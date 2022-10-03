Read full article on original website
Muskegon Catholic Central boys, girls finish in third place at Alliance League Meet
The Muskegon Catholic Central boys and girls cross country teams each finished in third place on Wednesday afternoon at the Alliance League Conference Meet. The meet was run at Johnson Park in Walker. The MCC boys team finished with a total of 100 points while the girls team finished with...
North Muskegon gets road win over Newaygo in Wednesday volleyball action
The North Muskegon volleyball team overtook Newaygo in non-conference action on Wednesday evening. The Norse wore down the Lions and won in four sets (25-20, 22-25, 25-11, 25-12). Allie Jensen led the way with nine kills and five aces, while Joslynne Bogner and Natalie Pannucci also added nine kills. Fia...
Goudreau, Kellogg advance to Division 4 MHSAA girls golf state finals
Mackenzie Goudreau and her Montague golf teammate Natalie Kellogg advanced as individuals to the Division 4 MHSAA golf state finals on Tuesday afternoon. Both qualified after qualifying in the Division 4 regionals at Moss Ridge Golf Club in Ravenna. Goudreau shot a round of 78 and finished third. Kellogg tied...
Paige Anderson from Reeths-Puffer heading to Division 2 girls golf state finals
The Reeths-Puffer and Mona Shores girls golf teams competed in the MHSAA girls division 2 golf regionals on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course in Lowell. While neither qualified as a team for the state finals, Paige Anderson from Reeths-Puffer did qualify as an individual for the state finals as she shot a round of 86. That was good for a fourth-place finish.
Ludington girls, Fremont boys take top spots at WMC Jamboree
The Ludington girls and the Fremont boys captured the top spots on Tuesday afternoon at the West Michigan Conference-Lakes cross country jamboree held at Oakridge high school. In the girls division Ludington finished with a team score of 23 points. They were followed by Whitehall (61), Manistee (78), Oakridge (91) and Montague (117).
North Muskegon caps regular season with 3-0 victory over Montague
The North Muskegon boys soccer team wrapped up their regular season with a strong win over Montague on Wednesday evening. The Norse blanked the Wildcats 3-0 in a West Michigan Conference match. Gabe Lenius led the offense with a goal and an assist, while Brandon Winter and Ben Hoffer scored...
Martini, Volkers claim top spots at CSAA Jamboree
Kent City junior Sam Martini and Eagles sophomore Lila Volkers continued their winning ways on Tuesday afternoon at the CSAA Jamboree held at Lakeview as each of the runners claimed the top individual spots in their respective meets. In the girls division Kent City finished in second place with a...
Grand Haven falls to state ranked Rockford in four sets
The No. 22 ranked Grand Haven volleyball team lost a tight match to No. 14 ranked Rockford in OK Conference-Red play on Tuesday evening. The Bucs battled hard but fell short in four sets (25-22, 14-25, 23-25, 25-27). “We competed tonight, we played hard, we played together,” said Coach Aaron...
Hart dominates the West Michigan Conference Rivers Jamboree on Tuesday afternoon
The Hart Pirates boys and girls cross country teams dominated the third West Michigan Conference Rivers Jamboree on Tuesday afternoon. The meet was held at Baker Woods in Hesperia. In the boys’ division, Hart finished with a total of 18 points. Runner-up North Muskegon had 72 points. Other team...
Kent City sweeps White Cloud in CSAA Gold volleyball action
The Kent City volleyball team hosted the Indians of White Cloud in a CSAA Gold matchup on Monday. The Eagles beat the Indians in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, and 25-17. Eagles Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers proved why they were chosen as LSJ’s volleyball players of the month- Geers tallied 8 kills, 2 blocks, and 15 digs while Bowers added 9 kills and 13 digs.
Greater Muskegon co-op swim team defeats Holland
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim and dive team topped Holland in OK Conference-Rainbow action on Tuesday evening. The Turtles swam to 17 personal record swims and won the meet, 105-78. “I was very happy with our attitude and how we handled both the good swim and not-so-good swim,” said coach...
Hellmann, Sturtevant lead Mona Shores past Muskegon in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team cruised past Muskegon in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday evening. The Sailors claimed the win in three sets (25-9, 25-5, 25-3). Kyann Hellmann led the pack with 18 assists and nine aces, while Izzy Sturtevant added eight aces. Grace Allen chipped in six kills and...
Kent City defeats Reed City 4-0 in opening round of CSAA Bronze Tournament
The Kent City soccer team hosted Reed City in the first round of the CSAA Bronze conference tournament on Monday evening. The Eagles took home the 4-0 victory to advance to the second round. The Eagles were able to overcome Reed City’s defensive-oriented scheme that regularly stuffed all 11 Coyotes...
Leffring, Young have big days as Western Michigan Christian finishes 1-2 at MiElite volleyball tournament
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team wrapped up the MiElite Tournament with a record of 1-2 on Saturday. The Warriors split the action in pool play with a loss to Traverse City St. Francis (18-25, 18-25, 9-25) and a tight victory over Royal Oak Shrine (22-25, 25-23, 25-23). The performance...
Senters, Goncalves score two goals each to lead Manistee past Cadillac
Manistee’s boys soccer team won its fifth straight game, blanking Cadillac by a 6-0 score in a non-conference contest on the road Saturday. It was the Chippewas’ sixth shutout, and improved their record to 12-3 on the season. “We left a little bit off the board, but we...
Mona Shores’ Robyn Hunt chosen LSJ swimmer of the month
Mona Shores senior Robyn Hunt has been chosen as one of two swimmers of the month for the month of September by the Local Sports Journal. Hunt is a 4-year swimmer for the Mona Shores High School/Greater Muskegon co-op team and is a 2-year tri-captain. She is a dual sport athlete as she also is a member of the Mona Shores girls’ cross country squad.
Ludington’s Bearup chosen as LSJ swimmer of the month in September
Ludington freshman Madison Bearup has been named one of two Local Sports Journal swimmers of the month for September. Bearup recently qualified for the MHSAA Division 3 state meet in the 100 breaststroke at a double dual meet with Grand Haven and Holland Christian. She also qualified in the 200 Individual Medley at a recent meet with Grand Rapids Northview.
Baker, Shepherd lead Whitehall past Fremont in four sets
FREMONT – — The Whitehall volleyball team took down Fremont in four sets on Tuesday evening. The Vikings earned the West Michigan Conference victory by set scores of 25-18, 14-25, 25-17 and 25-11. Chase Baker led for the Vikings with 15 digs and three aces, followed by Sydney...
Mona Shores’ Hackney chosen LSJ boys tennis player of the month in September
Mona Shores junior Drew Hackney has been chosen as one of two boys to be honored as Local Sports Journal tennis players of the month for September. Hackney is in his third year of playing No. 1 singles for the Sailors. Thus far this season, Hackney has compiled a 14-0...
Shelby wins the Karen Kirk Memorial volleyball tournament
Shelby’s girls volleyball team went 4-0 on the day, utimately successfully defending the Karen Kirk Memorial tournament title Saturday at home. Kirk founded the Tigers’ volleyball program back in 1976. In pool play the Tigers won both sets from Holton (25-15 and 25-23) and Muskegon (25-10 and 25-13),...
