Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Miss Food City prepares to crown next winner

(WJHL) Lisa Johnson from Food City and 2022 Miss Food City Elizabeth McReynolds tell us about the Miss Food City Pageant and the opportunities in store for the next winner. The Miss Food City Pageant will be held Saturday, November 19th at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, VA.
EMORY, VA
wjhl.com

October events in downtown Kingsport

(WJHL) Robin Cleary, Executive Director of Downtown Kingsport Association and Craig Denison, with Bank of Tennessee tell us about upcoming events in the downtown Kingsport area. For more information please visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Meet the Mayor: Unicoi Co. Mayor, Garland “Bubba” Evely￼

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is continuing to meet with leaders from around the region in the First at 4’s Meet the Mayor series. On Wednesday, recently re-elected Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely joined News Channel 11 to discuss the upcoming Apple Festival, the population growth in the county and more.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian …. Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Ballad officials discuss benefits of new pediatric …. Health and safety of children in the region are always at the forefront for officials with...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Lauren Stone, Dobyns-Bennett High School

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lauren Stone is in her second year in Kingsport and her fourth year teaching overall. While the students learn, Stone makes it a point to learn more about them, and that unity adds up to big success in her classroom. “I had so many teachers...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

The River to host 10th annual Craft & Goodies Fair

(WJHL) Stacy Larsen, Executive Director for The River tells us about their upcoming event to be held Saturday from 10am – 2pm in the basement of First Presbyterian Church at 105 South Boone Street in Johnson City. There will be a variety of hand crafted items and many tasty treats including baked hand pies made on the spot. There will be live music by the Bluebirds, door prizes every hour, and a Game of Chance for the opportunity to win a night at the Carnegie with a complementary couples massage and gift certificate to Wellingtons. All proceeds benefit The River ministry serving women and children through a variety of supportive services and the practice of radical hospitality.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Progress made in Carter County SRO search


CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Travel Talk: Alaska Travel Show

(WJHL) Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy with Cruise Planners tells us about her upcoming travel show to focus on trips to Alaska. The Alaska Travel Show will be held October 15, 2022 at the Press Room in Kingsport beginning at 1 PM. For more information call Kathy at (423) 323-1344 or...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car

Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday.
ABINGDON, VA
wjhl.com

3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday. Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs...
MICHIGAN STATE
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Perfect October day with sunshine and warmer conditions

After some patchy fog, get ready for a perfect October day with sunshine and low 60s midday, low 70s late this afternoon for the Tri-Cities, low 60s in the mountains. Temperatures continue to trend into the mid-70s Thursday with more abundant sunshine. An uneventful cool front passes through Friday afternoon delivering slightly cooler conditions for the weekend.
TRI-CITIES, WA
wjhl.com

Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species

An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state's native species.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

