FLORIDA BOY 305 BOY
2d ago
It's called sowing & reaping. This is the harvest from the seeds of disobedience sown some time ago. "grace" dont apply to this. This is supposed to happen.
2
wvtm13.com
Stallworth told police 'Cupcake' McKinney was 'choked' to death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Patrick Stallworth told police that co-defendant Derick Brown 'choked' Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney to death. The prosecution could rests its case in the federal kidnapping trial on Thursday. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
wvtm13.com
Shelby County teen shares medical condition developed after battle with COVID-19
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Emmi Willoughby says blood collects in her hands and feet since she had COVID-19. That causes her to lose consciousness. Watch the video above to learn why Willoughby's life is forever changed.
Man shot to death by Birmingham tow truck driver ruled justifiable homicide
The fatal shooting of a man at a Birmingham towing business in September has been ruled a justifiable homicide, the police department announced today. Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, Birmingham was shot to death Sept. 29 at Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South. “Investigators presented the information gathered to...
Testimony: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was smothered to death
Emotional testimony over the death of a 3-year-old girl who had been kidnapped days before her body was found in a dumpster were heard during the federal trial over one of her accused kidnappers.
Argument near Birmingham’s Railroad Park leaves 1 shot dead in city’s 2nd homicide of the weekend
A man was shot to death in broad daylight Sunday during an apparent argument on a Birmingham street near Railroad Park. The deadly shooting was one of two this weekend in the city. The other happened Friday night on the city’s east side, leaving a woman dead. Sunday’s killing...
wbrc.com
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about a 25-year-old Birmingham mother who was killed over the weekend. Police said Asia Monique Johnson was shot dead with bullet from a pellet gun. The Jefferson County Coroner said this case is unusual, because death from a pellet gun is not...
birminghamtimes.com
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham. The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to...
wbrc.com
Police departments across southeast recruit officers from Birmingham-metro area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police departments across the southeast are heavily recruiting officers from our area. The Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia recently hosted a hiring event here in Birmingham. So, how is local law enforcement handling this?. Lt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said...
wvtm13.com
Investigation into Brookside Police department reveals officers gave special treatment to white drivers
BROOKSIDE, Ala. — After seven months, the independent investigation into Brookside Police Department's racially profiled drivers is complete. A former Jefferson County judge looked into the department's practices. You can read the report here. Learn more in the video above.
wbrc.com
6th grade student expelled from Pell City school after school finds “Death Note”
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another “death notebook” has now been found circulating at a Pell City Intermediate School. Pell City Police tells WBRC there is no current threat to students. Police said school leaders found the death note last week and they took it straight to police. Chief Clay Morris said the student was immediately suspended and has now been expelled.
Birmingham will mow Linn Park with robots
Robots will soon be mowing the lawn in Birmingham’s downtown Linn Park. The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved a contract with My Goat Inc. for four Goats, or robotic mowers, that will mow the grassy areas in Linn Park. The contract provides the electric-powered robotic mowers for a...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
Police say fatal shooting by Alabama tow truck driver was justifiable
Birmingham police say a fatal shooting of a man by a tow truck driver has been ruled justifiable homicide. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Adarius Peterson. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Peterson reportedly got into...
Birmingham City Council approves ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham has become the latest city in Alabama to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be open for business. However, it will be a while before any pop up in town. During its meeting Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the […]
wvtm13.com
Fire damages Center Point apartment building
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A fire damaged an apartment building in Center Point. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday at Country Park Apartments on Villa Rica Court. Center Point Fire District firefighters were on scene, as well as crews from the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. It's believed...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham
The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
wvtm13.com
Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
