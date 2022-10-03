Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured deputy constable, property manager
A man has been detained in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning that injured two, police said. Police had received an anonymous tip that the suspect in the shooting that injured a deputy constable and a property manager in the Lake Forest area of New Orleans was in Mid-City, Officer Reese Harper confirmed. After shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools, authorities detained the suspect after a brief standoff. Nobody was injured in the apprehension.
Slidell Police reports busy start to October
Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Identifying 3 Suspects in an Alcohol Theft Investigation
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3, 2022, that investigators are trying to identify three people in connection with the theft of more than $600 in liquor from Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
Man arrested for beating twin brother to death at their home, Baton Rouge police say
A Baton Rouge man faces a second degree murder charge for beating his twin brother so severely at their Wallis Street home that he died after a days-long hospital stay, police said. Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday after his twin, Daniel Pitts,...
Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home
HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
SCSO seeks help identifying juveniles that burglarized DHS concession stand
𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟’𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥.
Picayune Police working assault with weapon at Walmart
One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
Man escapes after being barricaded inside room in 7th Ward home invasion
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man's residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.
Body of missing Lacombe man found in wooded area
A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies.
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their "Summer Drug Operation." According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.
Suspect arrested after trying to swallow drugs during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kentrell Lang, 42, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4. A traffic violation led to Lang being stopped by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office near LA 308 and Spur 70. The deputy engaged with Lang and the Napoleonville man got...
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City. New Orleans Police have shut down Canal Street between South Dupre to Carrollton Avenue in both directions.
Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO
Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
NOPD searching for 2 men accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway on Sunday. According to police, the pictured suspects broke into and stole a grey 2022 Nissan Sentra from the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Another suspect...
Body of missing Lacombe man found in the woods; foul play not suspected
A 59-year-old Lacombe man that had been missing since Saturday morning was found dead in the woods, St. Tammany Parish authorities said. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies, with the assistance of family, friends and neighbors, searched the woods surrounding Barringer Road on foot and ATV, before discovering the body of Christopher "Turk" Batiste deep in the woods on Wednesday.
NOPD search for Algiers shooting suspect after an argument turns violent
An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jacolby Simmons, a man New Orleans police say is responsible for the Algiers shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Monday (Oct. 3).
Woman arrested for severely stabbing juvenile. Woman says juvenile was attempting a vehicle burglary.
A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
Man detained in Mid-City after large police presence affects traffic, schools
New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies took a man into custody in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon after shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools. A massive police presence snarled traffic as police searched behind a house on Iberville Street and used a megaphone...
