Kent Mawhinney back in custody on $1.5 million bond after allegedly tampering with ankle monitor

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Kent Mawhinney, the co-defendant in the Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance case, was taken back into custody on $1.5 million bond after allegedly tampering with his ankle monitor.

Mawhinney was taken into custody immediately in court Monday.

The company that oversees the electronic monitoring device recently went to Mawhinney's home and replaced the device after it was allegedly tampered with. Mawhinney's attorney denied he tampered with the bracelet and claimed it was showing signs of normal wear and tear.

The prosecutor called it an egregious violation and said anyone who looks at a picture of the GPS unit could tell it had been tampered with.

Mawhinney, the former attorney and friend of the late Fotis Dulos, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. Mawhinney has been free on bond while awaiting trial but was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared in 2019 after dropping her children off at a school in New Canaan. Her estranged husband had been charged in the case but killed himself shortly after the charges were filed.

