Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 300-Acre Western Town, “Whisky River,” Was Inspired By Willie Nelson’s Property In Texas
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s property has got to be one of the coolest I’ve ever seen. For starters, he decided to build a real deal, massive 300-acre Old Western town out in the woods back in his single days, mainly so him and his friends didn’t destroy his actual house:
NASCAR Driver Had To Go To Emergency Room Monday Night
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns in a terrifying crash at Talladega over the weekend. Anderson, who called the accident the "scariest moment of my racing career by far," thankfully survived the crash and is on the mend. He revealed on Monday night that he had to take a trip to the emergency room Sunday due to complications.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalty News
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend. Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000. According to a statement from...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Postrace News
Bubba Wallace had a pretty funny postrace moment on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place at Talladega on Sunday evening. While Wallace was not pleased with his finish, he did fine one silver lining. Wallace's post-race tweet went viral on Sunday night. "Well we didn’t crash🤷🏽♂️✅,"...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year
A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023. A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.
thecomeback.com
Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career
Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He Won't Race This Weekend
Alex Bowman will miss his second straight NASCAR playoff race due to concussion-like symptoms stemming from a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The Ally Racing driver announced Tuesday that he won't compete in this Sunday's Drive for the Cure 250. "With my health continuing to be my number...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR World Continues To Pray For Veteran Driver Today
The NASCAR world held its collective breath over the weekend after Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson's fiery crash at Talladega. Anderson reportedly suffered second-degree burns to his face and body in the wreck, with the 31-year-old describing it as the “scariest moment of my racing career.”. On Tuesday, the...
NASCAR World Praising Dale Earnhardt Jr's Generous Move
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is receiving a lot of praise on social media this week - and for good reason. On Saturday night, NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns from a crash at Talladega Superspeedway. He was airlifted to Birmingham hospital. Two days later, Anderson provided an update...
Bubba Wallace Had 4-Word Reaction To Sunday's Race
Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in Talladega didn't go very well for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place in the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Wallace was in OK spirits following the race, at least. He took to social media following the race. "Well we...
NASCAR set to make crucial playoff decision on Thursday
NASCAR is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron on Thursday, which will lead to a crucial decision ahead of the round of 12 finale. A three-person NASCAR panel is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron and determine whether or not they will uphold the 25-point penalty that was issued after Byron intentionally spun Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway two Sundays ago.
Two NASCAR drivers nearing big records during 2022 season
Two major NASCAR drivers are nearing very notable records as the 2022 season comes to a close. Who are these drivers and what records could be broken?
NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023
Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
Daytona International Speedway flooding photo goes viral
An update on Daytona International Speedway following Hurricane Ian. Daytona Beach, Florida is home to the NASCAR headquarters as well as the famed Daytona International Speedway. The area receives an average of 51 inches of rain per year. View the viral Daytona flooding photo below. On Wednesday September 28th, the...
Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today
Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway
Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national… The post LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway appeared first on Outsider.
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
