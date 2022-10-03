ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

KMOV

2 dead following crash in Madison County

Clayton man breaks World Record for running marathon while pushing three-child stroller. Whitey Holt pushed three kids in a stroller for three-and-a-half hours to break the World Record!. Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man convicted of killing a retired St....
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm

A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Two dead in Hamel-area crash

A crash between a semi and an SUV near Hamel Wednesday has left two people dead. According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of a semi southbound on Route 4 did not stop at the intersection at Route 140 and hit a westbound SUV, killing the two occupants of the SUV.
HAMEL, IL
KFVS12

Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death

In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend

Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Granite City woman sentenced to 46 years for Macoupin County murder

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced Oct. 3 that 32-year-old Chancey Hutson of Granite City was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer for the first degree murder of Cody Adams of Woodburn. Hutson was found guilty by...
advantagenews.com

Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death

A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

A 22-year-old Iuka man has been charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. Dillan Brown of North Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
IUKA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

CILA resident found unfit to stand trial in aggravated battery of worker

A 30-year-old resident of a CILA home on the Selmaville Road in rural Salem has been found unfit to stand trial for aggravated battery to one of the home’s employees. Laurence McCullan was placed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment until he is fit to stand trial. The court has scheduled a status on McCullan’s condition for November 15th.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening

From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend

A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges

A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
CENTRALIA, IL

