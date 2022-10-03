ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Dress Up as Cinderella and the Prince for Granddaughter's Birthday

By Devon Forward
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIpxg_0iKB3KmI00
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix

While the world knows Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as major movie stars, they are also doting grandparents.

In honor of their granddaughter Rani's birthday, they went the extra mile and dressed up in theme, becoming their own version of Cinderella and Prince Charming.

Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson, shares Rani, her youngest child, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. She also has two sons, Ryder and Bingham.

Hudson's little girl just turned four-years-old, and the family got together for quite a royal celebration.

Hudson shared many photos on Instagram of Rani and her birthday, but one of the best is a picture of Hawn and Russell wearing Cinderella and Prince Charming costumes and crowns, with Rani matching her grandmother.

The next photo shows Rani and Hawn sharing a sweet kiss, as Rani tries to get at some snacks.

It also looks like Rani had an outfit change midway through the party, as she is wearing Rapunzel from Tangled's dress in later pictures.

Hudson captioned the post, "Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose!"

She continued, "Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way 👸🏼 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY."

Many people posted on the Instagram update to wish Rani a happy birthday, including TV personality Amanda Kloots, who said, "Awww so sweet! Happy birthday to Rani!," while Josh Brolin went with all emojis, commenting, "🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏."

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe, who previously worked as a celebrity stylist for many big names, including Hudson, wrote, "She is everything I ❤️ her HBD sweetest Rani."

Actress Nicolette Robinson, who is married to Leslie Odom Jr., commented on Rani's birthday post, "Ohhh happy birthday to our sweet Rani!!! Xoxoxo."

Many fans specifically mentioned the picture of Rani with Hawn and Russell in their appreciative comments, with one person writing, "The one with the grandparents is priceless! ❤️."

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Celebrate Daughter Rani's Birthday at Disneyland: Photo

The actress and her family snapped an adorable photo together while posing with Minnie Mouse during Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort Rani Rose is getting in an early birthday celebration at the happiest place on Earth! On Monday, Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa treated their daughter, who turns 4 next month, to a special trip to Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time. Rani's big brother Bingham "Bing," 11, whom Hudson shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, also joined for the fun outing. In one sweet photo from the day, Bing adorably holds up his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson still ‘crying’ with son Ryder away at college: It’s ‘hard’

Kate Hudson admitted that she is still “crying” over her son Ryder starting college, one month after his departure. “It’s hard to even talk about,” the actress, 43, told “Access Hollywood” of her 18-year-old’s milestone on Wednesday. “I’ll have a moment where I’ll just start crying because something will just hit me that he’s not here. But he’s having a blast.” The “Almost Famous” star continued, ”He’s in the city. He’s, like, ready. That makes me so excited. I’m so excited for his future.” Despite her emotions, Hudson gushed, “When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin, that’s all I...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Stepparents: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell and More

Stepping up! Heather Rae Young, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and more stars have spoken fondly of their stepparenting roles over the years. “Blended families are NEVER easy … but we CHOOSE them,” the Red Table Talk host shared via Instagram in 2014. “When I married [husband] Will [Smith], I knew [his son] Trey was part of the package. Period! If I didn’t want that, I needed to marry someone else.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Nicolette Robinson
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Rachel Zoe
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Celebrity#Ryder
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS
E! News

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Twins With Granddaughter Rani In Princess Costumes At Her 4th Birthday Party

Goldie Hawn, 76, and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, 71, got all dressed up for her granddaughter Rani Rose‘s 4th birthday party. Goldie and Rani dressed as Cinderella in matching blue princess dresses and silver crowns and tiaras for the festivities thrown by Kate Hudson, 43, while Kurt dressed as Prince Charming in a blue outfit and a gold crown. Goldie, Kurt, and Rani showed off their fabulous looks as they posed for a cute photo that the Oscar winner posted on Instagram October 2.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
MOVIES
tatler.com

Princess Charlotte bears uncanny resemblance to the Queen Mother in unearthed picture

Royal fans have been treated to an unearthed photograph of the Queen Mother as a child, which has drawn comparisons with Princess Charlotte, her great-great-granddaughter. On Monday, Glamis Castle (the childhood home of the Queen Mother and the birthplace of Princess Margaret), released a set of photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II's mother alongside one of seven-year-old Charlotte.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy