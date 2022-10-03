ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: West Thibodaux runs past Sixth Ward

West Thibodaux had their way with Sixth Ward on Tuesday night, scoring a 40-8 victory in a matchup of schools which both feed Thibodaux High School. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Tarpons vs. Assumption - Freshman/JV Action

Just 2 nights before the teams do battle on the varsity gridiron, South Lafourche's freshman/JV teams locked up with Assumption on Wednesday. See photos of the action online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
GALLIANO, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Gallery: Newspaper Week goes back in the day!

This week is National Newspaper Week and we are so proud to be a decades running local newspaper serving Lafourche Parish since 1965. In the spirit of community news, we decided to celebrate our history with our readers this week with one front page cover of our paper from every year of our paper!
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Larose library to extend hours, open on Fridays and Saturdays

The Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, will offer additional evening hours and be open on Fridays and Saturdays to provide increased access to library services for residents in southern Lafourche. With the South Lafourche Branch still temporarily closed, and the Golden Meadow Branch demolished, due to extensive storm...
LAROSE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Lafourche D.A. to Sponsor Ethics Training

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that the District Attorney’s Office is again sponsoring a one (1) hour ethics training for all Lafourche Parish public officials, public employees, along with state and parish board and commission members. The training will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Lafourche celebrates National Night Out Against Crime

Lafourche Parish participated in National Night Out Against Crime last night with several community parties organized throughout all reaches of the parish. National Night Out Against Crime is always an anticipated night of the year, but the past 2 years, Lafourche had to sit out because of COVID in 2020, then Hurricane Ida in 2021.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

DOLCINA DUPRE

Dolcina R. Dupre, 92, a native of Point-aux-chene, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 with her loving family near her side. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Holy Rosary Cemetery at 3:00pm. Dolcina is survived by...
CUT OFF, LA
lafourchegazette.com

CHESTER DUFRENE

Chester “Brew” Joseph Dufrene, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. He was a native and resident of Cut Off, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Christian Fellowship Church on Friday, October 7, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
CUT OFF, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Halloween season marks one local’s favorite time of the year

The calendar flipped to October this week, meaning autumn has arrived and we’re three-fourths of the way through with 2022. For local woman Jada Pitre, that change from September to October is always one of her absolute favorite times of the year because it means her beloved Halloween is near.
LAROSE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GUILL CALLAIS, JR.

Guill P. “Jay” Callais, Jr., 78, a native and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Monday, October 3rd from 8 am until service time. Military Honors will be held by The United Veterans League at 11:15 a.m. A memorial service will be held, in the parlor, starting at 12 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA
lafourchegazette.com

MARY MARTIN

Mary Lynn Allemand Martin, 75, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Mary Lynn is survived by her children, Matt Martin and Wendy Barrilleaux (Jerry); grandchildren, Graham and Lily Martin, Allen and Jerry Barrilleaux, Derrick Martin, Shane Martin, Dustin Martin and Todd Bradham; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Allemand and numerous nieces and nephews.
GOLDEN MEADOW, LA

