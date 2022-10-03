Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/06 – Julie Marie Griffin
Julie Marie Griffin, age 52 of Salem, passed away at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. Julie was born on December 16, 1969, in Santa Cruz, California, the daughter of Larry and Joan (Bote) Wright. Survivors include her fiancé, Tony Ferrell of Salem; her brother,...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 Trick or Treat Nights
Trick or treat is for children 12 years of age and younger. Rain does not cancel Trick or Treat, with parents asked to exercise their own judgment.
Large traffic backups after crash near Mascoutah, Ill.
A crash in the Metro East is backing up traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to a temporary closure of the highway earlier in the day.
southernillinoisnow.com
The Big Baldridge and Bonfire Music Festival draws 2,500 to Patoka
Downtown Patoka was transformed into an outdoor music festival on Saturday as Drew Baldridge returned to his hometown to provide a night of entertainment. Most of the crowd stuck around to the end of the five-hour event that also featured Country Star Craig Campbell as well as Southern Illinois acts Dylan Wolfe, Murphy 500, and Katie Hatch.
southernillinoisnow.com
Patty Williams named Grand Marshall of Centralia Halloween Parade
A long-time educator and volunteer in multiple activities and organizations has been named the Grand Marshall of this year’s Centralia Halloween Parade. Parade Chair Butch Mathus says the committee likes to honor those who have done so much for the community and Patty Williams definitely fits the description. “Patty...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
Effingham Radio
Equity Opens Second Farm and Home Store Location in Altamont
The Equity is pleased to announce that as of October 3, 2022, The Equity Farm & Home Store will open a second location. We will be operating in the former Home Center store located at 4 Do-It Dr, Altamont, Illinois that was owned and operated by the Mathias family for many years in the Altamont community.
southernillinoisnow.com
Planned power outage in Salem Wednesday night for power line realignment
Ameren Illinois officials say there will be a planned power outage for 155 customers in the area of College and Whitaker Streets in Salem beginning at 11:30 Wednesday night. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says the outage is necessary to complete the relocation of a major power line serving Salem. He reports three new poles have already been set. The lines need to be moved to allow for the realignment of West Whitaker Street so it lines up with the other segment of West Whitaker on the other side of College Street.
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois. Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. The driver of the tractor-trailer was heading southbound on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rosati’s Pizza sold; will become Joe’s Pizza
The Rosati’s Pizza in the Crooked Creek Crossing in Centralia is being sold and will become a Joe’s Pizza and Pasta. Rachel Wallace, the owner of the Crooked Creek Crossing Shopping Center, says Ben Sperry, who owns Joe’s Pizza and Pasta of Mt. Vernon, will operate the new location in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/08 – Ron Mueller
Ron Mueller, 74, of Irvington passed away at 6:15 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Il surrounded by family. Ron was born December 9, 1947, in Belleville, Il to the late Nelson and Viola (Jehling) Mueller. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion United Church of Christ in Millstadt, Il. He married Barbara Lynn Dixon on March 30, 1968, in Millstadt, Il, and she survives.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem City Council honors retiring Canine Freddie and his handler
The Salem City Council Monday night honored retiring Canine Freddie and handler Dustin Duncan. Canine Freddie ended his duty on September 2nd. Mayor Nic Farley presented a plaque of appreciation. “I actually have a plaque to give you and Freddie, but he got his treats before the meeting. It says...
southernillinoisnow.com
Dix man injured after losing control of car on Walnut Hill Road
A 24-year-old Dix man was injured after his car went for a wild ride after running off the 1500 block of Walnut Hill Road southeast of Centralia early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say David Ashleman of North Main Street was traveling eastbound when he ran off the road, entered the roadside ditch, ran over a mailbox, came back across both lanes, left the north side of the road into the roadside ditch, continued through a yard, struck a driveway embankment, and then overturned end over end. The vehicle ended up coming to stop on its wheels.
southernillinoisnow.com
2020 10/07 – Bryan W. Chapman
Bryan W. Chapman, 40, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born August 20, 1982, in Centralia, the son of Randy Chapman and Cheryl Peak. In addition to his parents: Cheryl Peak of Centralia and Randy Chapman of Centralia, he is also survived by a daughter: Halie Chapman of St. Louis, Missouri; three brothers: Shawn Chapman and wife Christina of St. Louis, Missouri, Scott Chapman and wife Brandy of St. Louis, Missouri and Devon Chapman; two sisters: Aspen Clegg and husband Chris of Centralia and Alyssa Chapman; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/07 – Danny Ray Hixenbaugh
Danny Ray Hixenbaugh, 57, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born April 29, 1965, in Centralia, the son of Billy Dean Hixenbaugh, Sr. and Clara (Owens) Edwards. He married Sherri Brink on March 1, 2006, and she preceded him in death on September 16, 2012.
nash-news.com
NFPD Called to Casey’s in Nashville
Emergency personnel were called to Casey’s General Store in Nashville at around 8:30 a.m. on October 5 for a report of smoke coming from the kitchen. Nashville Fire Protection District, Nashville Police Department and Washington County Ambulance responded. Emergency personnel were on the scene for around 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and foul play is not suspected. The store opened back up to the public at around 8:45 a.m. No major damage was reported.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/22 – Rodney Wayne Sanner
Rodney Wayne Sanner, 64, of Centralia, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Rodney was born August 17, 1958, in Avon, Illinois to Milton Dale and Shirley Ann (Heinrich) Sanner. He attended Centralia High School where he was part of the varsity boys basketball team, proudly known as the “Winningest Team...
Illinois locals to speak against building of CBD warehouse across from school
One man's zoning request in Shiloh, Illinois has some people planning to speak out.
