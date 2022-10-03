ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured deputy constable, property manager

A man has been detained in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning that injured two, police said. Police had received an anonymous tip that the suspect in the shooting that injured a deputy constable and a property manager in the Lake Forest area of New Orleans was in Mid-City, Officer Reese Harper confirmed. After shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools, authorities detained the suspect after a brief standoff. Nobody was injured in the apprehension.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Slidell Police reports busy start to October

Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
SLIDELL, LA
Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home

HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
HAMMOND, LA
SCSO seeks help identifying juveniles that burglarized DHS concession stand

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟’𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥.
DESTREHAN, LA
Picayune Police working assault with weapon at Walmart

One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
PICAYUNE, MS
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO

Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
GRETNA, LA
Body of missing Lacombe man found in the woods; foul play not suspected

A 59-year-old Lacombe man that had been missing since Saturday morning was found dead in the woods, St. Tammany Parish authorities said. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies, with the assistance of family, friends and neighbors, searched the woods surrounding Barringer Road on foot and ATV, before discovering the body of Christopher "Turk" Batiste deep in the woods on Wednesday.
LACOMBE, LA

