In 2015, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) observed the first detection of gravitational waves—ripples in the fabric of spacetime created by the cataclysmic collision of two black holes. The Syracuse University Gravitational Wave Group played a leading role in this monumental discovery that confirmed a major prediction of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Since this first discovery, LIGO has detected dozens more black hole collisions and observed the collision of two neutron stars, seeing the universe make gold and platinum. Today, physicists in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) are working to design Cosmic Explorer: a next-generation gravitational-wave observatory capable of seeing much further into the Universe and observing with higher precision than ever before.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO