains have expressed interest in moving to Livingston. That is according to Retail Consultant Kyle Cofer who was hired by the city earlier this year. Cofer said a sandwich shop, coffee company, chicken restaurant and shoe business have all explored sites. “We look at everything through the eyes...
newstalk941.com
Fentress County’s Annual Fire Prevention Parade Returns This Thursday
Fentress County’s fire department to host its annual Fire Prevention Week Parade on Thursday. Jamestown Fire Chief Larry Cooper said the goal of the parade is to enhance safety in the event of a fire emergency, particularly with kids in the community. “We want them to be aware of...
newstalk941.com
Crossville PD Seeking Approval To Purchase Upgraded Camera System
The Crossville City Council will vote next week to buy a new camera system for the police department. Police Chief Jessie Brooks said the some $200,000 purchase includes 42 body cameras and in-car cameras for a fleet of 24 vehicles. “We decided that we want to go with both,” Brooks...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Leisure Services Department Moved To New Location On Broad Street
Cookeville Leisure Services Department celebrated its first official day in its new home at 10 East Broad Street. Director Rick Woods said the administrative team moved from the bottom floor of city hall to the bottom floor of the old police department headquarters. “It is very exciting, it’s a great...
newstalk941.com
Putnam Doing What It Can To Help Business Owners Facing Parking Issues Near Justice Center
Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the county is doing its best to mitigate parking issues with businesses near the Justice Center. Porter said the county’s two parking lots down the road for court parking have not been used as anticipated. Instead, people are parking at private businesses across the street.
Manchester Hires New Police Chief and Water and Sewer Director
The City of Manchester has a new police chief and a new water and sewer department director. At a previous meeting, city leaders voted to allow Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to look over the applications and conduct interviews with candidates for police chief. Those conducting the interviews were Red...
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
wgnsradio.com
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
newstalk941.com
McMinnville Working To Expand Rescue Squad Building To Accommodate Truck
McMinnville making plans to expand its rescue squad building. Safety Committee Chair Zach Sutton said the squad recently purchased a 15-year-old rescue truck that will be able to house all of the equipment necessary for their rescues. “They have to be able to get a lot of equipment to an...
newstalk941.com
Tractor Supply In Sparta Working Towards November Opening Date
The Tractor Supply Company location in Sparta will have its grand-opening on November 5th. That is according to Store Manager Olivia Jones. Jones said the store will offer a full garden center, a drive-thru for large items and other standard merchandise. ‘We still have some construction workers trying to finish...
ucbjournal.com
UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance
Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance?. For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this month. Please contact...
newstalk941.com
Crossville Sending Letters To Candidates Reminding Those Of New Sign Ordinance
The Crossville Codes Department sending letters to all candidates after some issues with the city’s new sign ordinance. City Manager Greg Wood said the guidelines were adopted in August and do not allow campaign signs on right-of-ways. “One particular candidate has basically gone all over town putting signs in...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue
Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: How Teams Approach The Bye Week
Stone Memorial and Macon County battle for the top spot in Region 4-AAAA. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Most teams are on bye this week, so we find out how they handle the bye week. Livingston and Cumberland County both search for their first win of the season. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
