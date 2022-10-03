ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Second Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to take place Oct. 8th

By Tess Rowland
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB )– In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the city of Panama City will host the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The free family-friendly event will take place Oct. 8th at Carl Gray Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be music, games, shopping and food.

News 13 Midday caught up with Chuy’s Pops , one of the Food Truck vendors at the event, and the Panama City Quality of Life Department who is hosting the event.

“Our Latino population is growing nationally, as well as here locally. This event is a great opportunity for people to come out and have fun and learn about their neighbors,” said Sean De Palma, Panama City Quality of Life Director.

Watch the interview above for more details.

