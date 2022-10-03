Read full article on original website
Related
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux vs. Hahnville - Freshman/JV action
Thibodaux High School's freshman and JV teams battled Hahnville on Wednesday night – just days before the teams face off in varsity action. See photos of the games online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
lafourchegazette.com
South Lafourche releases 2023 baseball schedule
-- SOUTH LAFOURCHE 2023 BASEBALL SCHEDULE. February 11 - Scrimmage (vs. Morgan City/Patterson) - Away. February 18 - Jamboree (vs Central Catholic) - Away.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: LCO outlasts Lockport in parish win
LCO rushed past Lockport 26-6 on Tuesday, getting touchdowns from Isaiah Kidd, Kentrell Shepard and Carter Cantrelle to secure the win. See photos of the game online.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: West Thibodaux runs past Sixth Ward
West Thibodaux had their way with Sixth Ward on Tuesday night, scoring a 40-8 victory in a matchup of schools which both feed Thibodaux High School. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpons vs. Assumption - Freshman/JV Action
Just 2 nights before the teams do battle on the varsity gridiron, South Lafourche's freshman/JV teams locked up with Assumption on Wednesday. See photos of the action online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
Gallery: Newspaper Week goes back in the day!
This week is National Newspaper Week and we are so proud to be a decades running local newspaper serving Lafourche Parish since 1965. In the spirit of community news, we decided to celebrate our history with our readers this week with one front page cover of our paper from every year of our paper!
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log: October 3, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 3, 2022.
lafourchegazette.com
Construction of Phase 2 of the Elevated LA 1 Highway Begins in Golden Meadow
Contractor James Construction is in the assembly phase of construction for Phase 2 of the LA 1 Improvement Project, with workers assembling the three large cranes that will be used to build the 8.3-mile elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. The entire construction project is now 10 percent complete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Houma Jr. High finishes undefeated season with win over Evergreen
Houma Junior High School finished their undefeated season on Wednesday night, scoring a 44-22 win over rival Evergreen. Both teams played well in the game, but the difference was a couple key turnovers that helped swing the game to the Bulldogs. See photos of the game online.
lafourchegazette.com
Larose library to extend hours, open on Fridays and Saturdays
The Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, will offer additional evening hours and be open on Fridays and Saturdays to provide increased access to library services for residents in southern Lafourche. With the South Lafourche Branch still temporarily closed, and the Golden Meadow Branch demolished, due to extensive storm...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche D.A. to Sponsor Ethics Training
Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that the District Attorney’s Office is again sponsoring a one (1) hour ethics training for all Lafourche Parish public officials, public employees, along with state and parish board and commission members. The training will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lafourche celebrates National Night Out Against Crime
Lafourche Parish participated in National Night Out Against Crime last night with several community parties organized throughout all reaches of the parish. National Night Out Against Crime is always an anticipated night of the year, but the past 2 years, Lafourche had to sit out because of COVID in 2020, then Hurricane Ida in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Light Up Lafourche giving back this holiday season with tree giveaway
Lafourche Gazette's Light Up Lafourche is preparing for its tree giveaway event by getting the trees ready for their future homes. This past weekend, our team got several trees decorated. Students from South Lafourche High School participated, as well as Nicholls State University's Phi Mu. Thanks to all for the...
lafourchegazette.com
Newspapers are changing; what’s not is our commitment to being local
It’s National Newspaper Week this week, a week designed to recognize the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the United States — the 82nd-straight year the commemorative week is recognized. So to celebrate the occasion, please afford me the opportunity to talk a little bit about why...
lafourchegazette.com
DOLCINA DUPRE
Dolcina R. Dupre, 92, a native of Point-aux-chene, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 with her loving family near her side. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Holy Rosary Cemetery at 3:00pm. Dolcina is survived by...
lafourchegazette.com
CHESTER DUFRENE
Chester “Brew” Joseph Dufrene, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. He was a native and resident of Cut Off, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Christian Fellowship Church on Friday, October 7, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
lafourchegazette.com
Laris Insurance presents Women in Lafourche:Local woman says giving back is a passion she and her family loves
When the community is in need, the Boudreaux family is always there to lend a helping hand. The matriarch of the local family is often at the head of those efforts. She said her family’s passion for giving back is unwavering and rooted out of love for our Cajun people.
lafourchegazette.com
Halloween season marks one local’s favorite time of the year
The calendar flipped to October this week, meaning autumn has arrived and we’re three-fourths of the way through with 2022. For local woman Jada Pitre, that change from September to October is always one of her absolute favorite times of the year because it means her beloved Halloween is near.
lafourchegazette.com
GUILL CALLAIS, JR.
Guill P. “Jay” Callais, Jr., 78, a native and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Monday, October 3rd from 8 am until service time. Military Honors will be held by The United Veterans League at 11:15 a.m. A memorial service will be held, in the parlor, starting at 12 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
lafourchegazette.com
MARY MARTIN
Mary Lynn Allemand Martin, 75, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Mary Lynn is survived by her children, Matt Martin and Wendy Barrilleaux (Jerry); grandchildren, Graham and Lily Martin, Allen and Jerry Barrilleaux, Derrick Martin, Shane Martin, Dustin Martin and Todd Bradham; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Allemand and numerous nieces and nephews.
Comments / 0