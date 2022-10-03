Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Dress Up as Cinderella and the Prince for Granddaughter's Birthday

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix

While the world knows Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as major movie stars, they are also doting grandparents.

In honor of their granddaughter Rani's birthday, they went the extra mile and dressed up in theme, becoming their own version of Cinderella and Prince Charming.

Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson, shares Rani, her youngest child, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. She also has two sons, Ryder and Bingham.

Hudson's little girl just turned four-years-old, and the family got together for quite a royal celebration.

Hudson shared many photos on Instagram of Rani and her birthday, but one of the best is a picture of Hawn and Russell wearing Cinderella and Prince Charming costumes and crowns, with Rani matching her grandmother.

The next photo shows Rani and Hawn sharing a sweet kiss, as Rani tries to get at some snacks.

It also looks like Rani had an outfit change midway through the party, as she is wearing Rapunzel from Tangled's dress in later pictures.

Hudson captioned the post, "Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose!"

She continued, "Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way 👸🏼 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY."

Many people posted on the Instagram update to wish Rani a happy birthday, including TV personality Amanda Kloots, who said, "Awww so sweet! Happy birthday to Rani!," while Josh Brolin went with all emojis, commenting, "🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏."

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe, who previously worked as a celebrity stylist for many big names, including Hudson, wrote, "She is everything I ❤️ her HBD sweetest Rani."

Actress Nicolette Robinson, who is married to Leslie Odom Jr., commented on Rani's birthday post, "Ohhh happy birthday to our sweet Rani!!! Xoxoxo."

Many fans specifically mentioned the picture of Rani with Hawn and Russell in their appreciative comments, with one person writing, "The one with the grandparents is priceless! ❤️."