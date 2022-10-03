ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Changes may be coming to reduce lines at County Clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Shelby County Commission committee signed off on a resolution Wednesday intending to make improvements and alleviate issues at the Shelby County Clerk’s office.  The resolution includes hiring needed personnel, conducting a job study to determine the requisite staff needed for efficient operation, bringing facilities up to code, and automating the clerk’s office […]
Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
West Memphis audit shows more than $7M not properly recorded

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials. More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the […]
MSCS board delays start of superintendent search

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board has delayed the start of its search for a new superintendent to replace Joris Ray, so that its newest members can get up to speed on the process.The board initially planned to discuss the search during its monthly committee meetings Tuesday. But newly appointed board Chair Althea Greene said she decided to push the conversation off for several weeks. During that time, Greene said, she will...
911 service interrupted for Verizon customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Verizon customers may be experiencing issues with emergency services in Shelby County on Tuesday. Memphis Police warned that some users may have difficulties connecting or experience delays when calling 911. MPD warned that callers may experience a “silent delay when dialing 9-1-1 from a Verizon mobile phone”. Verizon is aware of the […]
Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs

Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
