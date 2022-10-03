Read full article on original website
2022 Trick or Treat Nights
Trick or treat is for children 12 years of age and younger. Rain does not cancel Trick or Treat, with parents asked to exercise their own judgment.
Patty Williams named Grand Marshall of Centralia Halloween Parade
A long-time educator and volunteer in multiple activities and organizations has been named the Grand Marshall of this year’s Centralia Halloween Parade. Parade Chair Butch Mathus says the committee likes to honor those who have done so much for the community and Patty Williams definitely fits the description. “Patty...
Rosati’s Pizza sold; will become Joe’s Pizza
The Rosati’s Pizza in the Crooked Creek Crossing in Centralia is being sold and will become a Joe’s Pizza and Pasta. Rachel Wallace, the owner of the Crooked Creek Crossing Shopping Center, says Ben Sperry, who owns Joe’s Pizza and Pasta of Mt. Vernon, will operate the new location in Centralia.
Little Egypt Festival gets high marks from organizers; see car show results
The Little Egypt Festival and Parade are receiving high marks from organizers who gave special thanks to the weather. General Chair Jay Henke called it an awesome day, with a fantastic car show and people standing in line for the food vendors. Parade Chair Troy Cannon was pleased to break...
Odin School holding Open House/Ribbon Cutting Wednesday evening
The Odin Public School will have an open house and ribbon cutting for the newly renovated three story high school building on Wednesday evening. Superintendent Belinda Kirgan says 98-percent of the project is now complete. While the open house is for the entire school, it is mostly to show off the work done on the high school portion of the building.
2022 10/22 – Rodney Wayne Sanner
Rodney Wayne Sanner, 64, of Centralia, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Rodney was born August 17, 1958, in Avon, Illinois to Milton Dale and Shirley Ann (Heinrich) Sanner. He attended Centralia High School where he was part of the varsity boys basketball team, proudly known as the “Winningest Team...
2022 10/08 – Ron Mueller
Ron Mueller, 74, of Irvington passed away at 6:15 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Il surrounded by family. Ron was born December 9, 1947, in Belleville, Il to the late Nelson and Viola (Jehling) Mueller. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion United Church of Christ in Millstadt, Il. He married Barbara Lynn Dixon on March 30, 1968, in Millstadt, Il, and she survives.
Salem City Council honors retiring Canine Freddie and his handler
The Salem City Council Monday night honored retiring Canine Freddie and handler Dustin Duncan. Canine Freddie ended his duty on September 2nd. Mayor Nic Farley presented a plaque of appreciation. “I actually have a plaque to give you and Freddie, but he got his treats before the meeting. It says...
2022 10/07 – Danny Ray Hixenbaugh
Danny Ray Hixenbaugh, 57, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born April 29, 1965, in Centralia, the son of Billy Dean Hixenbaugh, Sr. and Clara (Owens) Edwards. He married Sherri Brink on March 1, 2006, and she preceded him in death on September 16, 2012.
2022 10/07 – Greg Session
Greg Session, 64, of Centralia, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO. Mr. Session was born November 24, 1957, in Centralia, the son of Bud Session and Harriet (Garland) Session. He married Rita (Troutt) Session on August 2, 1985, and she survives him in Centralia.
2022 10/05 – Phyllis ‘Kay’ Brown
Phyllis “Kay” Brown, age 81 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois on Friday, September 30, 2022. Kay was born in Carlyle on December 10, 1940, a daughter of the late Elmer H. and Gladys P. (Jones) Mahlandt. She married Doug Brown on June 19, 1961, in Dalton, Illinois, and he survives in Carlyle. Kay devoted her life to being a loving wife and adoring mother.
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
NC Falls In NTC Semifinals
The NTC Tournament continued with semifinals yesterday. North Clay fell at Altamont 4-2 as the Indians plated 3 in the 3rd for their big output. For North Clay, Ian Jones and Jesse Weidner drove in runs, Ayden Jones singled along with Cayden Craig and Daniel Warren. Craig worked 6 innings on the mound allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 earned, with 2 strikeouts.
Employee of Wendy’s in Salem pleads guilty to armed robbery of the restaurant
An employee of the Wendy’s in Salem has entered a partially negotiated plea to a Class X charge of armed robbery of the restaurant last October. As part of the plea, Christina Lewis of Woodard School Road agreed to ask for no less than a 15 year prison term while prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than a 25 year prison sentence. A pre-sentence investigation will be completed prior to the November 18th sentencing hearing.
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
Planned power outage in Salem Wednesday night for power line realignment
Ameren Illinois officials say there will be a planned power outage for 155 customers in the area of College and Whitaker Streets in Salem beginning at 11:30 Wednesday night. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says the outage is necessary to complete the relocation of a major power line serving Salem. He reports three new poles have already been set. The lines need to be moved to allow for the realignment of West Whitaker Street so it lines up with the other segment of West Whitaker on the other side of College Street.
CILA resident found unfit to stand trial in aggravated battery of worker
A 30-year-old resident of a CILA home on the Selmaville Road in rural Salem has been found unfit to stand trial for aggravated battery to one of the home’s employees. Laurence McCullan was placed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment until he is fit to stand trial. The court has scheduled a status on McCullan’s condition for November 15th.
Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend
Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend
A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
