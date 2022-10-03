ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, OK

Sperry haunted attraction provides high-intensity scares

SPERRY, Okla. — A unique Halloween attraction in Sperry combines the elements of a theme park ride and a haunted house. This is the 18th season for the Psycho Path Haunted Attraction, which actually features two attractions to choose from. FOX23 went inside the haunted attraction, near East 106th...
Dispute erupts in Bartlesville over Pride event drag show

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A dispute has erupted in Bartlesville over the drag show that was performed during a Pride event in the city. More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against it. They’re also asking Bartlesville City Council to ban events like the drag show from happening in public places.
