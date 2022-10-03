Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans
Any NBA fan who has seen social media during Dwyane Wade's TNT shows knows that he's generally considered unimpressive. The post Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday
The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
Derrick Rose Kept It Real When Asked If He Felt Like His Old Self Now That He’s Healthy: “The Reality Is I'm 33, Turning 34 Tomorrow. That Guy That I Used To Be…Had An Ego. I Been Killed That Ego A Long Time Ago.”
Derrick Rose's story is one that fills you with sadness every time it comes to your mind. Things weren't supposed to turn out this way for the youngest MVP in NBA history, who seemed destined to be one of the greats of the game. Fate, unfortunately, had different ideas as Rose would be ravaged by injuries for much of his career from 2012.
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to John Wall's Clippers Debut
John Wall made his LA Clippers debut in a pre-season win over the Portland Trail Blazers
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires
According to a press release from Rider men's basketball, NBA veteran Jason Thompson has retired. The 36-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That
But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move
Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Patrick Beverley is following in Draymond Green’s footsteps and starting a podcast. He made the announcement on Twitter and joked that it was because he couldn’t say no to the money. Yea couldn’t say No💰💰💰sheesh https://t.co/WruKNfbCOZ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 4, 2022 NBA Central shared a video of Patrick Beverley’s […] The post Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Prospects of Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook Remains ‘Real’
That said, the Lakers don’t seem likely to rush into a trade involving Westbrook, and very well could wait to see how well he fits into new coach Darvin Ham‘s system, per Charania, Amick and Buha. According to the report, Ham and Westbrook are already off to a better start than former coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook.
Anthony Davis Jokes After Receiving Rare Technical Foul In Preseason: "I Need To Get My Hair Done"
Anthony Davis was back on the NBA court after enjoying a long offseason with plenty of time for the Los Angeles Lakers star to get in shape for the 2022-23 season. AD has struggled with injuries for the last 2 years and the Lakers will be relying on him being healthy for a good record this season.
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent
Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
