KMOV
2 dead following crash in Madison County
Clayton man breaks World Record for running marathon while pushing three-child stroller. Whitey Holt pushed three kids in a stroller for three-and-a-half hours to break the World Record!. Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man convicted of killing a retired St....
Large traffic backups after crash near Mascoutah, Ill.
A crash in the Metro East is backing up traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to a temporary closure of the highway earlier in the day.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
advantagenews.com
Two dead in Hamel-area crash
A crash between a semi and an SUV near Hamel Wednesday has left two people dead. According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of a semi southbound on Route 4 did not stop at the intersection at Route 140 and hit a westbound SUV, killing the two occupants of the SUV.
KFVS12
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend
Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis
A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Granite City woman sentenced to 46 years for Macoupin County murder
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced Oct. 3 that 32-year-old Chancey Hutson of Granite City was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer for the first degree murder of Cody Adams of Woodburn. Hutson was found guilty by...
wfcnnews.com
One shot dead at Field Apartments in Carbondale; person of interest arrested
CARBONDALE - The city of Carbondale Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Field Apartments on Lewis Lane. According to a news release, they were first called to the scene at approximately 1:24 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon...
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Iuka man has been charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. Dillan Brown of North Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday night on I-55 in illinois
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police responded to a hit and run incident at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 in Collinsville which resulted in a woman dead. According to a press release, troopers learned the woman was getting into her broken-down car on the right shoulder of I-55 when she was struck by a semitruck.
southernillinoisnow.com
CILA resident found unfit to stand trial in aggravated battery of worker
A 30-year-old resident of a CILA home on the Selmaville Road in rural Salem has been found unfit to stand trial for aggravated battery to one of the home’s employees. Laurence McCullan was placed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment until he is fit to stand trial. The court has scheduled a status on McCullan’s condition for November 15th.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend
A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
Illinois man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence, drug charge
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a pair of felonies related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony). He […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
