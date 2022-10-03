ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What is Utah's favorite 'trick or treat' candy on Halloween?

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WswJU_0iKAzaAw00

With the days winding down until Halloween, a debate as old as the holiday itself continues to rage in Utah.

No, it's not a question over who's scarier: Michael Myers or Freddy Krueger. And it has nothing to do with whether Casper was truly a friendly ghost.

What everyone has been dying to find out is what candy is the most popular in the state.

Well, according to one study, the number one choice of Utahns on Halloween takes quite a licking. The website candystore.com claims Tootsie Pops, of all things, are the most popular among trick or treaters in The Beehive State.

Not surprisingly, other than Utah, the iconic lollipop is only favorited in three other states: New Jersey, Tennessee and Washington.

Source: CandyStore.com .

Perhaps even more divisive is that the study claims candy corn is Utah's alleged second favorite candy choice. In third was the more comfortable selection of M&M's.

The website study listed the Top 10 Halloween Candy in the U.S., and Utah's barely cracked list:

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
2. Skittles
3. M&M's
4. Starburst
5. Hot Tamales
6. Sour Patch Kids
7. Hershey Kisses
8. Snickers
9. Tootsie Pops
10. Candy Corn

Comments / 4

Related
105.5 The Fan

2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?

So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
New Jersey State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Hershey Kisses#Utahns#Tootsie Pops#Candystore Com
leitesculinaria.com

Halloween Candy Cupcakes

Halloween candy cupcakes are the perfect solution for when you’re still staring down that bowl of Halloween candy and wondering what to do with it. A perfectly sweet way to end the season. Adapted from Martha Swift | Lisa Thomas | Cupcakes from the Primrose Bakery | Kyle Books,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
UTAH STATE
macaronikid.com

Cookie Dough Graveyard a Spookalicious Halloween Treat

This edible graveyard is the perfect Halloween treat, not to mention kids will love to make it! The recipe uses crushed chocolate cereal or graham crackers for the dirt and vanilla cookies filled with chocolate for the tombstones. The best part of this activity is piecing the graveyard together! My kids liked using licorice to create the spooky trees and the pumpkin candies and candy corn to create a graveyard look. Get creative!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Conversation U.S.

How to keep your jack-o'-lantern from turning into moldy, maggoty mush before Halloween

For many Americans, pumpkins mean that fall is here. In anticipation, coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores start their pumpkin flavor promotions in late August, a month before autumn officially begins. And shoppers start buying fresh decorative winter produce, such as pumpkins and turban squash, in the hot, sultry days of late summer. But these fruits – yes, botanically, pumpkins and squash are fruits – don’t last forever. And they may not even make it to Halloween if you buy and carve them too early. As a plant pathologist, gardener and self-described pumpkin fanatic, I have both boldly succeeded and miserably...
LIFESTYLE
mommyevolution.com

Spooky Popcorn Spider Web for Halloween

Serve up some spooky treats this Halloween with a fun Popcorn Spider Web – perfect for your little goblins or Halloween party. Be sure to check out this spooky collection of Halloween ideas, activities and recipes for the entire family. This recipe makes one spider web that makes about...
RECIPES
wpgxfox28.com

Candy Corn Cupcake Cake

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/candy-corn-cupcake-cake. We’ve found the cleverest of ways to celebrate the Halloween season with a delightfully delicious candy corn cupcake cake. An ode to sweet and simple, you won’t find scary monsters or blood-spurting vampires here. Made for the candy corn obsessed, this brilliant display starts with 20 perfectly baked cupcakes, is arranged just so pyramid-style, then decorated with our 3 favorite Halloween-colored frostings. We’re smitten with the results, perfect for an October party, and ready to add some magic to the dessert table! It’s your turn to make this version of a Halloween favorite! Arrange vanilla-kissed cupcakes on a GoodCook 13×16″ Nonstick Baking Sheet, use a Good Cook Spatula Spreader to frost, and you’ve got a festive and sweet candy corn cake!
RECIPES
The Atlantic

You Must Respect Candy Corn

I am alive and autumnal. In this state, I read about candy corn, the seasonal candy that looks like corn kernels. And everything I read about candy corn insists that I have a strong opinion on the matter. Love it or hate it! But must I? The truth is simpler: Candy corn is not evil or good, but simply present.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy