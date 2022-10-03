Read full article on original website
Man with dementia shoots two family members in Ottawa County, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Two family members are recovering after deputies in Ottawa County say they were shot by another family member with dementia. Deputies say an 84-year-old man shot both his son and his wife. The wife told deputies her husband is suffering from dementia. Both victims were...
Sperry haunted attraction provides high-intensity scares
SPERRY, Okla. — A unique Halloween attraction in Sperry combines the elements of a theme park ride and a haunted house. This is the 18th season for the Psycho Path Haunted Attraction, which actually features two attractions to choose from. FOX23 went inside the haunted attraction, near East 106th...
Dispute erupts in Bartlesville over Pride event drag show
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A dispute has erupted in Bartlesville over the drag show that was performed during a Pride event in the city. More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against it. They’re also asking Bartlesville City Council to ban events like the drag show from happening in public places.
