ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thurstontalk.com

Where to Trick-or-Treat in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

Halloween is a favorite holiday for many and why shouldn’t it be? You get to dress up as anything you want and get free candy! The best part of Halloween just might be trick-or-treating, and these days, you don’t have to be a kid to get in on the fun. And you don’t have to wait for October 31, either. Check out where to trick-or-treat in Olympia and throughout Thurston County below.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation Proudly Begins Restoration of Cooper Crest to Protect Critical Properties in Olympia

Olympia is flourishing with essential natural resources that promote the ecological success of our local region. The dense and diverse forests are home to many critical species and largely contribute to the prosperity in our water ecosystems. Unfortunately, commercial development and manufacturing efforts sometimes have detrimental effects on the environment. The Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation has made it their mission to salvage, restore, and protect critical areas throughout Olympia. Recently, they closed on the Cooper Crest property and have a great vision to bring this land back to life for the community and the ecosystem.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Lifestyle
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Controlled burning at Tumwater, street closures in Olympia

Tumwater is warning motorists passing 93rd Avenue SW west of I-5 and the 8400 block of Old Highway 99 SE tomorrow, October 4, to Thursday, October 6, of slow-moving traffic in the area while Olympia will close Washington Street between 5th Avenue and Legion Way October 4, and a section of Franklin Street between A Avenue NE and Market Street NE October and Tuesday, October 11.
TUMWATER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Art Gallery#Localevent#Balloon Art#Studio Art#The Surrounding Community#Cedar Flats Flower Farm#Black Mermaid Products#The Tenino Stone Carvers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Tri-City Herald

Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia City Council opens public hearing for Fones Road improvement project

Olympia Public Works Director Mark Russell gave an overview of the Fones Road improvement project during the eminent domain public hearing at the city council meeting last night, October 4. "Fones Road is in bad shape," Russell told the council members, explaining that the road's current condition has incomplete sidewalks...
OLYMPIA, WA
Tri-City Herald

It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?

Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy