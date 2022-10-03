ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Best cheap eats in Troy, according to Tripadvisor

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lk5Z_0iKB108b00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Troy, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Bespoki Bowl

Bespoki Bowl serves Hawaiian and Asian food and is open for lunch and dinner.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (7 reviews)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 122 4th Street
  • Top review: “Lunch was so good we went back for dinner! Fresh pickings. The bowls are artistically arranged and displayed well in bright colors. The freshest meats. Next time I come back I’ll definitely return here.” — elizabethwY3468ML

You can view the menu on the Bespoki Bowl website .

9. Country View Diner

The diner is also open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and has vegetarian options.

  • Rated 3.5 out of 5 (87 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 855 Hoosick Road
  • Top review: “I’m definitely a hard critic, and I ordered breakfast from here yesterday through GrubHub and it was FANTASTIC. The food was perfect and there were many, many packages of butter and syrup. Eggs were cooked perfectly. Ordering again ASAP!” — kleilani125

You can view the menu on the Country View Diner website .

8. South Troy Diner

South Troy Diner is open for both breakfast and lunch.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (11 reviews)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 579 1st Street
  • Top review: “I had breakfast here today with a friend. The place is spotless with a retro vibe. The staff are friendly and very attentive. The prices are reasonable, the portions large, and the food very good.” — ross5100

You can view the menu on the South Troy Diner Facebook page .

7. Cafe Deli-icious

Cafe Deli-icious is a deli that offers both breakfast and lunch.

  • Rated 5 out of 5 (7 reviews)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 413 River Street
  • Top review: “I have never had a bad meal here. Everything is delicious and the staff is amazing. For real, you will not be disappointed.” — Bunnytravele

You can view the menu on the Cafe Deli-icious website .

6. Ted’s Fish Fry

Ted’s Fish Fry serves seafood and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (32 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 350 2nd Avenue
  • Top review: “Love not only their fish fry and fries but they also make amazing New England clam chowder! Fast walk-thru service and friendly staff.” — Vonda C

Ted’s Fish Fry has seven locations in the Capital Region, including a second location in Troy, Watervliet, Latham, Halfmoon, and two in Albany. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website .

5. Carol’s Place

Carol’s Place serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Pizza and subs are available for dinner for take-out or delivery only.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (25 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 536 Pawling Avenue
  • Top review: “Always great food. Carol is a staple in the Troy neighborhood. I highly recommend their breakfast. My family’s favorite pizza.” — Kerri G

You can view the menu on the Carol’s Place website .

4. Duncan’s Dairy Bar

Duncan’s Dairy Bar is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The diner serves American food.

  • Rated 4 out of 5 (45 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 890 Hoosick Road
  • Top review: “Stopped for breakfast as usual on a weekly basis. Since I order the same thing every week I no longer have to place the order. Simply sit and the food comes to me. I love their home fries and homemade raisin toast. Coffee is hot and fresh. Only place I know where the owner AND staff treat you like family. I remember this place from my childhood, some 60 years ago. Not much has changed, not even the comfort food. Can’t beat the price.” — David G

You can view the menu on the Duncan’s Dairy Bar website .

3. Famous Lunch

Famous Lunch is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant serves American food.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (46 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 111 Congress Street
  • Top review: “Love the old fashion way they serve up this sandwich on a good roll! Han, egg and cheese, with salt, pepper and ketchup! Give it a try if you’re nearby!” — kerrih442018

You can view the menu on the Famous Lunch website .

2. Muddaddy Flats

Muddaddy Flats serves Mexican food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (40 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 49 3rd Street
  • Top review: “We were driving through Troy, NY headed south and tend to avoid chains so a TA search found this great place for us! Easy parking on the street. Not too far off the interstate. And the best quesadillas you may ever eat! The Muddaddy sauce makes these quesadillas special. Great prices. Quick service. Plenty of space inside and out to sit down and enjoy a delicious meal.” — 411theresac

You can view the menu on the Muddaddy Flats website .

1. Manory’s Restaurant

Manory’s is a diner that serves American food. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner, and has vegetarian options.

  • Rated 4.5 out of 5 (64 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Price: $
  • Address: 99 Congress Street
  • Top review: “This is apparently the oldest place in Troy, and I can see why it’s still going strong. The food was fabulous! Their menu is full of wonderful variety, unique dishes, and old favorites. Pancakes were outstanding! We also enjoyed our milkshake. It’s a very charming atmosphere. We did have to wait in line for about 40 minutes on a Saturday afternoon, but I felt it was worth it. So delicious!” — Kaymtravel7

You can view the menu on the Mealeo website .

