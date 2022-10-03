Man hit, killed while driving golf cart in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man was hit and killed while driving a golf cart in Craig County in September.

According to an OHP report released Monday, a golf cart driven by 60-year-old Stephen King on Sept. 21 was stopped in a driveway off U.S. Highway 59 west of St. Louis Street in Welch waiting on traffic to clear.

The report said King watched a vehicle pass and accelerated to cross the road, hitting the side of a Dodge Ram pulling a 20-foot gooseneck trailer.

According to OHP, King was knocked off the golf cart and was hit by the trailer being pulled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

