ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, OK

Man hit, killed while driving golf cart in Craig County

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6HtE_0iKB0qXz00

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man was hit and killed while driving a golf cart in Craig County in September.

According to an OHP report released Monday, a golf cart driven by 60-year-old Stephen King on Sept. 21 was stopped in a driveway off U.S. Highway 59 west of St. Louis Street in Welch waiting on traffic to clear.

The report said King watched a vehicle pass and accelerated to cross the road, hitting the side of a Dodge Ram pulling a 20-foot gooseneck trailer.

According to OHP, King was knocked off the golf cart and was hit by the trailer being pulled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craig County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Welch, OK
County
Craig County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Welch, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

OHP Troopers: Craig County Man Killed In Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a Welch man is dead after a crash in Craig County in late September. Troopers say the deadly crash happened along US-59 just west of St. Louis Street on Wednesday, September 21, around 9:57 a.m. According to troopers, 60-year-old Stephen King was stopped in...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Welch man killed after being struck by trailer, troopers say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has died after being struck by a trailer in Craig County. Troopers say 60-year-old Stephen King was stopped in a golf cart on a private drive waiting for traffic to clear on U.S. Highway 59 in Welch. A...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake

The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
SKIATOOK, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Driving#Accident
KTUL

Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
WEBB CITY, MO
KTTS

Fatal Crash In Barton County

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
BARTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Deputies Arrest 84-Year-Old Man Accused Of Shooting Wife, Son

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Ottawa County on Tuesday night. Detectives from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office arrested an 84-year-old man accused of shooting his son twice and then shooting his wife. According to detectives, the wife said that her husband suffers from dementia. Both victims were...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Four Ottawa County inmates escape from jail, two still at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Daniel Zajicek is back in custody. According to the Ottawa County sheriff's office, he was found in a home near the Devil's Promenade Bridge. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that four inmates escaped jail around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the inmates were...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy