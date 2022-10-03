ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday

The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
Derrick Rose Kept It Real When Asked If He Felt Like His Old Self Now That He’s Healthy: “The Reality Is I'm 33, Turning 34 Tomorrow. That Guy That I Used To Be…Had An Ego. I Been Killed That Ego A Long Time Ago.”

Derrick Rose's story is one that fills you with sadness every time it comes to your mind. Things weren't supposed to turn out this way for the youngest MVP in NBA history, who seemed destined to be one of the greats of the game. Fate, unfortunately, had different ideas as Rose would be ravaged by injuries for much of his career from 2012.
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That

But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move

Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Patrick Beverley is following in Draymond Green’s footsteps and starting a podcast. He made the announcement on Twitter and joked that it was because he couldn’t say no to the money. Yea couldn’t say No💰💰💰sheesh https://t.co/WruKNfbCOZ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 4, 2022 NBA Central shared a video of Patrick Beverley’s […] The post Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Prospects of Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook Remains ‘Real’

That said, the Lakers don’t seem likely to rush into a trade involving Westbrook, and very well could wait to see how well he fits into new coach Darvin Ham‘s system, per Charania, Amick and Buha. According to the report, Ham and Westbrook are already off to a better start than former coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook.
Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent

Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
