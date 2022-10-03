ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FLORIDA BOY 305 BOY
2d ago

It's called sowing & reaping. This is the harvest from the seeds of disobedience sown some time ago. "grace" dont apply to this. This is supposed to happen.

Reply(1)
2
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham. The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

6th grade student expelled from Pell City school after school finds “Death Note”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another “death notebook” has now been found circulating at a Pell City Intermediate School. Pell City Police tells WBRC there is no current threat to students. Police said school leaders found the death note last week and they took it straight to police. Chief Clay Morris said the student was immediately suspended and has now been expelled.
PELL CITY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham will mow Linn Park with robots

Robots will soon be mowing the lawn in Birmingham’s downtown Linn Park. The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved a contract with My Goat Inc. for four Goats, or robotic mowers, that will mow the grassy areas in Linn Park. The contract provides the electric-powered robotic mowers for a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fire damages Center Point apartment building

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A fire damaged an apartment building in Center Point. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday at Country Park Apartments on Villa Rica Court. Center Point Fire District firefighters were on scene, as well as crews from the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. It's believed...
CENTER POINT, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham

The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …

