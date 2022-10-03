Ameren Illinois officials say there will be a planned power outage for 155 customers in the area of College and Whitaker Streets in Salem beginning at 11:30 Wednesday night. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says the outage is necessary to complete the relocation of a major power line serving Salem. He reports three new poles have already been set. The lines need to be moved to allow for the realignment of West Whitaker Street so it lines up with the other segment of West Whitaker on the other side of College Street.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO