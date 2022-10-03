Read full article on original website
Supporting Student Wellness Series: The Art of Sleep
Tucked between growing “to-do lists” that expand as the semester progresses alongside professional and personal responsibilities, the often familiar feeling of fatigue begins to creep into daily life. Then as fatigue meets the global community of constant connection and sprinkling of “hustle culture” messages, placing emphasis on achieving goals without always the partnering prioritization of health and wellness, it comes as no surprise that the necessity of sleep is often overlooked or completely neglected.
Family Weekend 2022 Welcomes Celebration of Connection
Throughout Family Weekend, Oct. 14-16, the campus community with an emphasis on the special connections shared between students and their parents, families and supporters will be celebrated. Registration and Arriving. Helping support attendee experiences, Family Weekend registration is encouraged by Tuesday, Oct. 11. For details surrounding transportation, parking, dining, lodging...
The Lender Center for Social Justice Seeks Applicants for Student Fellows
The Lender Center for Social Justice is seeking students from all academic disciplines to apply as a 2022-24 Lender Student Fellow. The center welcomes students who are passionate about finding solutions to complex problems and want to sustain and encourage diversity and inclusion at Syracuse University. The fellowships will allow...
Intra-University Transfer Fair Supports Evolving Student Success Goals
Connecting coursework to career goals is a major pillar of the student experience. Each student’s unique definition of success may evolve throughout time on campus and students may find themselves thinking of changing career goals, transferring to another Syracuse University school or college, switching majors, or exploring a minor and are unsure where to begin.
Emily Liu G’22 Hones Skills in Inclusive Education, Classroom Leadership at Jowonio School
The ink was barely dry on her master’s degree diploma when Emily Liu G’22 began prepping her new classroom at Bernice M. Wright School, an early childhood education program on the Syracuse University campus. Having graduated only a couple of weeks earlier in August 2022 with a master’s...
Diana Garcia-Varo ’23 Showcases How Students Find Community During Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month
Leaving behind your hometown, friends and family to attend college can be a daunting task for any high school student. In the case of Diana Garcia-Varo ’23, when she decided to attend Syracuse University and study both psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences and art video in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, she was not only leaving behind everything she had known, she was also leaving behind a well-established cultural community that meant the world to her.
Orange Central 2022 in Photos
Orange Central is Syracuse University’s annual reunion and homecoming celebration, and this year’s festivities drew nearly 1,500 attendees from 48 states to campus to celebrate their love of Syracuse. The weekend featured reunion gatherings, the much-anticipated Alumni Awards Celebration, “Back to the Classroom” academic programs, a cookout on...
University Student, Staff Member Concluding Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program at the George W. Bush Institute
A Syracuse University student and staff member are among 50 scholars and professionals participating in the Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program from the George W. Bush Institute. Student John Nipper, completing his master in public administration (MPA) degree at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, and Kathryn Warren, program manager for the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families Onward to Opportunity (O2O) program in Southern California, are honored to represent Syracuse University as the best place for veterans.
CUSE Grant Funding Moves Virtual Resilience Writing Project Forward
As a master’s student years ago, Lenny Grant did community outreach for his college’s writing center, working with a group of widows aged 75 to 96 as they wrote about their life experiences. Little did he know that he’d take lessons from them, have one of the most rewarding experiences of his career and gain inspiration for future research.
Professor Emeritus Named Fellow of American Geophysical Union
Jeffrey A. Karson, professor emeritus of Earth and environmental sciences (EES) in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been elected as a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union (AGU), an honor bestowed to fewer than 0.1% of members each year. AGU is a nonprofit organization that supports 130,000 members worldwide in Earth and space sciences. Karson is among 53 other individuals in the 2022 Class of Fellows and is the second Syracuse University professor to receive the honor, joining EES Professor Emeritus Donald Siegel, who was named a Fellow in 2013.
Celebration of Life in Honor of Professor Sheldon Stone to Be Held Oct. 7
Syracuse University will hold a Celebration of Life service on Friday, Oct. 7 to honor the life and legacy of physics Professor Sheldon Stone. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Hendricks Chapel and can also be viewed online. It will begin with a special visual celebration of life and a mini-concerto. This will be followed by remarks from family, friends and colleagues, highlighting both Stone’s personal life as well as his many accomplishments in science.
A&S Physicist Awarded NSF Grant to Enhance Gravitational Wave Data Analysis
In 2015, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) observed the first detection of gravitational waves—ripples in the fabric of spacetime created by the cataclysmic collision of two black holes. The Syracuse University Gravitational Wave Group played a leading role in this monumental discovery that confirmed a major prediction of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Since this first discovery, LIGO has detected dozens more black hole collisions and observed the collision of two neutron stars, seeing the universe make gold and platinum. Today, physicists in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) are working to design Cosmic Explorer: a next-generation gravitational-wave observatory capable of seeing much further into the Universe and observing with higher precision than ever before.
Student Veterans Take on Summer Internships Thanks to OVMA Internship Award
Over the 2022 summer semester, eight student veterans at Syracuse University were able to take part in a time-honored college experience that typically eludes non-traditional students–they became interns. They were able to experience the firsthand benefit of an internship thanks in large part to the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs’ (OVMA) Undergraduate Internship Award. The OVMA established the award to eliminate barriers that often prevent student veterans from participating in summer internships and deprive them of one of the most lucrative opportunities for job placement after graduation.
Performances of Syracuse Stage’s ‘How To Dance in Ohio’ Cut Short Due to COVID Cases in the Cast
Syracuse Stage announced that its groundbreaking, world-premiere production of “How to Dance in Ohio” will be cut short due to numerous COVID-19 cases in the company. Despite regular testing, stringent adherence to Actors Equity Association’s COVID protocols and an above-standard number of understudies in place, proceeding with performances has become impossible with the number of positive cases. The production was originally scheduled to play through Sunday, Oct. 9. Plans for future productions at locations outside of Syracuse will be announced at a later date.
