Mona Shores senior Robyn Hunt has been chosen as one of two swimmers of the month for the month of September by the Local Sports Journal. Hunt is a 4-year swimmer for the Mona Shores High School/Greater Muskegon co-op team and is a 2-year tri-captain. She is a dual sport athlete as she also is a member of the Mona Shores girls’ cross country squad.

NORTON SHORES, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO