thurstontalk.com
Where to Trick-or-Treat in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Halloween is a favorite holiday for many and why shouldn’t it be? You get to dress up as anything you want and get free candy! The best part of Halloween just might be trick-or-treating, and these days, you don’t have to be a kid to get in on the fun. And you don’t have to wait for October 31, either. Check out where to trick-or-treat in Olympia and throughout Thurston County below.
Chronicle
Pirate-Themed Murder Mystery Dinner to Be Presented by Thurston County Groups
The Tenino Young-at-Heart Theatre, the Olympia Elks Lodge and the Rochester Citizens Group will present a dinner theater to celebrate the month of Halloween. The Italian dinner will be a murder mystery dinner titled “Murd-arrr! Pirates of the Salty Dog.”. The story of the murder mystery was described in...
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation Proudly Begins Restoration of Cooper Crest to Protect Critical Properties in Olympia
Olympia is flourishing with essential natural resources that promote the ecological success of our local region. The dense and diverse forests are home to many critical species and largely contribute to the prosperity in our water ecosystems. Unfortunately, commercial development and manufacturing efforts sometimes have detrimental effects on the environment. The Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation has made it their mission to salvage, restore, and protect critical areas throughout Olympia. Recently, they closed on the Cooper Crest property and have a great vision to bring this land back to life for the community and the ecosystem.
thurstontalk.com
Join Hands On Children’s Museum for Silly Spooks and Family-Friendly Fun at Boo Bash 2022
If you like the silly and funny more than the spooky and scary when it comes to Halloween fun in Olympia, you cannot miss the Hands On Children’s Museum Boo Bash happening October 22-31, 2022. Ten fun-filled days await you and your tiny goblins, all with Halloween-themed activities that will delight instead of fright, sponsored by Hanson Motors.
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
thejoltnews.com
Controlled burning at Tumwater, street closures in Olympia
Tumwater is warning motorists passing 93rd Avenue SW west of I-5 and the 8400 block of Old Highway 99 SE tomorrow, October 4, to Thursday, October 6, of slow-moving traffic in the area while Olympia will close Washington Street between 5th Avenue and Legion Way October 4, and a section of Franklin Street between A Avenue NE and Market Street NE October and Tuesday, October 11.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
What autumn? Summer keeps rolling into October in the Pacific Northwest
It's been several days of sunshine and well-above-average temperatures to end September in the Northwest, and October is, if anything, beginning even warmer.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
KOMO News
Green River encampment is still an issue after it was cleared this summer, Kent mayor says
The notorious Green River encampment in unincorporated King County continues to cause problems in surrounding neighborhoods, according to Kent mayor Dana Ralph. The camp between Auburn and Kent was cleared back in July, but Ralph says the county has since let campers return. “We are asking [county officials] every single...
Get Rocked Like a Hurricane – See Scorpions LIVE in Tacoma, WA
Ok, that was weak, but we're just excited about this amazing show coming to the PNW. Legendary Rock Band SCORPIONS at Tacoma Dome October 15th. Saturday, October 15th at the Tacoma Dome, get ready to rock when Scorpions Rock Believer World Tour 2022, invades the PNW with an enormous rock event.
Chronicle
Centralia Pastor Responds to Lewis County Proposal Against Homeless Camps
That’s the question on top of mind for Cole Meckle, pastor of Centralia’s Gather Church, as Lewis County commissioners are entertaining an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments. Gather spent over 20 months running a housing program for the county, serves weekly free meals and works toward harm reduction for...
Tri-City Herald
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council opens public hearing for Fones Road improvement project
Olympia Public Works Director Mark Russell gave an overview of the Fones Road improvement project during the eminent domain public hearing at the city council meeting last night, October 4. "Fones Road is in bad shape," Russell told the council members, explaining that the road's current condition has incomplete sidewalks...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
Chronicle
Karma the Dog: Chehalis Woman’s ‘Dangerous’ Pet Set to Be Euthanized
In the next few days, a 7-year-old female rottweiler named Karma will face euthanasia after a Chehalis woman chose to keep the dog — despite Lewis County designating it as “dangerous” — and failed to comply with related codes to keep her pet. Through tears, Rebecca...
Tri-City Herald
It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?
Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
