Daisy Lowe is pregnant! Model announces she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul... just weeks after announcing their engagement

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Daisy Lowe has announced that she is expecting her first child with her property developer fiancé Jordan Saul.

The model, 33, shared the joyous news via Instagram on Monday as she posted a sweet snap of her blossoming bump - admitting 'I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness'.

And it comes just weeks after the pair announced their engagement to social media, with her beau Jordan popping the question afer two years of dating.

Daisy Lowe is pregnant! Model announces she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul... just weeks after announcing their engagement

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news to her 403k followers, Daisy penned: 'I wanted to share some news with you - Jordan & I are having a baby.

'We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you'

And in the snap, the beauty cradled her bump while sporting a figure-hugging slip dress - as the camera caught her stunning side profile.

Engagement: It comes just weeks after the pair announced their engagement to social media, with her beau Jordan popping the question afer two years of dating
Announcement: Taking to Instagram to reveal the news to her 403k followers, Daisy penned: 'I wanted to share some news with you - Jordan & I are having a baby

Daisy also shared an ultrasound baby scan picture in the post, as fans and friends rushed to the comments to congratulate the couple.

'The best news! Congrats x', wrote Dermot O'Leary, as stars such as Clara Amfo, Zoe Ball and Jessie J all took to the comments to offer their well wishes.

Daisy is daughter to Bush guitarist Gavin Rossdale and fashion designer Pearl Lowe.

And the baby news comes after Daisy and Jordan announced that they are set to tie knot earlier this month with a sweet kissing snap.

Happy couple: The pair have been dating for two years and were first spotted on a romantic outing together in a London park back in the summer of 2020

Who is Daisy Lowe's fiancé Jordan Saul?

Jordan and Daisy first began dating back in the summer of 2020 when they were spotted on a romantic outing together in a London park

He is thought to work as a new home consultant for an estate agent.

An avid traveller, Jordan openly documents his various international adventures, including regular stops in South Africa and plenty of ski trips

Jordan and Daisy appear to have first bonded over their love of animals, with one of their first dates being a trip to the zoo.

Sharing that the shot was taken just moments before her beau popped the question, Daisy explained: 'We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordansaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!!

I' said f**k yes… i am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be.'

While Jordan shared a similar snap to his own grid, jesting: 'you're stuck with me now'.

The pair have been dating for two years and were first spotted on a romantic outing together in a London park back in the summer of 2020.

And since then, have shared a slew of loved up snaps to their respective Instagram feeds - including family shots with Jordan's adorable pup Kai.

The outing comes after Daisy gave a candid insight into her sex life and admitted she feels happiest when having sex 'two or three times a day'.

The star also explained that orgasms are a great way to 'relieve stress'.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: 'I always knew good sex made me feel a lot better - orgasms are so good for stress relieving.'

Noting that she mainly has sex 'every other day', Daisy expanded: 'On a great day, two or three times a day if that’s where it gets to.'

Detailing what get's her in the mood, the star said that lingerie from brand Agent Provocateur makes her feel 'sexiest', but comfy T-shirts also have a similar effect.

Further in the chat, Daisy pointed out her biggest 'turn-ons' - noting that good driving and kindness was the key to her heart.

Good news: 'I said f**k yes… i am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be' wrote Daisy as she announced her engagement to Jordan 
Down time: Daisy and Jordan often share loved up snaps to their respective Instagram feeds - including family shots with Jordan's adorable pup Kai

